Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International, Inc.    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : Inc. to Host Webcast of 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 10:59am EDT

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only, including closed captioning, and can be accessed at www.pmi.com/2020annualmeeting.

During the meeting, Louis C. Camilleri, Chairman of the Board, and André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, will address shareholders and answer questions. Only shareholders of record with a valid 16-digit control number will be allowed to ask a question or make a comment.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for approximately one year from the date of the meeting at www.pmi.com/2020annualmeeting.

Presentation slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2020annualmeeting.

###

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the U.S. under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 10.6 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 53 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
10:59aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. to Host Webcast of 2020 Virtual Annual Meetin..
BU
04/28PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Management's discussion and analysis of financial ..
AQ
04/23PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED : launches comprehensive project comprising of ..
AQ
04/22PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Posts Rise In Profit
DJ
04/21PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : First-Quarter Earnings Results
PU
04/21PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : 2020 First-Quarter Conference Call April 21, 2020
PU
04/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: U.S. airlines get rescue package
04/21PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04/21PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Profit Rises But Sees Duty-Free Sales Declining --..
DJ
04/21PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : 1Q Profit Rises, Sees Pandemic Weighing on Full Ye..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 902 M
EBIT 2020 11 287 M
Net income 2020 7 588 M
Debt 2020 23 098 M
Yield 2020 6,11%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,96x
EV / Sales2021 4,66x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 85,16  $
Last Close Price 77,25  $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.21%120 286
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-3.16%89 007
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-18.43%75 654
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-0.89%33 211
ITC LIMITED-0.31%28 990
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-12.71%19 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group