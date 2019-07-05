Log in
Philip Morris International

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
  Report  
Company Financials Consensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : Why cigarette sales are substantially declining in Japan

0
07/05/2019 | 07:53am EDT

After running the models, the authors said it was difficult to explain the decline in cigarette sales without factoring in the IQOS HTP. Their conclusion therefore was that 'the introduction of IQOS likely reduced cigarette sales in Japan'.

They also said that the study only included sales data and therefore could not assess risk or harm reduction.

But, citing other third-party research, they added, 'Studies that examine exposures of known toxins in the product's aerosol have generally found substantially lower levels than conventional cigarette smoke.'

PMI is focusing its business on smoke-free alternatives to replace cigarettes as soon as possible, for the millions of existing adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking.

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:52:11 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 608 M
EBIT 2019 11 464 M
Net income 2019 7 713 M
Debt 2019 24 193 M
Yield 2019 5,81%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,05x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 94,0  $
Last Close Price 80,6  $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL20.78%125 444
ALTRIA GROUP-0.40%92 031
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC18.68%85 430
ITC-1.42%49 320
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-4.73%39 822
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%25 667
