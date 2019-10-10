Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : Inc. to Host Webcast of 2019 Third-Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:17am EDT

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2019Q3earnings on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2019 Third-Quarter results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

During the webcast, Martin King, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss PMI’s results and answer questions from the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 15, 2019, at www.pmi.com/2019Q3earnings.

Slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2019Q3earnings.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of June 30, 2019, PMI estimates that approximately 8.0 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI’s heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 48 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
10:17aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. to Host Webcast of 2019 Third-Quarter Results
BU
08:51aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Laurence Ruffieux wants you to do something about ..
PU
04:45aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI Sets Carbon Neutrality Target for All of Its F..
BU
10/04PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Recognized for Best-in-Class Practices by the 2019..
AQ
10/03PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Recognized for Best-in-Class Practices by the 2019..
BU
10/03PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Celebrates the First Smoke-Free Culture Certified ..
BU
09/30PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Delivering a step change in India
PU
09/28No vaping ban U-turn, says Indian official, as protests fizzle
RE
09/27ALTRIA, FANNIE MAE, NIKE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/27Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 951 M
EBIT 2019 11 667 M
Net income 2019 7 835 M
Debt 2019 24 412 M
Yield 2019 5,97%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,84x
EV / Sales2020 4,59x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 94,80  $
Last Close Price 77,45  $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL16.01%120 500
ALTRIA GROUP-14.03%79 319
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC12.76%78 744
ITC LIMITED-10.56%42 699
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-8.57%38 761
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-22.08%21 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group