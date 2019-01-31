Philip Morris International : Recognized as a Global Top Employer for Third Year in a Row

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today is recognized as
a Global Top Employer for the third year running. This year’s
certification is awarded to PMI teams in 49 countries – the largest
number to date – and reaffirms the company’s consistency and excellence
in offering an enriching and dynamic work environment, and exceptional
development opportunities for its employees worldwide. In addition to
the PMI teams previously certified passing the rigorous Top Employer
process again, several more country-level affiliates are included this
year: Armenia, Georgia, Guatemala, Peru, Thailand, Tunisia, and the USA.
PMI is also awarded the Regional Top Employer label in five regions for
the second consecutive year: in Africa, Europe, Latin America, the
Middle East and North America.
“Today is a very proud day for us at PMI. We’ve been named as a
Global Top Employer for the third year in a row, achieved the Regional
Top Employer label in five regions for the second time, and achieved Top
Employer status for more PMI country teams than ever before,” said
Charles Bendotti, PMI Senior Vice President, People and Culture. “We’re
a company in transformation on a journey to meet our bold vision of a
smoke-free world. Our people play a tremendous role in that
transformation and I want to thank them for their dedication and
continued commitment to making PMI a great place to work – one that is
vibrant, inclusive and which offers lots of opportunities to its staff.
This is what makes PMI an employer of choice.”
PMI employs more than 80,000 staff worldwide from over 90 countries. The
company offers robust training and development programs, challenging
international career opportunities, together with strong reward and
recognition programs.
-ENDS-
Philip Morris International: Building a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the
tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace
cigarettes to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to
smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading
international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of
cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and
accessories, and other nicotine containing products in markets outside
the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free
products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than
continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product
development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation,
PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer
preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS
product portfolio includes heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor
products. As of September 30, 2018, PMI estimates that approximately 5.9
million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and
switched to PMI’s heated tobacco product, which is currently available
for sale in 43 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand.
For more information, see our PMI
and PMIScience
websites.
About the Top Employers Institute
The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying
excellence in employee conditions.
We are dedicated to accelerating the impact of people strategies to
enrich the world of work through certification, benchmarking and
connecting Top Employers around the world. Through our certification
programme, we enable organisations to assess and improve their workplace
environment.
Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has
certified over 1500 organisations in 118 countries. These Certified Top
Employers positively impact the lives of over 6 000 000 employees
globally.
Interested in becoming a Certified Top Employer or want to learn more?
Visit the Top Employers Institute website.
###
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005340/en/