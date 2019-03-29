Log in
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
Philip Morris International : supports relief efforts in Mozambique following cyclone Idai

03/29/2019 | 11:47am EDT

Philip Morris International (PMI) will provide the Swiss Red Cross with $400,000 to support the relief efforts in Mozambique following Cyclone Idai. In the aftermath of one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect Africa, and the Southern Hemisphere as whole, 2 million people have been left affected, and thousands are in immediate need of emergency shelter, food, water, and medical assistance.

Beyond this, the funds will also support people's livelihoods in the months ahead, as needs will increase for those who have lost their crops and property. 'We are deeply saddened by the impact of Cyclone Idai,' said Nicolas Denis, Vice President Leaf at PMI. 'The devastation is massive, and the local communities are going through a very difficult time. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. We are working with the Swiss Red Cross to contribute to the relief efforts and support the country as it rebuilds.'

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 15:46:05 UTC
