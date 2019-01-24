Phillips 66 : Begins Maintenance at Borger, Texas, Refinery

By Dan Molinski



Phillips 66 (PSX) said Thursday it was beginning maintenance at its Borger, Texas, refinery that could last more than two weeks.

"We are submitting a maintenance notice to allow for flare troubleshooting," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the tune-up work began Thursday morning and could end around Feb. 11. "There may be times when there are visible emissions from the flares during this maintenance window."

The 146,000-barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

