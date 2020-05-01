Phillips 66 : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
69
69
66
80
81
74
301
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Phillips 66
(2,496)
(2,496)
204
1,424
712
736
3,076
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Phillips 66 Per Share of
Common Stock (dollars)
Basic
(5.66)
(5.66)
0.44
3.13
1.58
1.65
6.80
Diluted
(5.66)
(5.66)
0.44
3.12
1.58
1.64
6.77
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding (thousands)
Basic
441,345
441,345
457,599
453,681
449,005
445,332
451,364
Diluted
441,345
441,345
459,289
455,585
451,001
447,835
453,888
Effective tax rate (%)
2.1 %
2.1 %
20.6 %
17.8 %
15.9 % 24.0 %
19.2 %
Adjusted effective tax rate (%)
4.4 %
4.4 %
20.7 %
20.2 %
20.6 %
23.6 %
21.1 %
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO
2
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2020
2019
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Midstream
(702)
(702)
316
423
(460)
405
684
Chemicals
169
169
227
275
227
150
879
Refining
(2,261)
(2,261)
(198)
983
856
345
1,986
Marketing and Specialties
513
513
205
353
498
377
1,433
Corporate and Other
(197)
(197)
(210)
(205)
(178)
(211)
(804)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(2,478)
(2,478)
340
1,829
943
1,066
4,178
Less: income tax expense (benefit)
(51)
(51)
70
325
150
256
801
Net Income (Loss)
(2,427)
(2,427)
270
1,504
793
810
3,377
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
69
69
66
80
81
74
301
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Phillips 66
(2,496)
(2,496)
204
1,424
712
736
3,076
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2020
2019
Midstream
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
200
200
203
245
248
250
946
Transportation
NGL and Other
179
179
90
143
169
120
522
DCP Midstream
81
81
23
35
23
35
116
Total Midstream
460
460
316
423
440
405
1,584
Chemicals
193
193
227
275
269
173
944
Refining
(196)
(196)
(7)
258
279
61
591
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
(173)
(173)
(118)
222
184
76
364
Central Corridor
223
223
56
520
408
333
1,317
West Coast
(255)
(255)
(150)
(17)
(32)
(125)
(324)
Total Refining
(401)
(401)
(219)
983
839
345
1,948
Marketing and Specialties
434
434
138
294
440
237
1,109
Marketing and Other
Specialties
54
54
67
59
58
50
234
Total Marketing and Specialties
488
488
205
353
498
287
1,343
Corporate and Other
(197)
(197)
(210)
(205)
(178)
(211)
(804)
Adjusted income before income taxes
543
543
319
1,829
1,868
999
5,015
Less: adjusted income tax expense
24
24
66
370
385
236
1,057
Adjusted Net Income
519
519
253
1,459
1,483
763
3,958
Less: adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling
69
69
66
80
81
74
301
interests
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66
450
450
187
1,379
1,402
689
3,657
SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT
3
AND NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2020
2019
Midstream
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
(1,161)
(1,161)
Impairments
-
-
(853)
-
(853)
Impairments by equity affiliates
-
-
-
-
(47)
-
(47)
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
(1)
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Total Midstream
(1,162)
(1,162)
-
-
(900)
-
(900)
Chemicals
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
(24)
(24)
-
-
(42)
(23)
(65)
Total Chemicals
(24)
(24)
-
-
(42)
(23)
(65)
Refining
(1,845)
(1,845)
Impairments
-
-
-
-
-
Pending claims and settlements
-
-
21
-
-
-
21
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
(15)
(15)
-
-
-
-
-
Asset dispositions
-
-
-
-
17
-
17
Total Refining
(1,860)
(1,860)
21
-
17
-
38
Marketing and Specialties
37
37
-
-
-
-
-
Pending claims and settlements
Certain tax impacts
-
-
-
-
-
90
90
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
(12)
(12)
-
-
-
-
-
Total Marketing and Specialties
25
25
-
-
-
90
90
Corporate and Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Special Items (Pre-tax)
(3,021)
(3,021)
21
-
(925)
67
(837)
Less: Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(75)
(75)
4
-
(235)
17
(214)
Tax impact of pre-tax special items*
Other tax impacts
-
-
-
(45)
-
3
(42)
Total Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(75)
(75)
4
(45)
(235)
20
(256)
Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Phillips 66 Special Items (After-tax)
(2,946)
(2,946)
17
45
(690)
47
(581)
We generally tax effect taxableU.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 25%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.
SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY BUSINESS LINES/REGIONS
Millions of Dollars
2020
2019
Midstream
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transportation
NGL and Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DCP Midstream
(1,162)
(1,162)
-
-
(900)
-
(900)
Total Midstream
(1,162)
(1,162)
-
-
(900)
-
(900)
Refining
(441)
(441)
-
-
17
-
17
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
(670)
(670)
-
-
-
-
-
Central Corridor
(450)
(450)
21
-
-
-
21
West Coast
(299)
(299)
-
-
-
-
-
Total Refining
(1,860)
(1,860)
21
-
17
-
38
Marketing and Specialties
37
37
-
-
-
90
90
Marketing and Other
Specialties
(12)
(12)
-
-
-
-
-
Total Marketing and Specialties
25
25
-
-
-
90
90
CASH FLOW INFORMATION
4
Millions of Dollars
2020
2019
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
(2,427)
(2,427)
270
1,504
793
810
3,377
Net income (loss)
Depreciation and amortization
342
342
331
334
336
340
1,341
Impairments
3,006
3,006
1
2
853
5
861
Accretion on discounted liabilities
6
6
6
5
6
6
23
Deferred income taxes
(47)
(47)
179
74
(138)
68
183
Undistributed equity earnings
(4)
(4)
95
(139)
19
(118)
(143)
Net gain on dispositions
(1)
(1)
(1)
-
(18)
(1)
(20)
Other
(139)
(139)
42
(101)
(38)
113
16
Net working capital changes
(519)
(519)
(1,401)
251
(151)
471
(830)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
217
217
(478)
1,930
1,662
1,694
4,808
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
(923)
(923)
(1,097)
(631)
(867)
(1,278)
(3,873)
Capital expenditures and investments
Return of investments in equity affiliates
38
38
21
14
20
16
71
Proceeds from asset dispositions
1
1
82
1
1
2
86
Advances/loans-related parties
(8)
(8)
-
(95)
-
(3)
(98)
Collection of advances/loans-related parties
-
-
-
95
-
-
95
Other
15
15
(18)
42
-
7
31
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(877)
(877)
(1,012)
(574)
(846)
(1,256)
(3,688)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
1,199
1,199
725
135
898
25
1,783
Issuance of debt
Repayment of debt
(7)
(7)
(592)
(5)
(407)
(303)
(1,307)
Issuance of common stock
6
6
8
1
6
17
32
Repurchase of common stock
(443)
(443)
(344)
(455)
(439)
(412)
(1,650)
Dividends paid on common stock
(396)
(396)
(364)
(406)
(402)
(398)
(1,570)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(61)
(61)
(56)
(61)
(59)
(65)
(241)
Net proceeds from issuance of Phillips 66 Partners LP common
2
2
32
10
91
40
173
units
Other
(24)
(24)
307
(6)
(19)
(13)
269
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
276
276
(284)
(787)
(331)
(1,109)
(2,511)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash
(9)
(9)
8
(3)
(36)
17
(14)
Equivalents
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(393)
(393)
(1,766)
566
449
(654)
(1,405)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,614
1,614
3,019
1,253
1,819
2,268
3,019
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
1,221
1,221
1,253
1,819
2,268
1,614
1,614
CAPITAL PROGRAM
Millions of Dollars
2020
2019
Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
580
580
419
359
524
567
1,869
Midstream
Chemicals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Refining
245
245
194
197
254
356
1,001
Marketing and Specialties
25
25
19
23
34
298
374
Corporate and Other
50
50
43
52
55
56
206
Adjusted Capital Spending
900
900
675
631
867
1,277
3,450
Capital expenditures and investments funded by certain
23
23
422
-
-
1
423
joint venture partners (Midstream)
Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments
923
923
1,097
631
867
1,278
3,873
Proportional Share of Selected Equity Affiliates Capital
Expenditures and Investments*
DCP Midstream (Midstream)
46
46
150
128
77
117
472
CPChem (Chemicals)
126
126
103
72
77
130
382
WRB (Refining)
37
37
37
44
54
40
175
Selected Equity Affiliates
209
209
290
244
208
287
1,029
* Represents Phillips 66's portion of self-funded capital spending by DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) and WRB Refining LP (WRB).
MIDSTREAM
5
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
200
200
203
245
248
250
946
Transportation
NGL and Other
179
179
90
143
169
120
522
DCP Midstream
(1,081)
(1,081)
23
35
(877)
35
(784)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(702)
(702)
316
423
(460)
405
684
Adjusted EBITDA*
312
312
274
307
313
336
1,230
PSXP**
Other Midstream
193
193
133
197
223
155
708
Transportation and NGL and Other
505
505
407
504
536
491
1,938
DCP Midstream
139
139
67
81
79
96
323
Adjusted EBITDA
644
644
474
585
615
587
2,261
See reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes to adjusted EBITDA.
Does not include certain PSXP adjustments made for PSXPstand-alone reporting purposes.
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates
98
Transportation
98
NGL and Other
51
51
DCP Midstream
80
80
Total
229
229
Depreciation and Amortization*
38
38
Transportation
NGL and Other
39
39
DCP Midstream
-
-
Total
77
77
* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.
103
124
128
128
483
51
53
51
48
203
23
34
(23)
34
68
177
211
156
210
754
36
37
40
39
152
37
38
38
39
152
-
-
-
-
-
73
75
78
78
304
Operating and SG&A Expenses*
188
188
Transportation
NGL and Other
68
68
DCP Midstream
-
-
Total
256
256
* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.
Transportation Volumes (MB/D)
3,178
3,178
Pipelines*
Terminals**
3,148
3,148
172
173
183
196
724
128
76
76
83
363
-
-
-
-
-
300
249
259
279
1,087
3,176
3,417
3,443
3,544
3,396
3,063
3,261
3,381
3,548
3,315
Pipelines represent the sum of volumes transported through each separately tariffed consolidated pipeline segment.
Terminals include Bayway and Ferndale crude oil rail rack volumes.
PSX Other Volumes
198
198
NGL Fractionated (MB/D)*
* Excludes DCP Midstream.
100% DCP Midstream, LLC Results
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners
50
50
Depreciation and Amortization
99
99
Operating and SG&A Expenses
202
202
Net Interest Expense*
78
78
* Net of interest income.
Capital Expenditures and Investments
92
92
Selected DCP Operating Statistics
5.0
5.0
Wellhead Volume (Bcf/D)
NGL Production (MB/D)
396
396
Weighted-Average NGL Price*
0.39
0.39
DCP Midstream ($/gal)
234
232
203
227
224
45
68
(47)
12
78
103
101
100
100
404
246
257
257
267
1,027
70
75
79
84
308
300
256
154
233
943
5.0
4.9
5.0
5.0
5.0
428
423
409
409
417
0.60
0.51
0.44
0.50
0.51
* Based on index prices from the Mont Belvieu market hub, which are weighted by NGL component mix.
MLP Distributions*
-
-
69
70
-
-
139
GP Distribution from PSXP to Phillips 66**
LP Distribution from PSXP to Phillips 66
148
148
58
58
147
149
412
GP Distribution from DCP Midstream, LP to DCP
-
-
43
43
43
-
129
Midstream***
LP Distribution from DCP Midstream, LP to DCP Midstream***
****
****
41
41
41
92
215
Cash distributions declared attributable to general partner interest, common unit ownership and incentive distribution rights (IDRs). These distributions are eliminated in the respective sponsors consolidated financial statements.
On August 1, 2019, PSXP eliminated its IDRs and 2% economic general partner interest, therefore, no distributions were made to the general partner interest after August 1, 2019.
Represents 100% of DCP Midstream's distributions from DCP Midstream, LP. On November 6, 2019, DCP Partners completed a transaction to eliminate all general partner economic interests in DCP Partners and IDRs, therefore, no distributions were made to the general partner interest after November 6, 2019.
**** Pending DCP Midstream release.
MIDSTREAM (continued)
6
Millions of Dollars
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Midstream Income (Loss) before Income
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Income (loss) before income taxes
(702)
(702)
316
423
(460)
405
684
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
77
77
EBITDA
(625)
(625)
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Impairments
1,161
1,161
Impairments by equity affiliates
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
1
1
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
537
537
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
-
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
39
39
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation
68
68
and amortization
Adjusted EBITDA
644
644
Adjusted EBITDA by Business Line
100% PSXP Results
227
227
Income before income taxes
Plus:
28
28
Net interest expense
Depreciation and amortization
30
30
EBITDA
285
285
Adjustments (pre-tax):
-
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
9
9
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation
18
18
and amortization
Adjusted EBITDA*
312
312
73
75
78
78
304
389
498
(382)
483
988
-
-
853
-
853
-
-
47
-
47
-
-
-
-
-
389
498
518
483
1,888
-
-
-
-
-
30
30
36
39
135
55
57
61
65
238
474
585
615
587
2,261
199
234
238
255
926
27
26
25
27
105
29
29
30
32
120
255
289
293
314
1,151
-
-
-
-
-
7
6
7
7
27
12
12
13
15
52
274
307
313
336
1,230
* Does not include certain PSXP adjustments made for PSXP stand-alone reporting purposes.
MIDSTREAM (continued)
7
Millions of Dollars
2020
2019
Total Transportation and NGL and Other
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
379
379
293
388
417
370
1,468
Income before income taxes
Plus:
77
77
73
75
78
78
304
Depreciation and amortization
EBITDA*
456
456
366
463
495
448
1,772
Adjustments (pre-tax):
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
17
17
15
14
14
15
58
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation
32
32
26
27
27
28
108
and amortization
Adjusted EBITDA*
505
505
407
504
536
491
1,938
* Includes PSXP results. Does not include certain PSXP adjustments made for PSXP stand-alone reporting purposes.
DCP Midstream
(1,081)
(1,081)
Income (loss) before income taxes
Plus:
-
-
None
EBITDA
(1,081)
(1,081)
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
1,161
1,161
Impairments
Impairments by equity affiliates
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
1
1
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
81
81
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
-
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
22
22
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation
36
36
and amortization
Adjusted EBITDA*
139
139
* Proportional share of selected equity affiliates is net of noncontrolling interests.
23
35
(877)
35
(784)
-
-
-
-
-
23
35
(877)
35
(784)
-
-
853
-
853
-
-
47
-
47
-
-
-
-
-
23
35
23
35
116
-
-
-
-
-
15
16
22
24
77
29
30
34
37
130
67
81
79
96
323
CHEMICALS
8
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2020
2019
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Income before Income Taxes
169
169
227
275
227
150
879
Equity in Earnings of Affiliate
166
166
225
274
224
147
870
100% CPChem Results
Net Income (Loss), excludes parent company income tax
related to CPChem's earnings
354
354
434
525
417
262
1,638
Olefins and Polyolefins
Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics
9
9
49
70
73
70
262
Corporate and Other
(26)
(26)
(34)
(36)
(34)
(36)
(140)
Total
337
337
449
559
456
296
1,760
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
360
360
446
536
430
266
1,678
Olefins and Polyolefins
Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics
10
10
57
78
78
74
287
Corporate and Other
(26)
(26)
(34)
(36)
(33)
(36)
(139)
Total
344
344
469
578
475
304
1,826
Depreciation and Amortization
148
148
146
139
140
150
575
Net Interest Expense*
16
16
20
17
19
16
72
* Net of interest income.
Investing Cash Flows-Outflows/(Inflows)
252
252
Capital Expenditures and Investments
Advance Repayments from Equity Companies
(21)
(21)
Return of Investments from Equity Companies
(25)
(25)
Olefins and Polyolefins Capacity Utilization (%)
98 %
98 %
Market Indicators*
U.S. Industry Prices
19.65
19.65
Ethylene, Average Acquisition Contract (cents/lb)
HDPE Blow Molding, Domestic Spot (cents/lb)
40.00
40.00
U.S. Industry Costs
8.99
8.99
Ethylene, Cash Cost Weighted Average Feed (cents/lb)
HDPE Blow Molding, Total Cash Cost (cents/lb)
32.89
32.89
Ethylene to High-Density Polyethylene Chain Cash Margin
17.77
17.77
(cents/lb)
* Source: IHS, Inc.
Reconciliation of Chemicals Income before Income Taxes to
Adjusted EBITDA
169
169
Income before income taxes
Plus:
-
-
None
EBITDA
169
169
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
24
24
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
193
193
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
13
13
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
9
9
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation
103
103
and amortization
Adjusted EBITDA
318
318
206
144
153
260
763
(26)
(28)
(9)
-
(63)
-
-
-
-
-
98 %
95 %
97 %
97 %
97 %
22.44
19.14
23.86
25.24
22.67
52.67
51.08
45.42
41.17
47.58
16.43
11.89
9.46
11.81
12.30
35.46
31.97
36.68
38.15
35.56
23.23
26.36
23.14
16.45
22.39
227
275
227
150
879
-
-
-
-
-
227
275
227
150
879
-
-
42
23
65
227
275
269
173
944
22
24
23
10
79
13
8
10
9
40
105
106
104
100
415
367
413
406
292
1,478
REFINING
9
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
(637)
(637)
(7)
258
296
61
608
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
(843)
(843)
(118)
222
184
76
364
Central Corridor
(227)
(227)
77
520
408
333
1,338
West Coast
(554)
(554)
(150)
(17)
(32)
(125)
(324)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(2,261)
(2,261)
(198)
983
856
345
1,986
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes ($/BBL)
(15.41)
(15.41)
(0.17)
5.04
5.93
1.16
3.11
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
(13.16)
(13.16)
(1.80)
2.88
2.46
1.00
1.24
Central Corridor
(9.72)
(9.72)
3.22
19.81
15.26
12.61
12.95
West Coast
(19.87)
(19.87)
(4.89)
(0.52)
(0.93)
(3.89)
(2.49)
Worldwide
(14.44)
(14.44)
(1.22)
5.25
4.60
1.84
2.75
Realized Refining Margins ($/BBL)*
2.38
2.38
7.76
10.85
11.48
7.06
9.33
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
6.76
6.76
5.44
8.20
8.34
7.45
7.42
Central Corridor
13.50
13.50
10.23
17.84
15.99
14.92
14.91
West Coast
4.80
4.80
6.25
9.94
10.11
10.22
9.18
Worldwide
7.11
7.11
7.23
11.37
11.18
9.50
9.91
See note on the use ofnon-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes to realized refining margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates
(2)
(2)
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
1
1
Central Corridor
(51)
(51)
West Coast
-
-
Total
(52)
(52)
Depreciation and Amortization*
51
51
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
71
71
Central Corridor
34
34
West Coast
65
65
Total
221
221
* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.
Operating and SG&A Expenses*
207
207
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
499
499
Central Corridor
142
142
West Coast
293
293
Total
1,141
1,141
* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.
Turnaround Expense, included in Operating and SG&A
Expenses*
16
16
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
240
240
Central Corridor
15
15
West Coast
58
58
Total
329
329
* Excludes turnaround expense of all equity affiliates.
Taxes Other than Income Taxes, excluding Excise Taxes
19
19
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
37
37
Central Corridor
17
17
West Coast
31
31
Total
104
104
Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax
1
1
Refining-Equity Affiliate Information
(52)
(52)
Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
Less: Share of equity affiliate gross margin included in Realized
(156)
(156)
Refining Margin and other equity affiliate-related costs*
Equity affiliate-related expenses not included in Realized
(208)
(208)
Refining Margins
Regional Totals
(11)
(11)
Atlantic Basin/Europe
Gulf Coast
2
2
Central Corridor
(199)
(199)
Total
(208)
(208)
(3)
(3)
(3)
(2)
(11)
-
(2)
1
(1)
(2)
84
133
69
45
331
-
-
-
-
-
81
128
67
42
318
50
49
49
50
198
67
68
66
67
268
33
34
34
34
135
62
63
66
62
253
212
214
215
213
854
240
211
218
233
902
382
330
352
408
1,472
146
141
131
154
572
254
257
290
373
1,174
1,022
939
991
1,168
4,120
20
13
17
15
65
90
29
44
94
257
25
8
9
10
52
13
17
50
113
193
148
67
120
232
567
15
11
12
14
52
23
16
23
11
73
13
10
10
7
40
24
21
23
17
85
75
58
68
49
250
(5)
(7)
10
2
-
81
128
67
42
318
(277)
(309)
(273)
(237)
(1,096)
(196)
(181)
(206)
(195)
(778)
(13)
(14)
(7)
-
(34)
-
(2)
1
(1)
(2)
(183)
(165)
(200)
(194)
(742)
(196)
(181)
(206)
(195)
(778)
* Other costs associated with equity affiliates which do not flow through equity earnings.
REFINING (continued)
2020
Reconciliation of Refining Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
YTD
to Adjusted EBITDA ($ Millions)
(2,261)
(2,261)
Income (loss) before income taxes
Plus:
221
221
Depreciation and amortization
EBITDA
(2,040)
(2,040)
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
1,845
1,845
Impairments
Pending claims and settlements
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
15
15
Asset dispositions
-
-
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
(180)
(180)
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
-
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
-
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation
78
78
and amortization
Adjusted EBITDA
(102)
(102)
Operating Statistics
Atlantic Basin/Europe*
437
437
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
454
454
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
81 %
81 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
83 %
83 %
* Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Gulf Coast
645
645
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
704
704
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
84 %
84 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
71 %
71 %
Central Corridor*
471
471
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
487
487
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
89 %
89 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
88 %
88 %
* Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery.
West Coast
279
279
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
306
306
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
77 %
77 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
93 %
93 %
Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity
Affiliates
1,832
1,832
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
1,951
1,951
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
83 %
83 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
82 %
82 %
10
2019
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
(198)
983
856
345
1,986
212
214
215
213
854
14
1,197
1,071
558
2,840
-
-
-
-
-
(21)
-
-
-
(21)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(17)
-
(17)
(7)
1,197
1,054
558
2,802
-
-
1
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
-
(3)
71
69
70
71
281
63
1,265
1,124
628
3,080
427
519
509
531
497
463
562
542
574
536
80 %
97 %
95 %
99 %
92 %
86 %
88 %
87 %
90 %
88 %
654
757
729
759
725
727
849
815
827
805
85 %
99 %
95 %
99 %
95 %
80 %
81 %
78 %
80 %
80 %
445
521
517
509
498
466
538
531
526
515
86 %
101 %
100 %
99 %
97 %
90 %
88 %
88 %
91 %
89 %
307
317
351
318
323
341
359
375
349
356
84 %
87 %
97 %
87 %
89 %
88 %
81 %
85 %
76 %
83 %
1,833
2,114
2,106
2,117
2,043
1,997
2,308
2,263
2,276
2,212
84 %
97 %
97 %
97 %
94 %
85 %
84 %
84 %
84 %
84 %
REFINING (continued)
2020
Refined Petroleum Products Production (MB/D)
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
YTD
Atlantic Basin/Europe*
191
191
Gasoline
Distillates
174
174
Other
91
91
Total
456
456
* Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Gulf Coast
234
234
Gasoline
Distillates
248
248
Other
221
221
Total
703
703
Central Corridor*
245
245
Gasoline
Distillates
183
183
Other
60
60
Total
488
488
* Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery.
West Coast
151
151
Gasoline
Distillates
134
134
Other
21
21
Total
306
306
Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity
Affiliates
821
821
Gasoline
Distillates
739
739
Other
393
393
Total
1,953
1,953
Market Indicators*
Crude and Crude Differentials ($/BBL)
45.97
45.97
WTI
Brent
50.26
50.26
LLS
48.30
48.30
ANS
51.40
51.40
WTI less Maya
4.81
4.81
WTI less WCS (settlement differential)
20.53
20.53
Natural Gas ($/MMBtu)
1.88
1.88
Henry Hub
Product Margins ($/BBL)
Atlantic Basin/Europe
4.84
4.84
East Coast Gasoline less Brent
East Coast Distillate less Brent
14.93
14.93
Gulf Coast
4.97
4.97
Gulf Coast Gasoline less LLS
Gulf Coast Distillate less LLS
13.86
13.86
Central Corridor
7.70
7.70
Central Gasoline less WTI
Central Distillate less WTI
17.34
17.34
West Coast
13.32
13.32
West Coast Gasoline less ANS
West Coast Distillate less ANS
17.22
17.22
Worldwide Market Crack Spread ($/BBL)**
9.82
9.82
Based on daily spot prices, unless otherwise noted.
Weighted average based on Phillips 66 crude capacity.
2019
11
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
202
240
230
266
234
185
241
227
234
222
80
89
88
82
85
467
570
545
582
541
296
348
312
332
322
261
310
297
301
292
165
192
208
192
190
722
850
817
825
804
244
260
256
267
257
175
214
208
210
202
49
67
71
51
59
468
541
535
528
518
165
167
170
148
163
136
124
148
116
131
41
66
53
81
60
342
357
371
345
354
907
1,015
968
1,013
976
757
889
880
861
847
335
414
420
406
394
1,999
2,318
2,268
2,280
2,217
54.87
59.80
56.44
56.98
57.02
63.20
68.82
61.94
63.25
64.30
62.40
66.92
60.64
60.79
62.69
64.50
68.18
63.07
64.41
65.04
(3.91)
(2.26)
(0.20)
4.06
(0.58)
12.29
10.67
12.24
15.83
12.76
2.89
2.51
2.33
2.35
2.52
1.79
12.06
11.84
6.44
8.03
18.05
14.27
17.43
18.66
17.10
1.58
8.18
8.24
5.48
5.87
16.41
14.28
17.22
17.62
16.38
9.72
18.71
15.28
10.75
13.61
24.92
22.49
21.39
22.29
22.77
11.83
23.50
19.48
16.85
17.92
16.20
21.10
18.38
21.49
19.29
9.77
15.24
14.60
12.45
13.01
MARKETING AND SPECIALTIES
12
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Income before Income Taxes
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
YTD
471
471
Marketing and Other
Specialties
42
42
Income before Income Taxes
513
513
Income before Income Taxes ($/BBL)
U.S.
1.79
1.79
International
6.58
6.58
Realized Marketing Fuel Margins ($/BBL)*
U.S.
2.08
2.08
International
8.53
8.53
See note on the use ofnon-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income before income taxes to realized marketing fuel margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.
Other Realized Margins and Revenues not included in
Marketing Fuel Margins*
Marketing and Other
117
117
Specialties
81
81
Total
198
198
* Excludes gain on dispositions and excise taxes on sales of refined petroleum products.
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
Marketing and Other
22
22
Specialties
-
-
Total
22
22
Depreciation and Amortization*
Marketing and Other
20
20
Specialties
5
5
Total
25
25
* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.
Operating and SG&A Expenses*
Marketing and Other
211
211
Specialties
31
31
Total
242
242
* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.
Refined Petroleum Products Sales (MB/D)
U.S. Marketing
Gasoline
984
984
Distillates
854
854
Other
-
-
Total
1,838
1,838
International Marketing
Gasoline
82
82
Distillates
183
183
Other
20
20
Total
285
285
Worldwide Marketing
Gasoline
1,066
1,066
Distillates
1,037
1,037
Other
20
20
Total
2,123
2,123
Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax
1
1
Reconciliation of Marketing and Specialties Income before
Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Income before income taxes
513
513
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
25
25
EBITDA
538
538
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
(37)
(37)
Pending claims and settlements
Certain tax impacts
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
12
12
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
513
513
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
-
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
6
6
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation
7
7
and amortization
Adjusted EBITDA
526
526
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
138
294
440
327
1,199
67
59
58
50
234
205
353
498
377
1,433
0.60
1.09
1.66
1.42
1.22
2.25
4.81
5.19
2.01
3.58
1.06
1.53
2.11
1.51
1.57
3.80
6.03
6.37
3.35
4.90
131
143
168
233
675
100
93
83
74
350
231
236
251
307
1,025
22
28
31
45
126
11
7
21
20
59
33
35
52
65
185
21
21
21
22
85
5
4
4
5
18
26
25
25
27
103
261
297
300
340
1,198
36
36
39
38
149
297
333
339
378
1,347
1,063
1,151
1,132
1,213
1,141
759
898
914
1,106
920
-
-
-
-
-
1,822
2,049
2,046
2,319
2,061
88
89
90
89
89
181
187
185
183
184
18
19
16
20
18
287
295
291
292
291
1,151
1,240
1,222
1,302
1,230
940
1,085
1,099
1,289
1,104
18
19
16
20
18
2,109
2,344
2,337
2,611
2,352
2
(1)
-
(1)
-
205
353
498
377
1,433
26
25
25
27
103
231
378
523
404
1,536
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(90)
(90)
-
-
-
-
-
231
378
523
314
1,446
-
-
-
-
-
1
2
1
2
6
3
2
3
3
11
235
382
527
319
1,463
CORPORATE AND OTHER
13
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2020
2019
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Loss before Income Taxes
(197)
(197)
(210)
(205)
(178)
(211)
(804)
Detail of Loss before Income Taxes
(103)
(103)
(108)
(105)
(98)
(104)
(415)
Net interest expense
Corporate overhead and other
(94)
(94)
(102)
(100)
(80)
(107)
(389)
Total
(197)
(197)
(210)
(205)
(178)
(211)
(804)
Net Interest Expense
(137)
(137)
(132)
(133)
(131)
(139)
(535)
Interest expense
Capitalized interest
26
26
13
18
22
24
77
Interest income
8
8
11
10
11
11
43
Total
(103)
(103)
(108)
(105)
(98)
(104)
(415)
Reconciliation of Corporate and Other Loss before Income
Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
(197)
(197)
(210)
(205)
(178)
(211)
(804)
Loss before income taxes
Plus:
103
103
108
105
98
104
415
Net interest expense
Depreciation and amortization
19
19
20
20
18
22
80
EBITDA
(75)
(75)
(82)
(80)
(62)
(85)
(309)
Adjustments (pre-tax):
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
None
Adjusted EBITDA
(75)
(75)
Foreign Currency Losses Pre-Tax
(2)
(2)
Phillips 66 Total Company Debt
12,963
12,963
Total Debt
Debt-to-Capital Ratio (%)
35 %
35 %
Total Equity
23,639
23,639
(82)
(80)
(62)
(85)
(309)
(1)
(2)
(1)
(1)
(5)
11,298
11,439
11,925
11,763
11,763
30 %
30 %
31 %
30 %
30 %
26,745
27,306
27,092
27,169
27,169
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2020
2019
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Net income (loss)
(2,427)
(2,427)
270
1,504
793
810
3,377
Plus:
(51)
(51)
70
325
150
256
801
Income tax expense (benefit)
Net interest expense
103
103
108
105
98
104
415
Depreciation and amortization
342
342
331
334
336
340
1,341
Phillips 66 EBITDA
(2,033)
(2,033)
779
2,268
1,377
1,510
5,934
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
3,006
3,006
-
-
853
-
853
Impairments
Impairments by equity affiliates
-
-
-
-
47
-
47
Pending claims and settlements
(37)
(37)
(21)
-
-
-
(21)
Certain tax impacts
-
-
-
-
-
(90)
(90)
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
52
52
-
-
42
23
65
Asset dispositions
-
-
-
-
(17)
-
(17)
Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
988
988
758
2,268
2,302
1,443
6,771
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
13
13
22
24
24
9
79
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
54
54
43
39
46
50
178
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation
256
256
234
234
238
239
945
and amortization
EBITDA attributable to Phillips 66 noncontrolling interests
(94)
(94)
(89)
(102)
(105)
(95)
(391)
Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA
1,217
1,217
968
2,463
2,505
1,646
7,582
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information-This earnings release supplemental data includes the terms "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "realized refining margin per barrel," "realized marketing fuel margin per barrel," and "adjusted capital spending." These are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included to help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods, to help facilitate comparisons with other companies in our industry and to help facilitate determination of enterprise value. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are net income for consolidated company information and income before income taxes for segment information. Reconciliations of net income (loss) and income (loss) before income taxes to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Realized refining margin per barrel is calculated on a similar basis as industry crack spreads and we believe it provides a useful measure of how well we performed relative to benchmark industry margins. Realized marketing fuel margin per barrel demonstrates the value uplift our marketing operations provide by optimizing the placement and ultimate sale of our refineries' fuel production. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to both realized margin per barrel measures is income before income taxes per barrel. Reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes per barrel to realized refining margin and realized marketing fuel margin are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Adjusted capital spending is a non-GAAP financial measure that demonstrates the portion of total consolidated capital expenditures and investments funded by Phillips 66. The GAAP financial measure most comparable to adjusted capital spending is capital expenditures and investments. A reconciliation of capital expenditures and investments to adjusted capital spending is included in this earnings release supplemental data. Adjusted effective tax rate demonstrates the effective tax rate with the consideration of the tax effect on special items. The GAAP financial measure most comparable to adjusted effective tax rate is effective tax rate. A reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate is included in this earnings release supplemental data.
REALIZED MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
14
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2020
2019
ATLANTIC BASIN/EUROPE
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
(637)
(637)
(7)
258
296
61
608
Income (loss) before income taxes
Plus:
19
19
15
11
12
14
52
Taxes other than income taxes
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
492
492
50
49
49
50
198
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13
13
7
10
10
12
39
Operating expenses
194
194
233
201
208
221
863
Equity in losses of affiliates
2
2
3
3
3
2
11
Other segment (income) expense, net
(2)
(2)
6
4
(24)
(2)
(16)
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by
equity affiliates
16
16
17
19
19
14
69
Realized refining margins
97
97
324
555
573
372
1,824
Total processed inputs (MB)
41,335
41,335
41,682
51,172
49,895
52,757
195,506
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)
41,335
41,335
41,682
51,172
49,895
52,757
195,506
Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**
(15.41)
(15.41)
(0.17)
5.04
5.93
1.16
3.11
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
2.38
2.38
7.76
10.85
11.48
7.06
9.33
GULF COAST
(843)
(843)
Income (loss) before income taxes
Plus:
37
37
Taxes other than income taxes
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
741
741
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7
7
Operating expenses
492
492
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(1)
(1)
Other segment (income) expense, net
1
1
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by
-
-
equity affiliates
Realized refining margins
434
434
Total processed inputs (MB)
64,066
64,066
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)
64,066
64,066
Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**
(13.16)
(13.16)
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
6.76
6.76
(118)
222
184
76
364
23
16
23
11
73
67
68
66
70
271
(2)
8
7
10
23
384
322
345
398
1,449
-
2
(1)
1
2
1
(5)
1
-
(3)
-
-
-
-
-
355
633
625
566
2,179
65,434
77,186
74,936
76,110
293,666
65,434
77,186
74,936
76,110
293,666
(1.80)
2.88
2.46
1.00
1.24
5.44
8.20
8.34
7.45
7.42
CENTRAL CORRIDOR
(227)
(227)
77
520
408
333
1,338
Income (loss) before income taxes
Plus:
17
17
13
10
10
7
40
Taxes other than income taxes
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
469
469
33
34
34
34
135
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6
6
1
7
6
8
22
Operating expenses
136
136
145
134
125
146
550
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
51
51
(84)
(133)
(69)
(45)
(331)
Other segment (income) expense, net
(3)
(3)
(2)
4
(3)
1
-
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by
113
113
267
298
269
239
1,073
equity affiliates
Special items:
-
-
(21)
-
-
-
(21)
Pending claims and settlements
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
35
35
-
-
-
-
-
Realized refining margins
597
597
429
874
780
723
2,806
Total processed inputs (MB)
23,345
23,345
23,893
26,244
26,740
26,417
103,294
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)*
44,291
44,291
41,896
48,932
48,853
48,364
188,045
Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**
(9.72)
(9.72)
3.22
19.81
15.26
12.61
12.95
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
13.50
13.50
10.23
17.84
15.99
14.92
14.91
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS (continued)
15
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2020
2019
WEST COAST
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
(554)
(554)
(150)
(17)
(32)
(125)
(324)
Loss before income taxes
Plus:
31
31
24
21
23
17
85
Taxes other than income taxes
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
364
364
62
63
66
62
253
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10
10
5
8
8
10
31
Operating expenses
283
283
249
249
282
363
1,143
Other segment expense, net
1
1
2
1
1
1
5
Realized refining margins
135
135
192
325
348
328
1,193
Total processed inputs (MB)
27,877
27,877
30,703
32,697
34,498
32,116
130,014
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)
27,877
27,877
30,703
32,697
34,498
32,116
130,014
Loss before income taxes ($/BBL)**
(19.87)
(19.87)
(4.89)
(0.52)
(0.93)
(3.89)
(2.49)
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
4.80
4.80
6.25
9.94
10.11
10.22
9.18
WORLDWIDE
(2,261)
(2,261)
(198)
983
856
345
1,986
Income (loss) before income taxes
Plus:
104
104
75
58
68
49
250
Taxes other than income taxes
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
2,066
2,066
212
214
215
216
857
Selling, general and administrative expenses
36
36
11
33
31
40
115
Operating expenses
1,105
1,105
1,011
906
960
1,128
4,005
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
52
52
(81)
(128)
(67)
(42)
(318)
Other segment (income) expense, net
(3)
(3)
7
4
(25)
-
(14)
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by
129
129
284
317
288
253
1,142
equity affiliates
Special items:
-
-
(21)
-
-
-
(21)
Pending claims and settlements
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
35
35
-
-
-
-
-
Realized refining margins
1,263
1,263
1,300
2,387
2,326
1,989
8,002
Total processed inputs (MB)
156,623
156,623
161,712
187,299
186,069
187,400
722,480
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)*
177,569
177,569
179,715
209,987
208,182
209,347
807,231
Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**
(14.44)
(14.44)
(1.22)
5.25
4.60
1.84
2.75
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
7.11
7.11
7.23
11.37
11.18
9.50
9.91
Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate.
Income (loss) before income taxes divided by total processed inputs.
Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED MARKETING FUEL MARGINS
16
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2020
2019
UNITED STATES
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
299
299
98
203
312
303
916
Income before income taxes
Plus:
2
2
2
3
3
(3)
5
Taxes other than income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
3
3
2
3
2
3
10
Selling, general and administrative expenses
127
127
155
183
184
221
743
Equity in earnings of affiliates
-
-
(1)
(3)
(3)
(20)
(27)
Other operating revenues*
(84)
(84)
(82)
(103)
(101)
(93)
(379)
Other segment income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special items:
-
-
-
-
-
(90)
(90)
Certain tax impacts
Realized marketing fuel margins
347
347
174
286
397
321
1,178
Total fuel sales volumes (MB)
167,178
167,178
164,058
186,488
188,172
213,346
752,064
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)
1.79
1.79
0.60
1.09
1.66
1.42
1.22
Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)**
2.08
2.08
1.06
1.53
2.11
1.51
1.57
INTERNATIONAL
171
171
Income before income taxes
Plus:
1
1
Taxes other than income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
17
17
Selling, general and administrative expenses
63
63
Equity in earnings of affiliates
(22)
(22)
Other operating revenues*
2
2
Other segment (income) expense, net
-
-
Marketing margins
232
232
Less: margin for nonfuel related sales
10
10
Realized marketing fuel margins
222
222
Total fuel sales volumes (MB)
25,979
25,979
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)
6.58
6.58
Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)**
8.53
8.53
* Includes other nonfuel revenues.
58
129
139
54
380
2
1
2
1
6
16
16
16
17
65
62
61
61
65
249
(22)
(25)
(27)
(25)
(99)
(6)
(9)
(10)
(12)
(37)
(2)
1
1
1
1
108
174
182
101
565
10
12
11
11
44
98
162
171
90
521
25,796
26,837
26,796
26,834
106,263
2.25
4.81
5.19
2.01
3.58
3.80
6.03
6.37
3.35
4.90
Realized marketing fuel margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized marketing fuel margin amounts, in dollars, divided by sales volumes, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.