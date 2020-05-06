Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/06 04:10:00 pm
71.91 USD   -4.38%
06:14pPHILLIPS 66 : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:19pPHILLIPS 66 : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/04PHILLIPS 66 : First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phillips 66 : Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 06:14pm EDT

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

GREG GARLAND

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer MAY 6, 2020

Sweeny Complex OLD OCEAN, TX

Cautionary Statement

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Words and phrases such as "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is planned," "is scheduled," "is targeted," "believes," "continues," "intends," "will," "would," "objectives," "goals," "projects," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas prices, and petrochemical and refining margins; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; potential liability from litigation or for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; potential disruption of our operations due to accidents, weather events, including as a result of climate change, terrorism or cyberattacks; general economic and political developments including: armed hostilities; expropriation of assets; changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas or refined petroleum products pricing, regulation or taxation; and other political, economic or diplomatic developments, including those caused by public health issues and outbreaks; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting PSXP, as well as the ability of PSXP to successfully execute its growth plans; and other economic, business, competitive and / or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures in the presentation materials or in the "Investors" section of our website.

2

Board of Directors

Greg C. Garland

Gary K. Adams

J. Brian Ferguson

Charles M. Holley

John E. Lowe

Harold W. McGraw III

Denise L. Ramos

Glenn F. Tilton

Victoria J. Tschinkel

Marna C. Whittington

3

As of Jan. 1, 2020.

Responses to the Challenging Environment

Protecting the health and safety of our employees

Supporting the communities where we live and work

Ensuring the financial and operating strength of the company

Phillips 66 Headquarters HOUSTON, TX

4

Providing Energy, Improving Lives

14,600 EMPLOYEES

live our values, every day

469,000 HOURS

volunteered in local communities since 2012

$39.5 MILLION

in matching gifts and volunteer grants since 2012

$191 MILLION

to organizations promoting education and literacy, sustainability, safety, and civic enrichment since 2012

2,331 ORGANIZATIONS

received donations through matching gifts

5

Number of employees are as of March 31, 2020. Financial contributions and volunteer hours are for the period 2012 through 2019. Number of organizations represent 2019 data.

Operating Excellence

Total Recordable Rates

INCIDENTS PER 200,000 HOURS WORKED

Phillips 66

CPChem

DCP Midstream

Industry Average

1.03

.86

.83

.79

.41

.41

.37

.33

.32

.33

.30

.31

.66

.54

.46

.28

.30

.23

.33

.19

.15

.14

.14

.15

.14

.15

.10

15

16

17

18

19

15

16

17

18

19

15

16

17

18

19

6

4

2

0

Refining Crude Capacity Utilization

%

96%

95%

95%

94%

93%

91% 91%

90%

91%

90%

15

16

17

18

19

Phillips 66

U.S. Industry Average

Industry Safety Metrics

INCIDENTS PER 200,000 HOURS WORKED

0.15

Agricul.,

Food

All

Construction

Prof.

Petchem. Petroleum Phillips 66

Crop

Manufact. Manufact.

& Bus.

Manufact. Refining

Prod.

Services

6

See appendix for footnotes

Growth

Gray Oak Pipeline

Sweeny Hub

Beaumont Terminal

Bayou Bridge Pipeline

South Texas Gateway Terminal

C2G Pipeline

World-scale petrochemical projects

La Pryor Storage Terminal Gray Oak Pipeline LA PRYOR, TX

7

Returns

Lake Charles isomerization unit

Diesel maximization and LSFO projects

Crude flexibility projects

FCC modernizations

Renewable diesel opportunities

Marketing site reimaging program

U.S. West Coast retail marketing JV

Lake Charles Isomerization Unit WESTLAKE, LA

8

Distributions

Secure, competitive and growing dividend

12.5% increase in 2Q19 to $0.90 per share

25% CAGR with nine increases since May 2012

Committed to shareholder distributions

Returned $3.2 B in 2019 through dividends and share repurchases

Repurchased / exchanged 33% of shares initially outstanding

Annual Dividend

$ PER SHARE

2.45

2.73

3.10

3.50

2.18

15

16

17

18

19

Cumulative Distributions

25.7

$B

22.5

13.4

16.4

11.1

8.4

3.7

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Share Repurchases and Exchanges

Dividends

9

See appendix for footnotes

High-Performing Organization

Culture

Capability

Performance

Building capabilities, pursuing excellence and doing the right thing.

10

Environmental, Social, Governance

$1.1 Binvested in safety, environmental and reliability in 2019

27%decline in SOx, NOx and PM emissions intensity from 2012 to 2019

25xlower total recordable rate in 2019 vs. U.S. manufacturing average

60%lower lost workday case rate in 2019 vs. U.S. refining average

1,045gross tonnes recycled from 2014 to 2019

340 MMgallons per year of potential renewable diesel projects

Investments in safety, environmental and reliability represent consolidated sustaining capital expenditures. 2019 consolidated capital expenditures and investments

11

were $3,873 MM, which were comprised of $2,743 MM of growth capital and $1,130 MM of sustaining capital. See appendix for additional footnotes.

Energy Transition

POSITIONING PHILLIPS 66 TO BE COMPETITIVE LONG-TERM

What we are doing

Producing renewable diesel at Humber Refinery Supplying components for lithium ion batteries Marketing low carbon fuels on U.S. West Coast Improving fuel economy through next generation lubricants Installed hydrogen fueling station in Switzerland

Projects in development

Supply / offtake for renewable facilities in Nevada Renewable diesel at San Francisco Refinery Solar energy to power our pipelines and refineries Renewable hydrogen at Humber Refinery

2 to 3 new hydrogen fueling stations per year

Excel Paralubes Laboratory WESTLAKE, LA

12

Compelling Investment

OPERATING EXCELLENCE

GROWTH

RETURNS

DISTRIBUTIONS

HIGH-PERFORMING ORGANIZATION

Total Shareholder Return Since IPO

%

PSX

+179%

340%

S&P 100 +150%

300%

Peers

+57%

260%

220%

180%

140%

100%

60%

20%

-20%

May-12May-13May-14May-15May-16May-17May-18May-19May-20

13

Share price as of April 30, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes.

Safety. Honor. Commitment.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Footnotes

Date Conventions

19 is as of December 31, 2019; or the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, as applicable; except as otherwise noted.

Slide 6

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is abbreviated as CPChem.

Industry averages are from: Phillips 66 - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) refining data, CPChem - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) chemicals data, DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream) - Gas Processors Association (GPA).

2019 TRR for Phillips 66, CPChem, and DCP Midstream through December 31, 2019.

Industry safety metrics as of 2018. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Phillips 66 Refining crude capacity utilization through December 31, 2019. Industry refining crude capacity utilization through December 2019. Source: EIA.

Slide 9

Total distributions include 2014 PSPI share exchange, as well as dividends and share repurchases through December 31, 2019.

Dividend CAGR calculated from initial dividend of $0.20 per share in 3Q 2012 to last increase of $0.90 per share in 2Q 2019.

Slide 11

Sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrous oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM).

Slide 13

Chart reflects total shareholder return May 1, 2012, to April 30, 2020. Dividends assumed to be reinvested in stock. Source: Bloomberg.

Peer average includes Delek US Holdings, Inc., HollyFrontier Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, PBF Energy Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., ONEOK, Inc., Targa Resources Corp., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

15

Disclaimer

Phillips 66 Company published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 22:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
06:14pPHILLIPS 66 : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:19pPHILLIPS 66 : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/04PHILLIPS 66 : First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PU
05/01PHILLIPS 66 : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data
PU
05/01PHILLIPS 66 : Recommends Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporati..
BU
05/01PHILLIPS 66 : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/01PHILLIPS 66 : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/01PHILLIPS 66 : Swings to Loss in 1Q
DJ
05/01PHILLIPS 66 : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01PHILLIPS 66 : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 622 M
EBIT 2020 2 171 M
Net income 2020 -1 872 M
Debt 2020 12 729 M
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 -20,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 32 838 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 79,86  $
Last Close Price 71,91  $
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-32.50%28 978
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-35.76%182 396
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-0.22%114 622
BP PLC-32.38%75 399
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.66%73 257
PTT-0.71%31 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group