Phillips 66 : Bridger Pipeline, Liberty Pipeline and Red Oak Pipeline Announce Supplemental Open Season

Bridger Pipeline LLC, together with its affiliates, Liberty Pipeline LLC, and Red Oak Pipeline LLC announced today that they have launched a supplemental open season seeking additional crude oil transportation commitments for joint service from production areas in the Rockies and Bakken to Cushing, Oklahoma and Gulf Coast destinations including Corpus Christi, Ingleside, and Houston, Texas.

Liberty Pipeline LLC is a 50/50 joint venture of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and Bridger Pipeline LLC. Liberty Pipeline LLC is constructing a 24-inch pipeline that will provide crude oil transportation service from Guernsey, Wyoming to Cushing, Oklahoma.

Red Oak Pipeline LLC is a 50/50 joint venture of Phillips 66 and Plains All American Pipeline (Plains) (NYSE: PAA).

Prior to participating in the supplemental open season, interested parties must execute a confidentiality agreement to govern the receipt of the open season documentation. For a form of confidentiality agreement and additional information regarding the joint transportation service, please contact LibertyPipeline@p66.com.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $58 billion of assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

About Bridger Pipeline LLC and its affiliated pipeline companies

Bridger Pipeline LLC, Belle Fourche Pipeline Company, and Butte Pipe Line Company are part of True companies and are based in Casper, WY. Bridger Pipeline LLC owns and operates the Poplar System in eastern Montana, the Four Bears Pipeline System in North Dakota, the Parshall Gathering System and the Powder River System in Wyoming. Belle Fourche Pipeline Company gathers and transports crude oil in the Williston Basin of western North Dakota and the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, and Butte Pipe Line Company owns the transmission line from Baker, Montana to Guernsey, Wyoming. For more information visit www.truecos.com.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. PAA is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.

