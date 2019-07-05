Philip Morris International : Why cigarette sales are substantially declining in Japan

After running the models, the authors said it was difficult to explain the decline in cigarette sales without factoring in the IQOS HTP. Their conclusion therefore was that 'the introduction of IQOS likely reduced cigarette sales in Japan'.

They also said that the study only included sales data and therefore could not assess risk or harm reduction.

But, citing other third-party research, they added, 'Studies that examine exposures of known toxins in the product's aerosol have generally found substantially lower levels than conventional cigarette smoke.'

PMI is focusing its business on smoke-free alternatives to replace cigarettes as soon as possible, for the millions of existing adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking.

