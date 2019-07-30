Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : Under fire, Swiss minister dumps Philip Morris as Expo sponsor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A booth on a beach in Dubai carrying the Expo 2020 logo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland scrapped a 1.8 million Swiss franc ($1.8 million) sponsorship deal with Philip Morris International for the country's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai after being widely criticized for taking tobacco money to promote its image abroad.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis made the decision so as "not to undermine the primary objective of the Swiss presence in Dubai, which is to convey a positive image of Switzerland", the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"After examining the case, he decided that the work on this sponsorship should not be continued."

The World Health Organization (WHO) had criticized the deal for violating agreements it had struck over Expo sponsorships.

Eight Swiss universities offering health education also told Cassis, a medical doctor, in a letter last week that taking money from a cigarette maker contradicted ethical principles.

Cassis has ordered revisions to the ministry's sponsorship policy by the end of the year to prevent similar situations from re-occurring.

Philip Morris, which during the controversy had emphasized its efforts to promote heated tobacco products as an alternative to traditional smoking, said it was disappointed.

"We regret not only this decision, but also the circumstance that the foreign minister was brought into this position by activists and organizations, especially since these actors say they want to end smoking but apparently don't have any interest in an open dialogue about grounded science, innovation and better alternatives for smokers," it said in a statement.

The WHO, in a report on the global tobacco epidemic, said last week that e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products were not helping fight cancer.

The Geneva-based group said Philip Morris's "Unsmoke" campaign aimed to ensure tobacco remained socially acceptable, while confusing consumers about products with toxic emissions and unknown health effects.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)

By John Miller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
12:01pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Under fire, Swiss minister dumps Philip Morris as ..
RE
05:40aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : World Health Organization Report on Tobacco Fails ..
BU
07/29PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : World Health Organization fails to put science and..
PU
07/29TEAMWORKING TOMORROW : How businesses and states can drive innovation
PU
07/29ELIMINATING CHILD LABOR : A Step Change in Mexico
PU
07/26PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : launches first Africa store to spark alternative c..
RE
07/25TIME FLIES : The Mechanic Who Made a Good Impression
PU
07/25JAPAN TOBACCO : Philippines' Duterte signs law raising taxes on tobacco products
RE
07/24PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Tobacco giant pushing for a 'smoke-free' future
AQ
07/22MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Tech gains, but other sectors stumble
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 937 M
EBIT 2019 11 644 M
Net income 2019 7 813 M
Debt 2019 24 351 M
Yield 2019 5,34%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,32x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 96,50  $
Last Close Price 86,76  $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL29.96%134 985
ALTRIA GROUP1.86%94 126
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC24.24%86 840
ITC-3.99%47 769
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-5.05%39 707
IMPERIAL BRANDS-7.85%25 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group