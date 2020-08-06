Log in
Phillips 66 : Coloradans Reminded to Always Contact 811 Before Digging

08/06/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

More than 10,000 strikes to Colorado underground utilities in 2019, according to Colorado811.org

Phillips 66 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a reminder to call 811 to have underground utility lines marked prior to any digging project. The company operates 625 miles of underground petroleum pipelines in Colorado, and 13,000 miles of pipelines throughout the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005805/en/

Every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811. Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines. In 2019, Colorado excavators reported 10,934 damages including 836 in Adams, 850 in Weld, 868 in Arapahoe, and 878 in Denver counties. Additional statics are available at https://colorado811.org/center-stats/statewide-damage-stats/.

“On August 11, and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service two working days before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Todd Denton, president, Phillips 66 Pipeline LLC. “Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811. Installing a mailbox, building a fence, planting a tree and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 before starting.”

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Colorado 811, the local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests can also be made online at Colorado811.org. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.

Visit www.call811.com or Colorado811.org for more information about 811 and safe digging practices. Or visit www.phillips66pipeline.com to learn more about how we keep pipelines and people safe.


© Business Wire 2020
