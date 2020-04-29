Philip Morris International : Inc. to Host Webcast of 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only, including closed captioning, and can be accessed at www.pmi.com/2020annualmeeting.

During the meeting, Louis C. Camilleri, Chairman of the Board, and André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, will address shareholders and answer questions. Only shareholders of record with a valid 16-digit control number will be allowed to ask a question or make a comment.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for approximately one year from the date of the meeting at www.pmi.com/2020annualmeeting.

Presentation slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2020annualmeeting.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the U.S. under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 10.6 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 53 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

