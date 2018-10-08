Philip Morris International : PMI Supports FCTC Protocol to Tackle Illicit Trade

Timed with MOP1 to the WHO FCTC Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in
Tobacco Products, PMI Reiterates its Support of Protocol in Position
Paper
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE:PM) is today publishing its
position paper supporting the WHO FCTC Protocol to Eliminate Illicit
Trade in Tobacco Products. In its paper, PMI is expressing its views on
how to best tackle illicit tobacco trade as the first Meeting of the
Parties to the Protocol (MOP1) kicks off in Geneva. With approximately
one out of 10 cigarettes smoked globally stemming from illicit trade,
Parties to the Protocol should take a collaborative approach to tackling
the problem of illicit trade. Available on PMI’s
website, the position paper proposes effective strategies for
tackling the illicit tobacco trade, aligned with key provisions of the
Protocol.
“The Protocol is a significant and crucial global tool to tackle the
serious issue of the illicit tobacco trade,” said Alvise Giustiniani,
Vice President of Illicit Trade Prevention at PMI. “We strongly support
the objectives and principles of the Protocol, as well as the Meeting of
the Parties which is an important step in tackling the multi-faceted and
highly complex problem of illicit tobacco trade.”
The PMI position paper states, “The Protocol brings together countries
against the scourge of illicit tobacco trade, and it will have a key
role to play in helping to defeat the illegal tobacco market.
Collaboration will be a key element of its success: national
governments, international organizations and civil society working to
fight illicit tobacco trade together.”
In PMI’s view, effective strategies for tackling the illicit tobacco
trade must be articulated across the following six pillars:
1. Product tracking and tracing based on open and recognized
international standards
2. Effective control and monitoring of Free
Trade Zones
3. Enhanced international cooperation
4.
Application of deterrent sanctions to illicit traders
5. Licensing
regimes that focus on tackling illicit trade
6. Meaningful due
diligence and record-keeping requirements
For comprehensive information about PMI’s efforts and initiatives in the
fight against illicit trade, visit our dedicated website StopIllegal.
