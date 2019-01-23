Philip Morris International : PMI Explores Global Public Health Issues in New White Paper

Explores the Role of Governments, Corporate Ingenuity and Consumers’
Self-Interests
In a new White Paper, “Public
Health—Much Harder than Rocket Science,” Philip Morris International
(PMI) (NYSE:PM) looks at the dynamics between consumers, corporations
and authorities across a range of global public health issues. It is
based on a recent global survey conducted by IPSOS.
Consumers all over the world want their governments to do better at
solving major public health issues, according to the IPSOS survey of
31,000 respondents across 31 countries commissioned by PMI. In the
survey, respondents were asked how important they believed it is for
governments to dedicate time and resources to nine global health issues:
air pollution, mental health, STDs, healthier food products, opioid
abuse, smoking and alcohol abuse, unwanted pregnancies and obesity.
When asked about the role of technology and innovation in addressing
these issues, 91 per cent of respondents believed technology and
innovation had an important role to play. However, respondents did not
evaluate government performance highly; more than half (56 per cent)
believed the authorities had done a poor job of ensuring access to the
latest innovations and advancements that can improve public health.
Introduced by PMI in Davos, “Public Health—Much Harder than Rocket
Science,” reviews further the discussions surrounding these important
public health issues and the interplays between public vs. private
impact and human behavior. It concludes that a collaborative approach is
possible: Corporations themselves may well be able to help address some
of the public health issues relating to their products. And, authorities
would be well advised to tap into corporate resources and use their
ingenuity and self-interest to create compelling solutions. With the
right discussion and oversight, corporations can be reliable partners in
helping governments deal with some of today’s public health issues.
“Given the scale of these public health challenges, it’s unrealistic to
expect advice and exhortations from health authorities alone to make the
difference,” argues Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, Global
Communications at PMI. “To truly help large numbers of people make the
changes they want and need will take a combination of evidence-based
public policy initiatives, new technologies and new products. The public
deserve—and are asking—to hear about better possibilities, regardless of
where they have come from.”
For more information or to read the complete White Paper, or to learn
more about what PMI is doing to create a smoke-free future visit, PMI.com.
# # #
Survey Methodology
Conducted by IPSOS Hong Kong Limited (September 2018); margin of error
±0.6% at the 95 percent confidence interval. All data can be viewed at https://www.pmi.com/media-center/news/public-supports-alternatives-to-cigarettes.
