Teamworking tomorrow: How businesses and states can drive innovation

Across many industries, private companies are able to innovate at a faster rate than government departments. There are two reasons for this:

1) They have greater financial freedom to invest in, experiment and develop new technologies. Public bodies, in contrast, can be subject to restricted funding (especially during times of austerity).

2) They are usually less constrained by bureaucracy than most governments and can transform their business of their own volition. The public sector, by contrast, can be limited in its scope and is usually more reactive in its policy making process.

This mobility can allow business to innovate at a faster rate, changing lives, shaking things up and disrupting existing methods. But this is not an either/or situation. Indeed, by leveraging the private sector's mobility, governments can improve their people's lives more quickly and work towards building a better future.

In recent decades, many public-private partnerships (PPP) have funded enhancements of municipal spaces, such as planting trees, installing benches, artwork, retail spaces, performance venues, schools, libraries, galleries - the list goes on. At the top end of the scale, the International Space Station (ISS) is a great example of PPP, with a variety of partners, including Fortune 500 organizations, educational institutions, research and charitable foundations, all working with its National Laboratory.

This relationship between public and private can work both ways, with governments often financing new technologies which haven't been supported by the private sector, but which have great potential to benefit the public. With the 21st century going through such rapid transformation, many companies are evolving parts of their business into different ventures in attempts to establish their long-term future. In recent years, Amazon has transformed from an online bookshop into a global e-commerce marketplace, expanding into their own branded electronics, a multi-media studio producing original TV and film content, and even grocery delivery.

