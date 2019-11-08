Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Taking responsibility: Why companies considered to be part of the problem should be part of the solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 11:10am EST

Smoking is a global health problem, with 1.1 billion smokers in the world. Everyone knows that smoking cigarettes is harmful. And yet, despite anti-smoking policies, nine out of 10 smokers won't quit in any given year. This is where PMI can play a part in complementing efforts to reduce the numbers of smokers, thanks to our knowledge and expertise in this area. And we are not alone in having this potential and acting on it.

Energy companies are investing heavily in sustainable technologies to counteract their environmental impact. Car companies are moving from combustion to electric engines. House, office and factory builders are vastly improving the efficiency of their designs and thereby reducing their carbon footprint. In the case of PMI, a leading international tobacco company, we are developing smoke-free alternatives to offer adult smokers who don't quit a better alternative to continued smoking.

Providing a viable solution to a complex issue takes a depth of understanding that a company involved in the problem is often best placed to address. It requires enough research and data to comprehensively understand why the problem exists, and the skills, expertise and infrastructure to develop a solution that is viable and accepted by consumers.

In the 1997, the UN Focal Point on Tobacco or Health recommended that 'in order to assist smokers who are so heavily dependent that they cannot possibly stop smoking, every effort should be made to reduce the toxicity of existing tobacco products.'

We accepted this challenge, and our scientists, researchers and engineers have now developed smoke-free products that are a better alternative to continuing smoking. While some argued that the quickest solution was to immediately stop selling cigarettes, this is unrealistic. There are more than one billion smokers in the world today, and if we were to stop selling cigarettes immediately, they would simply buy cigarettes from another source. The issue would remain unchanged.

We know - through our scientific research - that one of the main problems with cigarettes is burning. When a cigarette is lit, the burning causes the release of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals that have been linked to smoking-related illnesses. The aim of scientifically substantiated smoke-free alternatives is to reduce the levels of these chemicals through the elimination of burning.

This knowledge, coupled with the expertise of more than 400 scientists and developers which we have taken on, and its investment of more than $6 billion on R&D, has helped us develop our heated tobacco product. To date, 8.8 million adult smokers have changed to this product and have completely stopped smoking cigarettes. And recent independent research from Japan found that our heated tobacco product 'likely reduced cigarette sales in Japan '.

But we are not content with these early figures and have set a goal that by 2025, 40 million people who would otherwise have smoked cigarettes will have changed to our smoke-free products. However, if smokers who don't quit are denied access, this could significantly slow progress towards a smoke-free world.

Big business cannot hide from the impacts of their products. And some are going further, by taking on the responsibility of doing something about these impacts. Some may argue that by being part of the problem, these companies should not have a seat at the table when solutions are discussed. However, with the knowledge and expertise these big companies possess, they should be a part of the solution.

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 16:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
11:10aTAKING RESPONSIBILITY : Why companies considered to be part of the problem shoul..
PU
11/04PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activi..
AQ
11/04PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : to Stop Cigarette Production in Berlin, Cuts Profi..
DJ
11/04PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Revises, Only for Manufacturing Restructuring..
BU
11/01PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : 25-nse
PU
11/01Altria Takes an E-Cigarette Hit -- WSJ
DJ
10/18Philip Morris Sees E-Cigarette Fear Boosting Its Own Product -- WSJ
DJ
10/17Exchange Rates Deal $22.56 Billion Blow to Companies' Earnings
DJ
10/17PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Identifies Cost Savings and Efficiency Gains, CFO ..
DJ
10/17Consumer Cos Up Slightly Amid Mixed Economic, Earnings Data -- Consumer Round..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 884 M
EBIT 2019 11 713 M
Net income 2019 7 480 M
Debt 2019 24 943 M
Yield 2019 5,53%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,19x
EV / Sales2020 4,92x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 91,79  $
Last Close Price 83,70  $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL25.37%130 227
ALTRIA GROUP-7.05%85 766
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC13.68%83 618
ITC LIMITED-6.66%45 258
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-5.05%39 510
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-24.65%21 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group