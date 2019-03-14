Philip Morris International : PMI's Latest Study Indicates E-Cigarettes Induce Less Biological Responses Associated with Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases Than Cigarettes

Philip Morris International (PMI)
(NYSE: PM), presented the results from a new study on e-cigarettes today
at the 58th Annual Society of Toxicology Meeting in
Baltimore. The study demonstrates that after 6 months, e-cigarette
vapors with and without nicotine induced a significantly lower
biological responses associated with cardiovascular and pulmonary
diseases than cigarette smoke. The study, conducted in collaboration
with Altria Group, Inc., assessed the biological response of mice
exposed to e-cigarette vapors compared with that of exposure to
cigarette smoke.
According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 1
billion people worldwide who smoke cigarettes and will continue to smoke
in the foreseeable future. Tobacco harm reduction can play an important
role by supplementing existing tobacco control strategies to help reduce
the risk of smoking-related diseases. For harm reduction to be
successful, current adult smokers need access to smoke-free products
that deliver nicotine but with significantly lower levels of toxicants
than cigarettes.
“These results are a powerful addition to the evidence showing that
switching to e-cigarettes is a much better choice than continuing to
smoke,” said Dr. Julia Hoeng, PMI’s Director of Systems Toxicology.
“This study truly is a landmark study, not just demonstrating the
reduced toxicity and disease risk between e-cigarettes and cigarettes
but also evaluating the role of nicotine and flavors.”
Background
The combustion of tobacco produces over 6,000 chemicals, of which almost
100 are harmful or potentially harmful. The overwhelming scientific
evidence links the exposure to these chemicals, rather than nicotine, as
the primary cause of smoking-related disease. Therefore, in recent
years, e-cigarettes have been gaining popularity as a potential
alternative to cigarettes. Currently, however, there are limited data on
the long-term disease risk profile of e-cigarettes or their components
compared with that of cigarette smoke. In general, e-cigarettes consist
of aerosol formers (propylene glycol [PG] and/or vegetable glycerin
[VG]), nicotine, and flavor ingredients. Therefore the study is relevant
for products that contain these components. In contrast with cigarettes,
e-cigarettes deliver nicotine without the smoke constituents that arise
from the combustion of tobacco.
About the Study
This ApoE-/- mouse study was a 6-month inhalation study
designed to assess the impact of exposure to e-cigarette vapor (with and
without nicotine and flavor) on the respiratory and cardiovascular
systems. Female ApoE-/- mice were exposed to air, cigarette
smoke, or 3 formulations of e-cigarette vapors (CARRIER: PG/VG/water;
BASE: CARRIER plus 4% nicotine; TEST: BASE plus flavors) for 3
hours/day, 5 days/week for 6 months via a whole-body inhalation system.
The study measured a number of disease endpoints, and the results
indicate that after 6 months, e-cigarette vapor with and without
nicotine and flavor:
-
Resulted in lower levels of lung inflammation, structural damage, and
molecular changes in the lungs and induced lower atherosclerotic
plaque formation and molecular changes in aorta and heart tissue
compared to cigarette smoke.
-
The study also detected an effect of nicotine on pulse wave velocity
(an expected effect of nicotine); however, when compared with
cigarettes, the effect is significantly less for e-cigarette exposures
(with and without nicotine).
-
Overall, the study demonstrated that e-cigarette vapor induce
significantly lower biological responses associated with
cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases compared with cigarette smoke.
The full results of this study will be submitted for publication in a
peer-reviewed journal.
About PMI’s Research
These results contribute to the totality of evidence on smoke-free
products and were produced as part of PMI’s extensive research and
assessment program. This program is inspired by the well-recognized
practices of the pharmaceutical industry and in line with the draft
guidance of the U.S. FDA for Modified Risk Tobacco Product Applications.
Over 430 PMI R&D experts are working to develop and assess new
smoke-free products and have published over 350 peer-reviewed scientific
publications and book chapters to date. PMI has spent more than USD 6
billion to develop, substantiate, and build manufacturing capacity for a
wide portfolio of smoke-free products.
Philip Morris International: Building a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the
tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace
cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would
otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders.
PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the
manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated
electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing
products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new
category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much
better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary
capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and
scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free
products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes
heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of December
31, 2018, PMI estimates that approximately 6.6 million adult smokers
around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI’s
heated tobacco product, which is currently available for sale in 44
markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For
more information, see our PMI
and PMIScience
websites.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005491/en/