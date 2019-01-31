Philip Morris International : Recognized as a Global Top Employer for Third Year in a Row

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today is recognized as a Global Top Employer for the third year running. This year’s certification is awarded to PMI teams in 49 countries – the largest number to date – and reaffirms the company’s consistency and excellence in offering an enriching and dynamic work environment, and exceptional development opportunities for its employees worldwide. In addition to the PMI teams previously certified passing the rigorous Top Employer process again, several more country-level affiliates are included this year: Armenia, Georgia, Guatemala, Peru, Thailand, Tunisia, and the USA. PMI is also awarded the Regional Top Employer label in five regions for the second consecutive year: in Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America.

“Today is a very proud day for us at PMI. We’ve been named as a Global Top Employer for the third year in a row, achieved the Regional Top Employer label in five regions for the second time, and achieved Top Employer status for more PMI country teams than ever before,” said Charles Bendotti, PMI Senior Vice President, People and Culture. “We’re a company in transformation on a journey to meet our bold vision of a smoke-free world. Our people play a tremendous role in that transformation and I want to thank them for their dedication and continued commitment to making PMI a great place to work – one that is vibrant, inclusive and which offers lots of opportunities to its staff. This is what makes PMI an employer of choice.”

PMI employs more than 80,000 staff worldwide from over 90 countries. The company offers robust training and development programs, challenging international career opportunities, together with strong reward and recognition programs.

Philip Morris International: Building a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine containing products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2018, PMI estimates that approximately 5.9 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI’s heated tobacco product, which is currently available for sale in 43 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, see our PMI and PMIScience websites.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions.

We are dedicated to accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work through certification, benchmarking and connecting Top Employers around the world. Through our certification programme, we enable organisations to assess and improve their workplace environment.

Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1500 organisations in 118 countries. These Certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 6 000 000 employees globally.

