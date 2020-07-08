Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phillips 66 : Board Appoints New Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has appointed Julie L. Bushman to serve as an independent director, effective July 8, 2020. Bushman will serve on the Audit and Finance Committee and the Public Policy Committee of the board. Following the appointment, the board of Phillips 66 will comprise 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

Bushman, 59, is the former executive vice president of International Operations at 3M. She previously served in various executive positions at 3M, including as senior vice president of Business Transformation and Information Technology; executive vice president of Safety, Security and Protection Services; executive vice president of Safety and Graphics; division vice president of the Occupational Health and Environmental Safety Division; and chief information officer. Bushman joined 3M in 1983.

Bushman was a member of the original leadership team that implemented Six Sigma at 3M. She also has served on the 3M Foundation Board and has led the 3M United Way Giving Campaign. She served as a director of Johnson Controls from 2012 through 2016 and currently serves as a director of Adient plc, an automotive seating company.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,600 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $53 billion of assets as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
05:01pPHILLIPS 66 : Board Appoints New Director
BU
04:32pPHILLIPS 66 : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/07Accenture and AT&T Bring Mobile Connectivity to Phillips 66 with Private Cell..
AQ
07/06Court orders Dakota pipeline shut in latest blow to U.S. fossil fuel projects
RE
06/28Texas Tried Re-Opening Offices Early. It Was Hard Even Before the Coronavirus..
DJ
06/16PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Compressor Problems at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
06/15Phillips 66 Reports Flaring at Borger, Texas, Refinery
DJ
06/11PHILLIPS 66 : Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
BU
06/10PHILLIPS 66 : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10PHILLIPS 66 : to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 030 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 457 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,6x
Yield 2020 5,60%
Capitalization 28 214 M 28 214 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 88,05 $
Last Close Price 64,61 $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-42.01%28 214
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.39%182 828
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD18.75%154 771
BP PLC-34.62%78 108
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.65%68 892
PTT-10.23%36 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group