Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66 (PSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Phillips 66 : Begins Maintenance at Borger, Texas, Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 02:40pm EST

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 (PSX) said Thursday it was beginning maintenance at its Borger, Texas, refinery that could last more than two weeks.

"We are submitting a maintenance notice to allow for flare troubleshooting," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the tune-up work began Thursday morning and could end around Feb. 11. "There may be times when there are visible emissions from the flares during this maintenance window."

The 146,000-barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILLIPS 66 -0.92% 91.75 Delayed Quote.7.52%
WTI 1.39% 53.12 Delayed Quote.16.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
02:40pPHILLIPS 66 : Begins Maintenance at Borger, Texas, Refinery
DJ
01/04PHILLIPS 66 : Honda Developer Studio unveil in-dash mobile gas station payment
AQ
01/04PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Tripped Compressor, Flaring at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
01/03PHILLIPS 66 : to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
BU
01/03PHILLIPS 66 : Company collaborates with Honda Developer Studio to offer in-vehic..
PR
2018PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Power Issue at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
2018PHILLIPS 66 : to start fractionator construction next year
AQ
2018PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas Refinery
DJ
2018PHILLIPS 66 : Announces 2019 Capital Program
BU
2018REGIONS FINANCIAL : Zhanna Golodryga Appointed to the Regions Financial Corp. Bo..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 6 761 M
Net income 2018 4 304 M
Debt 2018 9 936 M
Yield 2018 3,34%
P/E ratio 2018 9,88
P/E ratio 2019 9,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 42 714 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 667.52%42 714
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.43%301 870
BP2.53%133 525
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.37%109 049
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.53%95 780
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.86%49 548
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.