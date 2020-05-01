Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phillips 66 : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

1

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Revenues and Other Income

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

20,878

20,878

23,103

27,847

27,218

29,125

107,293

Sales and other operating revenues

Equity in earnings of affiliates

365

365

516

648

499

464

2,127

Net gain on dispositions

1

1

1

-

18

1

20

Other income

-

-

38

23

36

22

119

Total Revenues and Other Income

21,244

21,244

23,658

28,518

27,771

29,612

109,559

Costs and Expenses

18,440

18,440

21,055

24,554

23,806

26,114

95,529

Purchased crude oil and products

Operating expenses

1,341

1,341

1,307

1,165

1,206

1,396

5,074

Selling, general and administrative expenses

319

319

366

408

416

491

1,681

Depreciation and amortization

342

342

331

334

336

340

1,341

Impairments

3,006

3,006

1

2

853

5

861

Taxes other than income taxes

157

157

128

97

105

79

409

Accretion on discounted liabilities

6

6

6

5

6

6

23

Interest and debt expense

111

111

119

115

109

115

458

Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses

-

-

5

9

(9)

-

5

Total Costs and Expenses

23,722

23,722

23,318

26,689

26,828

28,546

105,381

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,478)

(2,478)

340

1,829

943

1,066

4,178

Income tax expense (benefit)

(51)

(51)

70

325

150

256

801

Net Income (Loss)

(2,427)

(2,427)

270

1,504

793

810

3,377

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

69

69

66

80

81

74

301

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Phillips 66

(2,496)

(2,496)

204

1,424

712

736

3,076

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Phillips 66 Per Share of

Common Stock (dollars)

Basic

(5.66)

(5.66)

0.44

3.13

1.58

1.65

6.80

Diluted

(5.66)

(5.66)

0.44

3.12

1.58

1.64

6.77

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding (thousands)

Basic

441,345

441,345

457,599

453,681

449,005

445,332

451,364

Diluted

441,345

441,345

459,289

455,585

451,001

447,835

453,888

Effective tax rate (%)

2.1 %

2.1 %

20.6 %

17.8 %

15.9 % 24.0 %

19.2 %

Adjusted effective tax rate (%)

4.4 %

4.4 %

20.7 %

20.2 %

20.6 %

23.6 %

21.1 %

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO

2

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66

Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

Midstream

(702)

(702)

316

423

(460)

405

684

Chemicals

169

169

227

275

227

150

879

Refining

(2,261)

(2,261)

(198)

983

856

345

1,986

Marketing and Specialties

513

513

205

353

498

377

1,433

Corporate and Other

(197)

(197)

(210)

(205)

(178)

(211)

(804)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,478)

(2,478)

340

1,829

943

1,066

4,178

Less: income tax expense (benefit)

(51)

(51)

70

325

150

256

801

Net Income (Loss)

(2,427)

(2,427)

270

1,504

793

810

3,377

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

69

69

66

80

81

74

301

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Phillips 66

(2,496)

(2,496)

204

1,424

712

736

3,076

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66

Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

Midstream

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

200

200

203

245

248

250

946

Transportation

NGL and Other

179

179

90

143

169

120

522

DCP Midstream

81

81

23

35

23

35

116

Total Midstream

460

460

316

423

440

405

1,584

Chemicals

193

193

227

275

269

173

944

Refining

(196)

(196)

(7)

258

279

61

591

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

(173)

(173)

(118)

222

184

76

364

Central Corridor

223

223

56

520

408

333

1,317

West Coast

(255)

(255)

(150)

(17)

(32)

(125)

(324)

Total Refining

(401)

(401)

(219)

983

839

345

1,948

Marketing and Specialties

434

434

138

294

440

237

1,109

Marketing and Other

Specialties

54

54

67

59

58

50

234

Total Marketing and Specialties

488

488

205

353

498

287

1,343

Corporate and Other

(197)

(197)

(210)

(205)

(178)

(211)

(804)

Adjusted income before income taxes

543

543

319

1,829

1,868

999

5,015

Less: adjusted income tax expense

24

24

66

370

385

236

1,057

Adjusted Net Income

519

519

253

1,459

1,483

763

3,958

Less: adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling

69

69

66

80

81

74

301

interests

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66

450

450

187

1,379

1,402

689

3,657

SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT

3

AND NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66

Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

Midstream

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

(1,161)

(1,161)

Impairments

-

-

(853)

-

(853)

Impairments by equity affiliates

-

-

-

-

(47)

-

(47)

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

(1)

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

Total Midstream

(1,162)

(1,162)

-

-

(900)

-

(900)

Chemicals

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

(24)

(24)

-

-

(42)

(23)

(65)

Total Chemicals

(24)

(24)

-

-

(42)

(23)

(65)

Refining

(1,845)

(1,845)

Impairments

-

-

-

-

-

Pending claims and settlements

-

-

21

-

-

-

21

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

(15)

(15)

-

-

-

-

-

Asset dispositions

-

-

-

-

17

-

17

Total Refining

(1,860)

(1,860)

21

-

17

-

38

Marketing and Specialties

37

37

-

-

-

-

-

Pending claims and settlements

Certain tax impacts

-

-

-

-

-

90

90

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

(12)

(12)

-

-

-

-

-

Total Marketing and Specialties

25

25

-

-

-

90

90

Corporate and Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Special Items (Pre-tax)

(3,021)

(3,021)

21

-

(925)

67

(837)

Less: Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(75)

(75)

4

-

(235)

17

(214)

Tax impact of pre-tax special items*

Other tax impacts

-

-

-

(45)

-

3

(42)

Total Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(75)

(75)

4

(45)

(235)

20

(256)

Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Phillips 66 Special Items (After-tax)

(2,946)

(2,946)

17

45

(690)

47

(581)

  • We generally tax effect taxableU.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 25%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.

SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY BUSINESS LINES/REGIONS

Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

Midstream

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transportation

NGL and Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

DCP Midstream

(1,162)

(1,162)

-

-

(900)

-

(900)

Total Midstream

(1,162)

(1,162)

-

-

(900)

-

(900)

Refining

(441)

(441)

-

-

17

-

17

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

(670)

(670)

-

-

-

-

-

Central Corridor

(450)

(450)

21

-

-

-

21

West Coast

(299)

(299)

-

-

-

-

-

Total Refining

(1,860)

(1,860)

21

-

17

-

38

Marketing and Specialties

37

37

-

-

-

90

90

Marketing and Other

Specialties

(12)

(12)

-

-

-

-

-

Total Marketing and Specialties

25

25

-

-

-

90

90

CASH FLOW INFORMATION

4

Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

(2,427)

(2,427)

270

1,504

793

810

3,377

Net income (loss)

Depreciation and amortization

342

342

331

334

336

340

1,341

Impairments

3,006

3,006

1

2

853

5

861

Accretion on discounted liabilities

6

6

6

5

6

6

23

Deferred income taxes

(47)

(47)

179

74

(138)

68

183

Undistributed equity earnings

(4)

(4)

95

(139)

19

(118)

(143)

Net gain on dispositions

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

(18)

(1)

(20)

Other

(139)

(139)

42

(101)

(38)

113

16

Net working capital changes

(519)

(519)

(1,401)

251

(151)

471

(830)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

217

217

(478)

1,930

1,662

1,694

4,808

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

(923)

(923)

(1,097)

(631)

(867)

(1,278)

(3,873)

Capital expenditures and investments

Return of investments in equity affiliates

38

38

21

14

20

16

71

Proceeds from asset dispositions

1

1

82

1

1

2

86

Advances/loans-related parties

(8)

(8)

-

(95)

-

(3)

(98)

Collection of advances/loans-related parties

-

-

-

95

-

-

95

Other

15

15

(18)

42

-

7

31

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(877)

(877)

(1,012)

(574)

(846)

(1,256)

(3,688)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

1,199

1,199

725

135

898

25

1,783

Issuance of debt

Repayment of debt

(7)

(7)

(592)

(5)

(407)

(303)

(1,307)

Issuance of common stock

6

6

8

1

6

17

32

Repurchase of common stock

(443)

(443)

(344)

(455)

(439)

(412)

(1,650)

Dividends paid on common stock

(396)

(396)

(364)

(406)

(402)

(398)

(1,570)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(61)

(61)

(56)

(61)

(59)

(65)

(241)

Net proceeds from issuance of Phillips 66 Partners LP common

2

2

32

10

91

40

173

units

Other

(24)

(24)

307

(6)

(19)

(13)

269

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

276

276

(284)

(787)

(331)

(1,109)

(2,511)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash

(9)

(9)

8

(3)

(36)

17

(14)

Equivalents

Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(393)

(393)

(1,766)

566

449

(654)

(1,405)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,614

1,614

3,019

1,253

1,819

2,268

3,019

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

1,221

1,221

1,253

1,819

2,268

1,614

1,614

CAPITAL PROGRAM

Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

580

580

419

359

524

567

1,869

Midstream

Chemicals

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Refining

245

245

194

197

254

356

1,001

Marketing and Specialties

25

25

19

23

34

298

374

Corporate and Other

50

50

43

52

55

56

206

Adjusted Capital Spending

900

900

675

631

867

1,277

3,450

Capital expenditures and investments funded by certain

23

23

422

-

-

1

423

joint venture partners (Midstream)

Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments

923

923

1,097

631

867

1,278

3,873

Proportional Share of Selected Equity Affiliates Capital

Expenditures and Investments*

DCP Midstream (Midstream)

46

46

150

128

77

117

472

CPChem (Chemicals)

126

126

103

72

77

130

382

WRB (Refining)

37

37

37

44

54

40

175

Selected Equity Affiliates

209

209

290

244

208

287

1,029

* Represents Phillips 66's portion of self-funded capital spending by DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) and WRB Refining LP (WRB).

MIDSTREAM

5

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

200

200

203

245

248

250

946

Transportation

NGL and Other

179

179

90

143

169

120

522

DCP Midstream

(1,081)

(1,081)

23

35

(877)

35

(784)

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(702)

(702)

316

423

(460)

405

684

Adjusted EBITDA*

312

312

274

307

313

336

1,230

PSXP**

Other Midstream

193

193

133

197

223

155

708

Transportation and NGL and Other

505

505

407

504

536

491

1,938

DCP Midstream

139

139

67

81

79

96

323

Adjusted EBITDA

644

644

474

585

615

587

2,261

  • See reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes to adjusted EBITDA.
  • Does not include certain PSXP adjustments made for PSXPstand-alone reporting purposes.

Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates

98

Transportation

98

NGL and Other

51

51

DCP Midstream

80

80

Total

229

229

Depreciation and Amortization*

38

38

Transportation

NGL and Other

39

39

DCP Midstream

-

-

Total

77

77

* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.

103

124

128

128

483

51

53

51

48

203

23

34

(23)

34

68

177

211

156

210

754

36

37

40

39

152

37

38

38

39

152

-

-

-

-

-

73

75

78

78

304

Operating and SG&A Expenses*

188

188

Transportation

NGL and Other

68

68

DCP Midstream

-

-

Total

256

256

* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.

Transportation Volumes (MB/D)

3,178

3,178

Pipelines*

Terminals**

3,148

3,148

172

173

183

196

724

128

76

76

83

363

-

-

-

-

-

300

249

259

279

1,087

3,176

3,417

3,443

3,544

3,396

3,063

3,261

3,381

3,548

3,315

  • Pipelines represent the sum of volumes transported through each separately tariffed consolidated pipeline segment.
  • Terminals include Bayway and Ferndale crude oil rail rack volumes.

PSX Other Volumes

198

198

NGL Fractionated (MB/D)*

* Excludes DCP Midstream.

100% DCP Midstream, LLC Results

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners

50

50

Depreciation and Amortization

99

99

Operating and SG&A Expenses

202

202

Net Interest Expense*

78

78

* Net of interest income.

Capital Expenditures and Investments

92

92

Selected DCP Operating Statistics

5.0

5.0

Wellhead Volume (Bcf/D)

NGL Production (MB/D)

396

396

Weighted-Average NGL Price*

0.39

0.39

DCP Midstream ($/gal)

234

232

203

227

224

45

68

(47)

12

78

103

101

100

100

404

246

257

257

267

1,027

70

75

79

84

308

300

256

154

233

943

5.0

4.9

5.0

5.0

5.0

428

423

409

409

417

0.60

0.51

0.44

0.50

0.51

* Based on index prices from the Mont Belvieu market hub, which are weighted by NGL component mix.

MLP Distributions*

-

-

69

70

-

-

139

GP Distribution from PSXP to Phillips 66**

LP Distribution from PSXP to Phillips 66

148

148

58

58

147

149

412

GP Distribution from DCP Midstream, LP to DCP

-

-

43

43

43

-

129

Midstream***

LP Distribution from DCP Midstream, LP to DCP Midstream***

****

****

41

41

41

92

215

  • Cash distributions declared attributable to general partner interest, common unit ownership and incentive distribution rights (IDRs). These distributions are eliminated in the respective sponsors consolidated financial statements.
  • On August 1, 2019, PSXP eliminated its IDRs and 2% economic general partner interest, therefore, no distributions were made to the general partner interest after August 1, 2019.
  • Represents 100% of DCP Midstream's distributions from DCP Midstream, LP. On November 6, 2019, DCP Partners completed a transaction to eliminate all general partner economic interests in DCP Partners and IDRs, therefore, no distributions were made to the general partner interest after November 6, 2019.

**** Pending DCP Midstream release.

MIDSTREAM (continued)

6

Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

Reconciliation of Midstream Income (Loss) before Income

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA

Income (loss) before income taxes

(702)

(702)

316

423

(460)

405

684

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

77

77

EBITDA

(625)

(625)

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

Impairments

1,161

1,161

Impairments by equity affiliates

-

-

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

1

1

EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

537

537

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

-

-

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

39

39

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation

68

68

and amortization

Adjusted EBITDA

644

644

Adjusted EBITDA by Business Line

100% PSXP Results

227

227

Income before income taxes

Plus:

28

28

Net interest expense

Depreciation and amortization

30

30

EBITDA

285

285

Adjustments (pre-tax):

-

-

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

9

9

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation

18

18

and amortization

Adjusted EBITDA*

312

312

73

75

78

78

304

389

498

(382)

483

988

-

-

853

-

853

-

-

47

-

47

-

-

-

-

-

389

498

518

483

1,888

-

-

-

-

-

30

30

36

39

135

55

57

61

65

238

474

585

615

587

2,261

199

234

238

255

926

27

26

25

27

105

29

29

30

32

120

255

289

293

314

1,151

-

-

-

-

-

7

6

7

7

27

12

12

13

15

52

274

307

313

336

1,230

* Does not include certain PSXP adjustments made for PSXP stand-alone reporting purposes.

MIDSTREAM (continued)

7

Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

Total Transportation and NGL and Other

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

379

379

293

388

417

370

1,468

Income before income taxes

Plus:

77

77

73

75

78

78

304

Depreciation and amortization

EBITDA*

456

456

366

463

495

448

1,772

Adjustments (pre-tax):

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

17

17

15

14

14

15

58

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation

32

32

26

27

27

28

108

and amortization

Adjusted EBITDA*

505

505

407

504

536

491

1,938

* Includes PSXP results. Does not include certain PSXP adjustments made for PSXP stand-alone reporting purposes.

DCP Midstream

(1,081)

(1,081)

Income (loss) before income taxes

Plus:

-

-

None

EBITDA

(1,081)

(1,081)

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

1,161

1,161

Impairments

Impairments by equity affiliates

-

-

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

1

1

EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

81

81

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

-

-

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

22

22

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation

36

36

and amortization

Adjusted EBITDA*

139

139

* Proportional share of selected equity affiliates is net of noncontrolling interests.

23

35

(877)

35

(784)

-

-

-

-

-

23

35

(877)

35

(784)

-

-

853

-

853

-

-

47

-

47

-

-

-

-

-

23

35

23

35

116

-

-

-

-

-

15

16

22

24

77

29

30

34

37

130

67

81

79

96

323

CHEMICALS

8

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

Income before Income Taxes

169

169

227

275

227

150

879

Equity in Earnings of Affiliate

166

166

225

274

224

147

870

100% CPChem Results

Net Income (Loss), excludes parent company income tax

related to CPChem's earnings

354

354

434

525

417

262

1,638

Olefins and Polyolefins

Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics

9

9

49

70

73

70

262

Corporate and Other

(26)

(26)

(34)

(36)

(34)

(36)

(140)

Total

337

337

449

559

456

296

1,760

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

360

360

446

536

430

266

1,678

Olefins and Polyolefins

Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics

10

10

57

78

78

74

287

Corporate and Other

(26)

(26)

(34)

(36)

(33)

(36)

(139)

Total

344

344

469

578

475

304

1,826

Depreciation and Amortization

148

148

146

139

140

150

575

Net Interest Expense*

16

16

20

17

19

16

72

* Net of interest income.

Investing Cash Flows-Outflows/(Inflows)

252

252

Capital Expenditures and Investments

Advance Repayments from Equity Companies

(21)

(21)

Return of Investments from Equity Companies

(25)

(25)

Olefins and Polyolefins Capacity Utilization (%)

98 %

98 %

Market Indicators*

U.S. Industry Prices

19.65

19.65

Ethylene, Average Acquisition Contract (cents/lb)

HDPE Blow Molding, Domestic Spot (cents/lb)

40.00

40.00

U.S. Industry Costs

8.99

8.99

Ethylene, Cash Cost Weighted Average Feed (cents/lb)

HDPE Blow Molding, Total Cash Cost (cents/lb)

32.89

32.89

Ethylene to High-Density Polyethylene Chain Cash Margin

17.77

17.77

(cents/lb)

* Source: IHS, Inc.

Reconciliation of Chemicals Income before Income Taxes to

Adjusted EBITDA

169

169

Income before income taxes

Plus:

-

-

None

EBITDA

169

169

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

24

24

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

193

193

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

13

13

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

9

9

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation

103

103

and amortization

Adjusted EBITDA

318

318

206

144

153

260

763

(26)

(28)

(9)

-

(63)

-

-

-

-

-

98 %

95 %

97 %

97 %

97 %

22.44

19.14

23.86

25.24

22.67

52.67

51.08

45.42

41.17

47.58

16.43

11.89

9.46

11.81

12.30

35.46

31.97

36.68

38.15

35.56

23.23

26.36

23.14

16.45

22.39

227

275

227

150

879

-

-

-

-

-

227

275

227

150

879

-

-

42

23

65

227

275

269

173

944

22

24

23

10

79

13

8

10

9

40

105

106

104

100

415

367

413

406

292

1,478

REFINING

9

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

(637)

(637)

(7)

258

296

61

608

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

(843)

(843)

(118)

222

184

76

364

Central Corridor

(227)

(227)

77

520

408

333

1,338

West Coast

(554)

(554)

(150)

(17)

(32)

(125)

(324)

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(2,261)

(2,261)

(198)

983

856

345

1,986

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes ($/BBL)

(15.41)

(15.41)

(0.17)

5.04

5.93

1.16

3.11

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

(13.16)

(13.16)

(1.80)

2.88

2.46

1.00

1.24

Central Corridor

(9.72)

(9.72)

3.22

19.81

15.26

12.61

12.95

West Coast

(19.87)

(19.87)

(4.89)

(0.52)

(0.93)

(3.89)

(2.49)

Worldwide

(14.44)

(14.44)

(1.22)

5.25

4.60

1.84

2.75

Realized Refining Margins ($/BBL)*

2.38

2.38

7.76

10.85

11.48

7.06

9.33

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

6.76

6.76

5.44

8.20

8.34

7.45

7.42

Central Corridor

13.50

13.50

10.23

17.84

15.99

14.92

14.91

West Coast

4.80

4.80

6.25

9.94

10.11

10.22

9.18

Worldwide

7.11

7.11

7.23

11.37

11.18

9.50

9.91

  • See note on the use ofnon-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes to realized refining margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.

Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates

(2)

(2)

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

1

1

Central Corridor

(51)

(51)

West Coast

-

-

Total

(52)

(52)

Depreciation and Amortization*

51

51

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

71

71

Central Corridor

34

34

West Coast

65

65

Total

221

221

* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.

Operating and SG&A Expenses*

207

207

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

499

499

Central Corridor

142

142

West Coast

293

293

Total

1,141

1,141

* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.

Turnaround Expense, included in Operating and SG&A

Expenses*

16

16

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

240

240

Central Corridor

15

15

West Coast

58

58

Total

329

329

* Excludes turnaround expense of all equity affiliates.

Taxes Other than Income Taxes, excluding Excise Taxes

19

19

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

37

37

Central Corridor

17

17

West Coast

31

31

Total

104

104

Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax

1

1

Refining-Equity Affiliate Information

(52)

(52)

Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates

Less: Share of equity affiliate gross margin included in Realized

(156)

(156)

Refining Margin and other equity affiliate-related costs*

Equity affiliate-related expenses not included in Realized

(208)

(208)

Refining Margins

Regional Totals

(11)

(11)

Atlantic Basin/Europe

Gulf Coast

2

2

Central Corridor

(199)

(199)

Total

(208)

(208)

(3)

(3)

(3)

(2)

(11)

-

(2)

1

(1)

(2)

84

133

69

45

331

-

-

-

-

-

81

128

67

42

318

50

49

49

50

198

67

68

66

67

268

33

34

34

34

135

62

63

66

62

253

212

214

215

213

854

240

211

218

233

902

382

330

352

408

1,472

146

141

131

154

572

254

257

290

373

1,174

1,022

939

991

1,168

4,120

20

13

17

15

65

90

29

44

94

257

25

8

9

10

52

13

17

50

113

193

148

67

120

232

567

15

11

12

14

52

23

16

23

11

73

13

10

10

7

40

24

21

23

17

85

75

58

68

49

250

(5)

(7)

10

2

-

81

128

67

42

318

(277)

(309)

(273)

(237)

(1,096)

(196)

(181)

(206)

(195)

(778)

(13)

(14)

(7)

-

(34)

-

(2)

1

(1)

(2)

(183)

(165)

(200)

(194)

(742)

(196)

(181)

(206)

(195)

(778)

* Other costs associated with equity affiliates which do not flow through equity earnings.

REFINING (continued)

2020

Reconciliation of Refining Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

to Adjusted EBITDA ($ Millions)

(2,261)

(2,261)

Income (loss) before income taxes

Plus:

221

221

Depreciation and amortization

EBITDA

(2,040)

(2,040)

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

1,845

1,845

Impairments

Pending claims and settlements

-

-

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

15

15

Asset dispositions

-

-

EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

(180)

(180)

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

-

-

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

-

-

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation

78

78

and amortization

Adjusted EBITDA

(102)

(102)

Operating Statistics

Atlantic Basin/Europe*

437

437

Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)

Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)

454

454

Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)

81 %

81 %

Clean Product Yield (%)

83 %

83 %

* Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Gulf Coast

645

645

Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)

Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)

704

704

Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)

84 %

84 %

Clean Product Yield (%)

71 %

71 %

Central Corridor*

471

471

Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)

Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)

487

487

Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)

89 %

89 %

Clean Product Yield (%)

88 %

88 %

* Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery.

West Coast

279

279

Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)

Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)

306

306

Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)

77 %

77 %

Clean Product Yield (%)

93 %

93 %

Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity

Affiliates

1,832

1,832

Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)

Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)

1,951

1,951

Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)

83 %

83 %

Clean Product Yield (%)

82 %

82 %

10

2019

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

(198)

983

856

345

1,986

212

214

215

213

854

14

1,197

1,071

558

2,840

-

-

-

-

-

(21)

-

-

-

(21)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(17)

-

(17)

(7)

1,197

1,054

558

2,802

-

-

1

(1)

-

(1)

(1)

(1)

-

(3)

71

69

70

71

281

63

1,265

1,124

628

3,080

427

519

509

531

497

463

562

542

574

536

80 %

97 %

95 %

99 %

92 %

86 %

88 %

87 %

90 %

88 %

654

757

729

759

725

727

849

815

827

805

85 %

99 %

95 %

99 %

95 %

80 %

81 %

78 %

80 %

80 %

445

521

517

509

498

466

538

531

526

515

86 %

101 %

100 %

99 %

97 %

90 %

88 %

88 %

91 %

89 %

307

317

351

318

323

341

359

375

349

356

84 %

87 %

97 %

87 %

89 %

88 %

81 %

85 %

76 %

83 %

1,833

2,114

2,106

2,117

2,043

1,997

2,308

2,263

2,276

2,212

84 %

97 %

97 %

97 %

94 %

85 %

84 %

84 %

84 %

84 %

REFINING (continued)

2020

Refined Petroleum Products Production (MB/D)

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

Atlantic Basin/Europe*

191

191

Gasoline

Distillates

174

174

Other

91

91

Total

456

456

* Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Gulf Coast

234

234

Gasoline

Distillates

248

248

Other

221

221

Total

703

703

Central Corridor*

245

245

Gasoline

Distillates

183

183

Other

60

60

Total

488

488

* Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery.

West Coast

151

151

Gasoline

Distillates

134

134

Other

21

21

Total

306

306

Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity

Affiliates

821

821

Gasoline

Distillates

739

739

Other

393

393

Total

1,953

1,953

Market Indicators*

Crude and Crude Differentials ($/BBL)

45.97

45.97

WTI

Brent

50.26

50.26

LLS

48.30

48.30

ANS

51.40

51.40

WTI less Maya

4.81

4.81

WTI less WCS (settlement differential)

20.53

20.53

Natural Gas ($/MMBtu)

1.88

1.88

Henry Hub

Product Margins ($/BBL)

Atlantic Basin/Europe

4.84

4.84

East Coast Gasoline less Brent

East Coast Distillate less Brent

14.93

14.93

Gulf Coast

4.97

4.97

Gulf Coast Gasoline less LLS

Gulf Coast Distillate less LLS

13.86

13.86

Central Corridor

7.70

7.70

Central Gasoline less WTI

Central Distillate less WTI

17.34

17.34

West Coast

13.32

13.32

West Coast Gasoline less ANS

West Coast Distillate less ANS

17.22

17.22

Worldwide Market Crack Spread ($/BBL)**

9.82

9.82

  • Based on daily spot prices, unless otherwise noted.
  • Weighted average based on Phillips 66 crude capacity.

2019

11

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

202

240

230

266

234

185

241

227

234

222

80

89

88

82

85

467

570

545

582

541

296

348

312

332

322

261

310

297

301

292

165

192

208

192

190

722

850

817

825

804

244

260

256

267

257

175

214

208

210

202

49

67

71

51

59

468

541

535

528

518

165

167

170

148

163

136

124

148

116

131

41

66

53

81

60

342

357

371

345

354

907

1,015

968

1,013

976

757

889

880

861

847

335

414

420

406

394

1,999

2,318

2,268

2,280

2,217

54.87

59.80

56.44

56.98

57.02

63.20

68.82

61.94

63.25

64.30

62.40

66.92

60.64

60.79

62.69

64.50

68.18

63.07

64.41

65.04

(3.91)

(2.26)

(0.20)

4.06

(0.58)

12.29

10.67

12.24

15.83

12.76

2.89

2.51

2.33

2.35

2.52

1.79

12.06

11.84

6.44

8.03

18.05

14.27

17.43

18.66

17.10

1.58

8.18

8.24

5.48

5.87

16.41

14.28

17.22

17.62

16.38

9.72

18.71

15.28

10.75

13.61

24.92

22.49

21.39

22.29

22.77

11.83

23.50

19.48

16.85

17.92

16.20

21.10

18.38

21.49

19.29

9.77

15.24

14.60

12.45

13.01

MARKETING AND SPECIALTIES

12

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Income before Income Taxes

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

471

471

Marketing and Other

Specialties

42

42

Income before Income Taxes

513

513

Income before Income Taxes ($/BBL)

U.S.

1.79

1.79

International

6.58

6.58

Realized Marketing Fuel Margins ($/BBL)*

U.S.

2.08

2.08

International

8.53

8.53

  • See note on the use ofnon-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income before income taxes to realized marketing fuel margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.

Other Realized Margins and Revenues not included in

Marketing Fuel Margins*

Marketing and Other

117

117

Specialties

81

81

Total

198

198

* Excludes gain on dispositions and excise taxes on sales of refined petroleum products.

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

Marketing and Other

22

22

Specialties

-

-

Total

22

22

Depreciation and Amortization*

Marketing and Other

20

20

Specialties

5

5

Total

25

25

* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.

Operating and SG&A Expenses*

Marketing and Other

211

211

Specialties

31

31

Total

242

242

* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.

Refined Petroleum Products Sales (MB/D)

U.S. Marketing

Gasoline

984

984

Distillates

854

854

Other

-

-

Total

1,838

1,838

International Marketing

Gasoline

82

82

Distillates

183

183

Other

20

20

Total

285

285

Worldwide Marketing

Gasoline

1,066

1,066

Distillates

1,037

1,037

Other

20

20

Total

2,123

2,123

Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax

1

1

Reconciliation of Marketing and Specialties Income before

Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA

Income before income taxes

513

513

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

25

25

EBITDA

538

538

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

(37)

(37)

Pending claims and settlements

Certain tax impacts

-

-

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

12

12

EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

513

513

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

-

-

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

6

6

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation

7

7

and amortization

Adjusted EBITDA

526

526

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

138

294

440

327

1,199

67

59

58

50

234

205

353

498

377

1,433

0.60

1.09

1.66

1.42

1.22

2.25

4.81

5.19

2.01

3.58

1.06

1.53

2.11

1.51

1.57

3.80

6.03

6.37

3.35

4.90

131

143

168

233

675

100

93

83

74

350

231

236

251

307

1,025

22

28

31

45

126

11

7

21

20

59

33

35

52

65

185

21

21

21

22

85

5

4

4

5

18

26

25

25

27

103

261

297

300

340

1,198

36

36

39

38

149

297

333

339

378

1,347

1,063

1,151

1,132

1,213

1,141

759

898

914

1,106

920

-

-

-

-

-

1,822

2,049

2,046

2,319

2,061

88

89

90

89

89

181

187

185

183

184

18

19

16

20

18

287

295

291

292

291

1,151

1,240

1,222

1,302

1,230

940

1,085

1,099

1,289

1,104

18

19

16

20

18

2,109

2,344

2,337

2,611

2,352

2

(1)

-

(1)

-

205

353

498

377

1,433

26

25

25

27

103

231

378

523

404

1,536

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(90)

(90)

-

-

-

-

-

231

378

523

314

1,446

-

-

-

-

-

1

2

1

2

6

3

2

3

3

11

235

382

527

319

1,463

CORPORATE AND OTHER

13

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

Loss before Income Taxes

(197)

(197)

(210)

(205)

(178)

(211)

(804)

Detail of Loss before Income Taxes

(103)

(103)

(108)

(105)

(98)

(104)

(415)

Net interest expense

Corporate overhead and other

(94)

(94)

(102)

(100)

(80)

(107)

(389)

Total

(197)

(197)

(210)

(205)

(178)

(211)

(804)

Net Interest Expense

(137)

(137)

(132)

(133)

(131)

(139)

(535)

Interest expense

Capitalized interest

26

26

13

18

22

24

77

Interest income

8

8

11

10

11

11

43

Total

(103)

(103)

(108)

(105)

(98)

(104)

(415)

Reconciliation of Corporate and Other Loss before Income

Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA

(197)

(197)

(210)

(205)

(178)

(211)

(804)

Loss before income taxes

Plus:

103

103

108

105

98

104

415

Net interest expense

Depreciation and amortization

19

19

20

20

18

22

80

EBITDA

(75)

(75)

(82)

(80)

(62)

(85)

(309)

Adjustments (pre-tax):

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

None

Adjusted EBITDA

(75)

(75)

Foreign Currency Losses Pre-Tax

(2)

(2)

Phillips 66 Total Company Debt

12,963

12,963

Total Debt

Debt-to-Capital Ratio (%)

35 %

35 %

Total Equity

23,639

23,639

(82)

(80)

(62)

(85)

(309)

(1)

(2)

(1)

(1)

(5)

11,298

11,439

11,925

11,763

11,763

30 %

30 %

31 %

30 %

30 %

26,745

27,306

27,092

27,169

27,169

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66

Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

Net income (loss)

(2,427)

(2,427)

270

1,504

793

810

3,377

Plus:

(51)

(51)

70

325

150

256

801

Income tax expense (benefit)

Net interest expense

103

103

108

105

98

104

415

Depreciation and amortization

342

342

331

334

336

340

1,341

Phillips 66 EBITDA

(2,033)

(2,033)

779

2,268

1,377

1,510

5,934

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

3,006

3,006

-

-

853

-

853

Impairments

Impairments by equity affiliates

-

-

-

-

47

-

47

Pending claims and settlements

(37)

(37)

(21)

-

-

-

(21)

Certain tax impacts

-

-

-

-

-

(90)

(90)

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

52

52

-

-

42

23

65

Asset dispositions

-

-

-

-

(17)

-

(17)

Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

988

988

758

2,268

2,302

1,443

6,771

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

13

13

22

24

24

9

79

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

54

54

43

39

46

50

178

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation

256

256

234

234

238

239

945

and amortization

EBITDA attributable to Phillips 66 noncontrolling interests

(94)

(94)

(89)

(102)

(105)

(95)

(391)

Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA

1,217

1,217

968

2,463

2,505

1,646

7,582

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information-This earnings release supplemental data includes the terms "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "realized refining margin per barrel," "realized marketing fuel margin per barrel," and "adjusted capital spending." These are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included to help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods, to help facilitate comparisons with other companies in our industry and to help facilitate determination of enterprise value. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are net income for consolidated company information and income before income taxes for segment information. Reconciliations of net income (loss) and income (loss) before income taxes to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Realized refining margin per barrel is calculated on a similar basis as industry crack spreads and we believe it provides a useful measure of how well we performed relative to benchmark industry margins. Realized marketing fuel margin per barrel demonstrates the value uplift our marketing operations provide by optimizing the placement and ultimate sale of our refineries' fuel production. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to both realized margin per barrel measures is income before income taxes per barrel. Reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes per barrel to realized refining margin and realized marketing fuel margin are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Adjusted capital spending is a non-GAAP financial measure that demonstrates the portion of total consolidated capital expenditures and investments funded by Phillips 66. The GAAP financial measure most comparable to adjusted capital spending is capital expenditures and investments. A reconciliation of capital expenditures and investments to adjusted capital spending is included in this earnings release supplemental data. Adjusted effective tax rate demonstrates the effective tax rate with the consideration of the tax effect on special items. The GAAP financial measure most comparable to adjusted effective tax rate is effective tax rate. A reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate is included in this earnings release supplemental data.

REALIZED MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

14

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

ATLANTIC BASIN/EUROPE

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

(637)

(637)

(7)

258

296

61

608

Income (loss) before income taxes

Plus:

19

19

15

11

12

14

52

Taxes other than income taxes

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

492

492

50

49

49

50

198

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13

13

7

10

10

12

39

Operating expenses

194

194

233

201

208

221

863

Equity in losses of affiliates

2

2

3

3

3

2

11

Other segment (income) expense, net

(2)

(2)

6

4

(24)

(2)

(16)

Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by

equity affiliates

16

16

17

19

19

14

69

Realized refining margins

97

97

324

555

573

372

1,824

Total processed inputs (MB)

41,335

41,335

41,682

51,172

49,895

52,757

195,506

Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)

41,335

41,335

41,682

51,172

49,895

52,757

195,506

Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**

(15.41)

(15.41)

(0.17)

5.04

5.93

1.16

3.11

Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***

2.38

2.38

7.76

10.85

11.48

7.06

9.33

GULF COAST

(843)

(843)

Income (loss) before income taxes

Plus:

37

37

Taxes other than income taxes

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

741

741

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7

7

Operating expenses

492

492

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(1)

(1)

Other segment (income) expense, net

1

1

Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by

-

-

equity affiliates

Realized refining margins

434

434

Total processed inputs (MB)

64,066

64,066

Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)

64,066

64,066

Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**

(13.16)

(13.16)

Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***

6.76

6.76

(118)

222

184

76

364

23

16

23

11

73

67

68

66

70

271

(2)

8

7

10

23

384

322

345

398

1,449

-

2

(1)

1

2

1

(5)

1

-

(3)

-

-

-

-

-

355

633

625

566

2,179

65,434

77,186

74,936

76,110

293,666

65,434

77,186

74,936

76,110

293,666

(1.80)

2.88

2.46

1.00

1.24

5.44

8.20

8.34

7.45

7.42

CENTRAL CORRIDOR

(227)

(227)

77

520

408

333

1,338

Income (loss) before income taxes

Plus:

17

17

13

10

10

7

40

Taxes other than income taxes

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

469

469

33

34

34

34

135

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6

6

1

7

6

8

22

Operating expenses

136

136

145

134

125

146

550

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

51

51

(84)

(133)

(69)

(45)

(331)

Other segment (income) expense, net

(3)

(3)

(2)

4

(3)

1

-

Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by

113

113

267

298

269

239

1,073

equity affiliates

Special items:

-

-

(21)

-

-

-

(21)

Pending claims and settlements

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

35

35

-

-

-

-

-

Realized refining margins

597

597

429

874

780

723

2,806

Total processed inputs (MB)

23,345

23,345

23,893

26,244

26,740

26,417

103,294

Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)*

44,291

44,291

41,896

48,932

48,853

48,364

188,045

Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**

(9.72)

(9.72)

3.22

19.81

15.26

12.61

12.95

Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***

13.50

13.50

10.23

17.84

15.99

14.92

14.91

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS (continued)

15

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

WEST COAST

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

(554)

(554)

(150)

(17)

(32)

(125)

(324)

Loss before income taxes

Plus:

31

31

24

21

23

17

85

Taxes other than income taxes

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

364

364

62

63

66

62

253

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10

10

5

8

8

10

31

Operating expenses

283

283

249

249

282

363

1,143

Other segment expense, net

1

1

2

1

1

1

5

Realized refining margins

135

135

192

325

348

328

1,193

Total processed inputs (MB)

27,877

27,877

30,703

32,697

34,498

32,116

130,014

Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)

27,877

27,877

30,703

32,697

34,498

32,116

130,014

Loss before income taxes ($/BBL)**

(19.87)

(19.87)

(4.89)

(0.52)

(0.93)

(3.89)

(2.49)

Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***

4.80

4.80

6.25

9.94

10.11

10.22

9.18

WORLDWIDE

(2,261)

(2,261)

(198)

983

856

345

1,986

Income (loss) before income taxes

Plus:

104

104

75

58

68

49

250

Taxes other than income taxes

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

2,066

2,066

212

214

215

216

857

Selling, general and administrative expenses

36

36

11

33

31

40

115

Operating expenses

1,105

1,105

1,011

906

960

1,128

4,005

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

52

52

(81)

(128)

(67)

(42)

(318)

Other segment (income) expense, net

(3)

(3)

7

4

(25)

-

(14)

Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by

129

129

284

317

288

253

1,142

equity affiliates

Special items:

-

-

(21)

-

-

-

(21)

Pending claims and settlements

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

35

35

-

-

-

-

-

Realized refining margins

1,263

1,263

1,300

2,387

2,326

1,989

8,002

Total processed inputs (MB)

156,623

156,623

161,712

187,299

186,069

187,400

722,480

Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)*

177,569

177,569

179,715

209,987

208,182

209,347

807,231

Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**

(14.44)

(14.44)

(1.22)

5.25

4.60

1.84

2.75

Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***

7.11

7.11

7.23

11.37

11.18

9.50

9.91

  • Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate.
  • Income (loss) before income taxes divided by total processed inputs.
  • Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED MARKETING FUEL MARGINS

16

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

UNITED STATES

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

299

299

98

203

312

303

916

Income before income taxes

Plus:

2

2

2

3

3

(3)

5

Taxes other than income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

3

3

2

3

2

3

10

Selling, general and administrative expenses

127

127

155

183

184

221

743

Equity in earnings of affiliates

-

-

(1)

(3)

(3)

(20)

(27)

Other operating revenues*

(84)

(84)

(82)

(103)

(101)

(93)

(379)

Other segment income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Special items:

-

-

-

-

-

(90)

(90)

Certain tax impacts

Realized marketing fuel margins

347

347

174

286

397

321

1,178

Total fuel sales volumes (MB)

167,178

167,178

164,058

186,488

188,172

213,346

752,064

Income before income taxes ($/BBL)

1.79

1.79

0.60

1.09

1.66

1.42

1.22

Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)**

2.08

2.08

1.06

1.53

2.11

1.51

1.57

INTERNATIONAL

171

171

Income before income taxes

Plus:

1

1

Taxes other than income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

17

17

Selling, general and administrative expenses

63

63

Equity in earnings of affiliates

(22)

(22)

Other operating revenues*

2

2

Other segment (income) expense, net

-

-

Marketing margins

232

232

Less: margin for nonfuel related sales

10

10

Realized marketing fuel margins

222

222

Total fuel sales volumes (MB)

25,979

25,979

Income before income taxes ($/BBL)

6.58

6.58

Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)**

8.53

8.53

* Includes other nonfuel revenues.

58

129

139

54

380

2

1

2

1

6

16

16

16

17

65

62

61

61

65

249

(22)

(25)

(27)

(25)

(99)

(6)

(9)

(10)

(12)

(37)

(2)

1

1

1

1

108

174

182

101

565

10

12

11

11

44

98

162

171

90

521

25,796

26,837

26,796

26,834

106,263

2.25

4.81

5.19

2.01

3.58

3.80

6.03

6.37

3.35

4.90

  • Realized marketing fuel margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized marketing fuel margin amounts, in dollars, divided by sales volumes, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

RECONCILIATION OF EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated

2020

2019

EFFECTIVE TAX RATES

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr

YTD

(2,478)

(2,478)

Income (loss) before income taxes

Special items

3,021

3,021

Adjusted income before income taxes

543

543

Income tax expense (benefit)

(51)

(51)

Special items

75

75

Adjusted income tax expense

24

24

Effective tax rate (%)

2.1 %

2.1 %

Adjusted effective tax rate (%)

4.4 %

4.4 %

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

340

1,829

943

1,066

4,178

(21)

-

925

(67)

837

319

1,829

1,868

999

5,015

70

325

150

256

801

(4)

45

235

(20)

256

66

370

385

236

1,057

  1. % 17.8 % 15.9 % 24.0 % 19.2 %
  2. % 20.2 % 20.6 % 23.6 % 21.1 %

Disclaimer

Phillips 66 Company published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 22:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
06:24pPHILLIPS 66 : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data
PU
04:16pPHILLIPS 66 : Recommends Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporati..
BU
03:20pPHILLIPS 66 : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
09:18aPHILLIPS 66 : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07:36aPHILLIPS 66 : Swings to Loss in 1Q
DJ
07:16aPHILLIPS 66 : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:03aPHILLIPS 66 : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/14PHILLIPS 66 : Bolsters the Front Lines With $3 Million Commitment to Relief Effo..
BU
04/09PHILLIPS 66 : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/09PHILLIPS 66 : to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 188 M
EBIT 2020 2 644 M
Net income 2020 334 M
Debt 2020 12 705 M
Yield 2020 5,53%
P/E ratio 2020 88,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 29 055 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 80,52  $
Last Close Price 66,36  $
Spread / Highest target 86,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-34.32%32 037
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-33.41%196 588
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.83%115 672
BP PLC-33.61%79 392
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.51%73 241
PTT1.43%31 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group