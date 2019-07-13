Log in
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
  Report  
Philip Morris International : urges Thailand to drop prosecution after WTO's second ruling

07/13/2019
A Philip Morris logo is pictured on a factory in Serrieres

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Philip Morris urged Thailand to drop criminal charges against its Thai subsidiary on Saturday, after a second World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that the Asian nation had failed to comply with regulations on cigarette imports.

Thai public prosecutor filed criminal charges in 2017 against Philip Morris Thailand for under-declaration of more than 780 entries of cigarettes that cleared Thai customs between 2002 and 2003.

In a second ruling since 2018, the WTO said on Friday https://www.wto.org/english/news_e/news19_e/371rw2_e.htm that Thailand had not met obligations under the Customs Valuation Agreement, regarding the valuation of cigarettes imported by Philip Morris Thailand from Philip Morris subsidiaries in the Philippines and Indonesia.

"The ruling requires the immediate withdrawal of the prosecution against (Philip Morris Thailand) and our employees," Gerald Margolis, branch manager of Philip Morris Thailand, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"We trust that the government will promptly honour its obligation to withdraw the criminal prosecution," he said.

Representatives of the Thai government were not immediately available for comment.

The Philippines went to the WTO in 2008 to complain that Thailand was illegally discriminating against imports to protect its state-controlled Thailand Tobacco Monopoly.

"This WTO dispute has been going on for more than 10 years now ... and it is about time that Thailand accepts the rulings and implements the customs valuation reforms called for by those rulings," Philippines Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 708 M
EBIT 2019 11 579 M
Net income 2019 7 710 M
Debt 2019 24 237 M
Yield 2019 5,72%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,10x
EV / Sales2020 4,86x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 94,0  $
Last Close Price 81,9  $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL22.66%126 425
ALTRIA GROUP-0.26%92 162
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC16.22%83 228
ITC-2.34%49 420
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-4.19%40 179
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%25 806
