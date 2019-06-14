Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The facts: Why we are in Cannes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

We don't usually comment on PR campaigns by anti-tobacco organizations: We're trying to stop people smoking, while they're trying to stop us.

But some of these organizations are spreading falsehoods in an effort to scare others, including those who-like us-are attending the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival with open minds and a focus on the future.

In 2016, we pledged to make the world smoke-free and PMI is at Cannes to help change the lives of one billion people who smoke. We want to inspire the best creative brains on the most robust platforms to join us on this mission. We can't do this alone.

Unfortunately, some organizations don't want to talk about better solutions for smokers. This leaves smokers with only one choice: quit entirely or continue smoking cigarettes. In creating this latest propaganda campaign against so-called 'Big Tobacco', these organizations are creating a fog of misinformation and confusion.

Smokers deserve accurate information about all of the options available to them, which include alternatives that present less risk of harm. They deserve reasoned debate, not dogma.

It's time to clear up the facts:

  • PMI does not own any stake in Juul. Altria does. PMI and Altria have been separate companies for over a decade. For these organizations to assert otherwise is either lazy or a deliberate attempt to mislead.
  • We do not market our products in the US. Only in April 2019 did the FDA authorize IQOS for sale in the US, after a rigorous, two-year review of the evidence. The FDA concluded that allowing IQOS for sale would be 'appropriate for the protection of public health'.
  • We set high standards for ourselves, and our company policies on social-media influencers often go even further than the law requires. An example: We were alerted to a single case in Russia where our policy was not followed-the influencer was 21, had an Instagram following that is 95 percent aged 18 or over and published just one post. However, our internal policy mandates that influencers we work with be 25 or older. Our response was swift and decisive-no law was broken, but we suspended all product-related influencer activity globally. It is that important to us that we do not in any way market to youth.
  • Finally, PMI does not want people to start smoking. Neither do we want non-smokers or youths to use tobacco or nicotine products.

The question of why these organizations or their leaders do this-rather than engaging in the search for solutions for smokers-remains unanswered. Is their core business objective to attack Philip Morris International? We have to ask: what's more important, hating us or helping smokers? Is this kind of behavior tolerated for other industries or companies who are trying to change?

It's time to end this noise. We will not accept the hyperbole, inaccuracies and ill-informed diatribes about our company. It's time for an adult conversation.

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 19:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
03:09pTHE FACTS : Why we are in Cannes
PU
06/13PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Eliminating child labor from PMI's leaf supply cha..
AQ
06/13PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI Launches Online Hub Offering Inspiration to &l..
BU
06/12BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
RE
06/12PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Eliminating child labor from PMI's leaf supply cha..
PU
06/07PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : New Report Exposes Continued Impact of Illicit Tob..
AQ
06/07PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 ..
BU
06/06PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savin..
PU
06/06Trade tensions may dent defensive armor of consumer staples stocks
RE
06/06PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : New Report Exposes Continued Impact of Illicit Tob..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 29 592 M
EBIT 2019 11 578 M
Net income 2019 7 903 M
Debt 2019 24 218 M
Yield 2019 6,00%
P/E ratio 2019 15,72
P/E ratio 2020 13,95
EV / Sales 2019 4,93x
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 94,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL16.22%122 302
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC16.70%80 417
IMPERIAL BRANDS-15.36%22 681
SWEDISH MATCH22.20%7 436
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 146
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC92.95%960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About