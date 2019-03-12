Log in
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

Philip Morris International : PMI partners with Sustainable Brands' new SB Voyager program

03/12/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Philip Morris International (PMI) is the first company to be accepted into Sustainable Brands® new SB Voyager program. This new partnership, announced earlier this month, is yet another sign of PMI's goal to further sustainability across the business.

Sustainable Brands® is a global community of brand leaders who inspire, engage and equip businesses so they can become more sustainable. SB launched its SB Voyager program at the beginning of March, which aims to support businesses that face significant challenges related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and reputation.

PMI's CEO André Calantzopoulos hailed this new partnership with SB as an 'important step' in the company's transformation to a smoke-free future. Calantzopoulos says: 'Three years ago, at PMI, we made a commitment to a future without cigarettes, a smoke-free future that will improve the health trajectories of more than one billion adult smokers. We are actively transforming our business from the inside out and are doing everything we can to get to a smoke-free future as quickly as possible.'

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:32 UTC
