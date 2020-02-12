Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International Inc. : to Webcast Presentation at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 10:19am EST

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (“PMI”) (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast of a presentation by André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, joined by Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer and Martin King, Chief Financial Officer, at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference at www.pmi.com/2020cagny on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will provide live audio of the entire PMI session and will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/2020cagny until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Presentation slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2020cagny.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the United States under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of December 31, 2019, PMI estimates that approximately 9.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 52 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
10:19aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : to Webcast Presentation at Consumer Analyst G..
BU
02/11PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, T..
AQ
02/11PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11INTERNATIONAL DAY OF WOMEN AND GIRLS : Why we must strive for a better balance
PU
02/10PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Internationa Reports 2019 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Ye..
AQ
02/07PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/06Wall Street reaches new highs
RE
02/06Wall St. reaches new highs as China moves to limit coronavirus impact
RE
02/06Juul Raises $700 Million From Investors -- Update
DJ
02/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow ease from record highs after three-day..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 206 M
EBIT 2020 12 601 M
Net income 2020 8 667 M
Debt 2020 23 459 M
Yield 2020 5,42%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,21x
EV / Sales2021 4,95x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 95,53  $
Last Close Price 89,44  $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL5.11%139 161
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC7.04%102 373
ALTRIA GROUP-8.70%84 668
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-3.56%37 368
ITC LIMITED-10.56%36 674
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC0.52%22 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group