Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teamworking tomorrow: How businesses and states can drive innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Across many industries, private companies are able to innovate at a faster rate than government departments. There are two reasons for this:

1) They have greater financial freedom to invest in, experiment and develop new technologies. Public bodies, in contrast, can be subject to restricted funding (especially during times of austerity).

2) They are usually less constrained by bureaucracy than most governments and can transform their business of their own volition. The public sector, by contrast, can be limited in its scope and is usually more reactive in its policy making process.

This mobility can allow business to innovate at a faster rate, changing lives, shaking things up and disrupting existing methods. But this is not an either/or situation. Indeed, by leveraging the private sector's mobility, governments can improve their people's lives more quickly and work towards building a better future.

In recent decades, many public-private partnerships (PPP) have funded enhancements of municipal spaces, such as planting trees, installing benches, artwork, retail spaces, performance venues, schools, libraries, galleries - the list goes on. At the top end of the scale, the International Space Station (ISS) is a great example of PPP, with a variety of partners, including Fortune 500 organizations, educational institutions, research and charitable foundations, all working with its National Laboratory.

This relationship between public and private can work both ways, with governments often financing new technologies which haven't been supported by the private sector, but which have great potential to benefit the public. With the 21st century going through such rapid transformation, many companies are evolving parts of their business into different ventures in attempts to establish their long-term future. In recent years, Amazon has transformed from an online bookshop into a global e-commerce marketplace, expanding into their own branded electronics, a multi-media studio producing original TV and film content, and even grocery delivery.

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 16:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
12:55pTEAMWORKING TOMORROW : How businesses and states can drive innovation
PU
07:35aELIMINATING CHILD LABOR : A Step Change in Mexico
PU
07/26PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : launches first Africa store to spark alternative c..
RE
07/25TIME FLIES : The Mechanic Who Made a Good Impression
PU
07/25JAPAN TOBACCO : Philippines' Duterte signs law raising taxes on tobacco products
RE
07/24PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Tobacco giant pushing for a 'smoke-free' future
AQ
07/22MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Tech gains, but other sectors stumble
AQ
07/19PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Reports 2019 second-quarter reported diluted eps o..
AQ
07/19PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : shares heat up as risk-reduction sales rise
AQ
07/18Wall Street rises as Fed's Williams cements rate-cut expectations
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29 937 M
EBIT 2019 11 644 M
Net income 2019 7 813 M
Debt 2019 24 351 M
Yield 2019 5,39%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,28x
EV / Sales2020 5,01x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 96,50  $
Last Close Price 85,98  $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL28.79%133 771
ALTRIA GROUP0.95%93 284
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC20.76%85 495
ITC-3.99%48 161
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-5.57%39 555
IMPERIAL BRANDS-9.97%25 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group