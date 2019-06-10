Phillips 66 : Plains All American Form JV for Red Oak Pipeline

By Stephen Nakrosis



Phillips 66 and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. on Monday said they formed a 50/50 joint venture and will move ahead with construction of the Red Oak Pipeline system.

The Red Oak system will move crude oil from Cushing, Okla., and the Permian Basin to various locals in Texas. The companies said they expect service to begin as early as the first quarter of 2021.

Under the terms of the JV, a new 30-inch pipeline will be constructed from Cushing to Wichita Falls and Sealy, Texas. From there, a 30-inch pipeline segment to Corpus Christi and Ingleside and a 20-inch pipeline segment to Houston and Beaumont will be built, the companies said.

Plains will lead project construction on behalf of the JV, and Phillips 66 will operate the pipeline, the companies said.

The project is expected to cost approximately $2.5 billion, the companies said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com