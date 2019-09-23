Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Phillips 66 : Contributes to Imelda Relief Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Phillips 66, an energy manufacturing and logistics company, has pledged a donation of $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support recovery efforts after Tropical Storm Imelda flooded the Texas coast. This donation is critical to meet the immediate needs of those displaced from their homes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005823/en/

“With this donation, we hope to strengthen the Red Cross’ existing network of resources and their ability to provide aid to those most impacted after the recent flooding in the Houston and Beaumont areas,” said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66.

“Phillips 66 is constantly stepping up to the plate to help the community time and time again. We could count on them during Hurricane Harvey, during the California wildfires and countless times in-between. Their display of social responsibility is second to none, and I am thankful that Phillips 66 is dedicated to serving those in need,” said Henry Van de Putte, regional chief executive officer for the Texas Gulf Coast of the American Red Cross.

Recovering from a disaster of this magnitude takes time and a diverse network of organizations and services to make sure people have the help they need. The destruction of homes spans multiple counties, requiring thousands of people along the Texas gulf coast to be forced from their homes. Phillips 66’s donation will help provide much needed sheltering, hot meal, medical and mental health services.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations like these to fund its relief services. Help people affected by this disaster by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

To stay in touch with relief operations, click on www.redcross.org/tgcr.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross is a United Way agency that shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Phillips 66:

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,400 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $58 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
05:13pPHILLIPS 66 : Contributes to Imelda Relief Efforts
BU
09/20PHILLIPS 66 : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results
BU
09/03PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Emissions at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
08/19Phillips 66 Reports Flaring at Borger, Texas, Refinery
DJ
08/19PHILLIPS 66 : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08New U.S. pipelines poised to start price war for shale shippers
RE
08/01Marathon Petroleum tops estimates on refining beat, retail strength
RE
08/01PHILLIPS 66 : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
07/29Phillips 66 to Begin FCCU-Related Maintenance at Borger Refinery in Texas
DJ
07/26PHILLIPS 66 : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 5 533 M
Net income 2019 3 737 M
Debt 2019 9 325 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,72x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 46 321 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 117,15  $
Last Close Price 103,27  $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 6619.87%46 321
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.70%304 978
BP PLC5.05%131 428
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.87%104 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP0.40%83 875
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.44%49 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group