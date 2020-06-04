Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International, Inc.    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : Inc. to Participate at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (“PMI”) (NYSE:PM) will host a live audio call of a presentation and question and answer session by Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer, and Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be held in a virtual format and provide a live audio of the entire PMI session in a listen-only mode. You may register for the call at www.pmi.com/2020deutschebank, in order to receive dial-in instructions and numbers.

Presentation slides will be available on the same site.

An archived copy of the call will be available at www.pmi.com/2020deutschebank until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 10, 2020. The archived call can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the U.S. under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 10.6 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 53 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
04:38pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. to Participate at Deutsche Bank Global Consum..
BU
05/25PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI) Holds 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Sharehol..
AQ
05/09PHILIP MORRIS PAKISTAN : plans to launch heated tobacco device in Pakistan
AQ
05/08PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
05/06PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL :  Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Holds 2020..
BU
05/01PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
05/01PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/01Altria Sees Smoker Shift From Vaping To Cheap Cigarettes -- WSJ
DJ
04/30Older Vapers Are Turning Back to Cigarettes, Marlboro Maker Says
DJ
04/29PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. to Host Webcast of 2020 Virtual Annual Meetin..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 614 M - -
Net income 2020 7 512 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 6,34%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 84,89 $
Last Close Price 74,21 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Andre Marie Babeau Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.79%115 555
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC0.31%93 366
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-19.44%74 725
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-10.69%35 028
ITC LIMITED-15.80%32 096
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-18.75%17 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group