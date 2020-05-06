Phillips 66 : Annual Meeting of Shareholders

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Words and phrases such as "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is planned," "is scheduled," "is targeted," "believes," "continues," "intends," "will," "would," "objectives," "goals," "projects," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas prices, and petrochemical and refining margins; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; potential liability from litigation or for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; potential disruption of our operations due to accidents, weather events, including as a result of climate change, terrorism or cyberattacks; general economic and political developments including: armed hostilities; expropriation of assets; changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas or refined petroleum products pricing, regulation or taxation; and other political, economic or diplomatic developments, including those caused by public health issues and outbreaks; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting PSXP, as well as the ability of PSXP to successfully execute its growth plans; and other economic, business, competitive and / or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures in the presentation materials or in the "Investors" section of our website.
Board of Directors
Greg C. Garland
Gary K. Adams
J. Brian Ferguson
Charles M. Holley
John E. Lowe
Harold W. McGraw III
Denise L. Ramos
Glenn F. Tilton
Victoria J. Tschinkel
Marna C. Whittington
As of Jan. 1, 2020.
Responses to the Challenging Environment
Protecting the health and safety of our employees
Supporting the communities where we live and work
Ensuring the financial and operating strength of the company
Phillips 66 Headquarters HOUSTON, TX
Providing Energy, Improving Lives
14,600 EMPLOYEES
live our values, every day
469,000 HOURS
volunteered in local communities since 2012
$39.5 MILLION
in matching gifts and volunteer grants since 2012
$191 MILLION
to organizations promoting education and literacy, sustainability, safety, and civic enrichment since 2012
2,331 ORGANIZATIONS
received donations through matching gifts
Number of employees are as of March 31, 2020. Financial contributions and volunteer hours are for the period 2012 through 2019. Number of organizations represent 2019 data.
Operating Excellence
Total Recordable Rates
INCIDENTS PER 200,000 HOURS WORKED
Phillips 66
CPChem
DCP Midstream
Industry Average
1.03
.86
.83
.79
.41
.41
.37
.33
.32
.33
.30
.31
.66
.54
.46
.28
.30
.23
.33
.19
.15
.14
.14
.15
.14
.15
.10
15
16
17
18
19
15
16
17
18
19
15
16
17
18
19
4
2
0
Refining Crude Capacity Utilization
%
96%
95%
95%
94%
93%
91% 91%
90%
91%
90%
15
16
17
18
19
Phillips 66
U.S. Industry Average
Industry Safety Metrics
INCIDENTS PER 200,000 HOURS WORKED
0.15
Agricul.,
Food
All
Construction
Prof.
Petchem. Petroleum Phillips 66
Crop
Manufact. Manufact.
& Bus.
Manufact. Refining
Prod.
Services
See appendix for footnotes
Growth
Gray Oak Pipeline
Sweeny Hub
Beaumont Terminal
Bayou Bridge Pipeline
South Texas Gateway Terminal
C2G Pipeline
World-scale petrochemical projects
La Pryor Storage Terminal Gray Oak Pipeline LA PRYOR, TX
Returns
Lake Charles isomerization unit
Diesel maximization and LSFO projects
Crude flexibility projects
FCC modernizations
Renewable diesel opportunities
Marketing site reimaging program
U.S. West Coast retail marketing JV
Lake Charles Isomerization Unit WESTLAKE, LA
Distributions
Secure, competitive and growing dividend
12.5% increase in 2Q19 to $0.90 per share
25% CAGR with nine increases since May 2012
Committed to shareholder distributions
Returned $3.2 B in 2019 through dividends and share repurchases
Repurchased / exchanged 33% of shares initially outstanding
Annual Dividend
$ PER SHARE
2.45
2.73
3.10
3.50
2.18
15
16
17
18
19
Cumulative Distributions
25.7
$B
22.5
13.4
16.4
11.1
8.4
3.7
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Share Repurchases and Exchanges
Dividends
See appendix for footnotes
High-Performing Organization
Culture
Capability
Performance
Building capabilities, pursuing excellence and doing the right thing.
Environmental, Social, Governance
$1.1 Binvested in safety, environmental and reliability in 2019
27%decline in SOx, NOx and PM emissions intensity from 2012 to 2019
25xlower total recordable rate in 2019 vs. U.S. manufacturing average
60%lower lost workday case rate in 2019 vs. U.S. refining average
1,045gross tonnes recycled from 2014 to 2019
340 MMgallons per year of potential renewable diesel projects
Investments in safety, environmental and reliability represent consolidated sustaining capital expenditures. 2019 consolidated capital expenditures and investments
were $3,873 MM, which were comprised of $2,743 MM of growth capital and $1,130 MM of sustaining capital. See appendix for additional footnotes.
Energy Transition
POSITIONING PHILLIPS 66 TO BE COMPETITIVE LONG-TERM
What we are doing
Producing renewable diesel at Humber Refinery Supplying components for lithium ion batteries Marketing low carbon fuels on U.S. West Coast Improving fuel economy through next generation lubricants Installed hydrogen fueling station in Switzerland
Projects in development
Supply / offtake for renewable facilities in Nevada Renewable diesel at San Francisco Refinery Solar energy to power our pipelines and refineries Renewable hydrogen at Humber Refinery
Share price as of April 30, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes.
Safety. Honor. Commitment.
