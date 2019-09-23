Phillips 66 : Contributes to Imelda Relief Efforts

Phillips 66, an energy manufacturing and logistics company, has pledged a donation of $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support recovery efforts after Tropical Storm Imelda flooded the Texas coast. This donation is critical to meet the immediate needs of those displaced from their homes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005823/en/

“With this donation, we hope to strengthen the Red Cross’ existing network of resources and their ability to provide aid to those most impacted after the recent flooding in the Houston and Beaumont areas,” said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66.

“Phillips 66 is constantly stepping up to the plate to help the community time and time again. We could count on them during Hurricane Harvey, during the California wildfires and countless times in-between. Their display of social responsibility is second to none, and I am thankful that Phillips 66 is dedicated to serving those in need,” said Henry Van de Putte, regional chief executive officer for the Texas Gulf Coast of the American Red Cross.

Recovering from a disaster of this magnitude takes time and a diverse network of organizations and services to make sure people have the help they need. The destruction of homes spans multiple counties, requiring thousands of people along the Texas gulf coast to be forced from their homes. Phillips 66’s donation will help provide much needed sheltering, hot meal, medical and mental health services.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations like these to fund its relief services. Help people affected by this disaster by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

To stay in touch with relief operations, click on www.redcross.org/tgcr.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross is a United Way agency that shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Phillips 66:

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,400 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $58 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005823/en/