Philip Morris International : Narrows 2018 EPS Forecast

By Stephen Nakrosis



Philip Morris International (PM) on Thursday narrowed its forecast for 2018 diluted earnings per share, reflecting certain foreign-exchange developments.

The tobacco company said as a result of revising and narrowing--only for currency--its 2018 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast was narrowed to a range of $4.97 to $5.02 from $5.02 to $5.12.

Philip Morris said the action would result in "an unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately 12 cents, compared to the previously communicated unfavorable full-year impact of approximately 7 cents, mainly due to the Turkish lira," as well as the company beginning to "account for the operations of its Argentinian affiliates as highly inflationary and to treat the U.S. dollar as the affiliates' functional currency."

The company said following this accounting change, as a result of the further devaluation of the Argentine peso, the full-year forecast includes an unfavorable currency impact of approximately 6 cents at prevailing exchange rates, which is now considered a part of the underlying business results.

Excluding the unfavorable 12-cent currency impact, the company said "the full-year forecast represents a projected increase of approximately 8% to 9% versus adjusted diluted EPS in 2017 of $4.72."

The company said for 2018 it expects currency-neutral net revenue growth of approximately 3%, "compared to the previously communicated range of approximately 3% to 4%," mostly due to changes from Argentina.

