Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : Reports Higher Profit, Slightly Lower Net Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 07:46am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) said its total net revenue slightly fell as its combined cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume was lower despite heated tobacco performing well in the latest quarter.

The New York-based company reported Thursday a profit for the second quarter of $2.32 billion, or $1.49 a share, up from $2.2 billion, or $1.41 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.46 a share, above the $1.32 a share analysts polled by FactSet were looking for.

Net revenue fell 0.3% to $7.7 billion, above the consensus forecast of $7.38 billion.

Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume was down by 1.4% to 198.9 million. Cigarette shipment volume was down 3.6% and heated tobacco unit shipment volume was up 37%.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
07:46aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Higher Profit, Slightly Lower Net Revenue
DJ
07:14aPHILIP MORRIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:00aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Reports 2019 Second-Quarter Reported Diluted ..
BU
07/13PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : urges Thailand to drop prosecution after WTO's sec..
RE
07/13Stocks: Goldman's Call Helps Boost Cigarette Shares -- WSJ
DJ
07/12Tobacco Stocks May Be Poised to Light Up
DJ
07/12Tobacco Stocks May Be Poised to Light Up
DJ
07/11PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. to Host Webcast of 2019 Second-Quarter Result..
BU
07/05PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Why cigarette sales are substantially declining in..
PU
07/05PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI seeks scientists for new wave of its Postdocto..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 717 M
EBIT 2019 11 584 M
Net income 2019 7 710 M
Debt 2019 24 304 M
Yield 2019 5,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,06x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 94,00  $
Last Close Price 81,05  $
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL21.41%126 098
ALTRIA GROUP0.12%92 517
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC17.00%83 110
ITC-3.11%48 653
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-4.93%40 032
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%25 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About