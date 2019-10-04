Log in
Phillips 66 : Announces New $3 Billion Share Repurchase Program and Quarterly Dividend

10/04/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced that the board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $3 billion of its common stock, bringing the total amount of share repurchase programs authorized by the board since 2012 to an aggregate of $15 billion. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 18, 2019.

“The new share repurchase program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to return capital to our shareholders,” said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “Disciplined capital allocation is fundamental to our strategy and our long-term objective is to reinvest 60% of our operating cash flow back into the business and return 40% to shareholders. Since 2012, we have returned over $24 billion through dividends and share repurchases and exchanges and have reduced our initial shares outstanding by 32%.”

Under the new share repurchase program, shares will be repurchased from time to time in the open market at the company’s discretion, subject to market conditions and other factors, and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The company may commence, suspend or discontinue purchases of common stock under this authorization at any time or periodically without prior notice. Shares of stock repurchased will be held as treasury shares.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,400 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $58 billion of assets as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Words and phrases such as “is anticipated,” “is estimated,” “is expected,” “is planned,” “is scheduled,” “is targeted,” “believes,” “continues,” “intends,” “will,” “would,” “objectives,” “goals,” “projects,” “efforts,” “strategies” and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to Phillips 66’s operations (including joint venture operations) are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections about the company, its interests and the energy industry in general on the date this news release was prepared. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas prices, and petrochemical and refining margins; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; potential liability from litigation or for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66’s businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
