MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Philippine Metals Inc    PHI   CA7182572072

PHILIPPINE METALS INC

(PHI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 06/21 03:50:25 pm
0.08 CAD   +33.33%
Philippine Metals Announces Private Placement
NE
06/25Philippine Metals Announces Proposed Acquisition of US Cannabis Extraction Business
NE
06/24PHILIPPINE METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - PHI
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippine Metals Announces Private Placement

07/04/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Philippine Metals Inc. (TSXV: PHI) ("PMI" or the "Company") announces that it will be proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,571,425 shares at a price of $0.07 per share for gross proceeds of up to $249,999.75. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the costs related to the transaction announced in the Company's press release dated June 25, 2019 and for general working capital purposes.

The private placement contemplated herein is subject to, among other things, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and certain other regulatory agencies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Craig T. Lindsay"
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Craig Lindsay
Tel: (604) 218-0550
Email: craig@agcap.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") or any State securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to US Persons unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable State securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46080


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Thomas Lindsay Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marshall Limon Farris President, Director & Investor Relations Contact
Janet Bates Chief Financial Officer
Blair McIntyre Independent Director
Paul Bains Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIPPINE METALS INC100.00%1
BHP GROUP LTD22.93%141 452
BHP GROUP PLC23.79%141 452
RIO TINTO33.15%106 382
RIO TINTO LIMITED36.42%106 382
ANGLO AMERICAN27.02%39 205
