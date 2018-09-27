Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (PM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/27 06:07:41 pm
81.995 USD   +1.86%
05:42pPHILIP MORRIS I : Narrows 2018 EPS Forecast
DJ
08:31aPHILIP MORRIS I : Inc. Hosts 2018 Investor Day
BU
09/25LEAD PLAINTIFF : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suff..
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Philip Morris International : Narrows 2018 EPS Forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 05:42pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Philip Morris International (PM) on Thursday narrowed its forecast for 2018 diluted earnings per share, reflecting certain foreign-exchange developments.

The tobacco company said as a result of revising and narrowing--only for currency--its 2018 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast was narrowed to a range of $4.97 to $5.02 from $5.02 to $5.12.

Philip Morris said the action would result in "an unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately 12 cents, compared to the previously communicated unfavorable full-year impact of approximately 7 cents, mainly due to the Turkish lira," as well as the company beginning to "account for the operations of its Argentinian affiliates as highly inflationary and to treat the U.S. dollar as the affiliates' functional currency."

The company said following this accounting change, as a result of the further devaluation of the Argentine peso, the full-year forecast includes an unfavorable currency impact of approximately 6 cents at prevailing exchange rates, which is now considered a part of the underlying business results.

Excluding the unfavorable 12-cent currency impact, the company said "the full-year forecast represents a projected increase of approximately 8% to 9% versus adjusted diluted EPS in 2017 of $4.72."

The company said for 2018 it expects currency-neutral net revenue growth of approximately 3%, "compared to the previously communicated range of approximately 3% to 4%," mostly due to changes from Argentina.

Company website: https://www.pmi.com/investor-relations/overview

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
05:42pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Narrows 2018 EPS Forecast
DJ
12:53pPMI : Taking Bold Action for Global Change: a Conversation on Tobacco Today and ..
AQ
12:10pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
08:31aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Hosts 2018 Investor Day
BU
09/26PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Notice: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Cl..
AC
09/25LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
09/25PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Phil..
PR
09/25PMI : Taking Bold Action for Global Change: a Conversation on Tobacco Today and ..
BU
09/25Imperial Brands eyes £1.5 billion boost from vaping products
RE
09/25PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:00a3 Dividend Stocks, 2 REITs And A Dividend Champion 
07:38aFinancial Stocks In Focus As Markets Parse Fed Comments (Wall Street Breakfas.. 
07:22aTale Of Two Markets 
06:32aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Financial Stocks In Focus As Markets Parse Fed Comments 
04:21aPhilip Morris International factors in EM currency devaluation into guidance 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 413 M
EBIT 2018 11 596 M
Net income 2018 7 863 M
Debt 2018 25 942 M
Yield 2018 5,59%
P/E ratio 2018 15,83
P/E ratio 2019 14,97
EV / Sales 2018 5,11x
EV / Sales 2019 4,90x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 92,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-20.73%124 221
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-29.21%106 637
IMPERIAL BRANDS-16.87%32 967
SWEDISH MATCH41.46%9 094
ESSENTRA-21.81%1 430
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.--.--%1 302
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.