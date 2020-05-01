Phillips 66 : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data 0 05/01/2020 | 06:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS 1 Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Revenues and Other Income 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 20,878 20,878 23,103 27,847 27,218 29,125 107,293 Sales and other operating revenues Equity in earnings of affiliates 365 365 516 648 499 464 2,127 Net gain on dispositions 1 1 1 - 18 1 20 Other income - - 38 23 36 22 119 Total Revenues and Other Income 21,244 21,244 23,658 28,518 27,771 29,612 109,559 Costs and Expenses 18,440 18,440 21,055 24,554 23,806 26,114 95,529 Purchased crude oil and products Operating expenses 1,341 1,341 1,307 1,165 1,206 1,396 5,074 Selling, general and administrative expenses 319 319 366 408 416 491 1,681 Depreciation and amortization 342 342 331 334 336 340 1,341 Impairments 3,006 3,006 1 2 853 5 861 Taxes other than income taxes 157 157 128 97 105 79 409 Accretion on discounted liabilities 6 6 6 5 6 6 23 Interest and debt expense 111 111 119 115 109 115 458 Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses - - 5 9 (9) - 5 Total Costs and Expenses 23,722 23,722 23,318 26,689 26,828 28,546 105,381 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,478) (2,478) 340 1,829 943 1,066 4,178 Income tax expense (benefit) (51) (51) 70 325 150 256 801 Net Income (Loss) (2,427) (2,427) 270 1,504 793 810 3,377 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 69 69 66 80 81 74 301 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Phillips 66 (2,496) (2,496) 204 1,424 712 736 3,076 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Phillips 66 Per Share of Common Stock (dollars) Basic (5.66) (5.66) 0.44 3.13 1.58 1.65 6.80 Diluted (5.66) (5.66) 0.44 3.12 1.58 1.64 6.77 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding (thousands) Basic 441,345 441,345 457,599 453,681 449,005 445,332 451,364 Diluted 441,345 441,345 459,289 455,585 451,001 447,835 453,888 Effective tax rate (%) 2.1 % 2.1 % 20.6 % 17.8 % 15.9 % 24.0 % 19.2 % Adjusted effective tax rate (%) 4.4 % 4.4 % 20.7 % 20.2 % 20.6 % 23.6 % 21.1 % RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO 2 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66 Millions of Dollars 2020 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD Midstream (702) (702) 316 423 (460) 405 684 Chemicals 169 169 227 275 227 150 879 Refining (2,261) (2,261) (198) 983 856 345 1,986 Marketing and Specialties 513 513 205 353 498 377 1,433 Corporate and Other (197) (197) (210) (205) (178) (211) (804) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,478) (2,478) 340 1,829 943 1,066 4,178 Less: income tax expense (benefit) (51) (51) 70 325 150 256 801 Net Income (Loss) (2,427) (2,427) 270 1,504 793 810 3,377 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 69 69 66 80 81 74 301 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Phillips 66 (2,496) (2,496) 204 1,424 712 736 3,076 RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66 Millions of Dollars 2020 2019 Midstream 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 200 200 203 245 248 250 946 Transportation NGL and Other 179 179 90 143 169 120 522 DCP Midstream 81 81 23 35 23 35 116 Total Midstream 460 460 316 423 440 405 1,584 Chemicals 193 193 227 275 269 173 944 Refining (196) (196) (7) 258 279 61 591 Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast (173) (173) (118) 222 184 76 364 Central Corridor 223 223 56 520 408 333 1,317 West Coast (255) (255) (150) (17) (32) (125) (324) Total Refining (401) (401) (219) 983 839 345 1,948 Marketing and Specialties 434 434 138 294 440 237 1,109 Marketing and Other Specialties 54 54 67 59 58 50 234 Total Marketing and Specialties 488 488 205 353 498 287 1,343 Corporate and Other (197) (197) (210) (205) (178) (211) (804) Adjusted income before income taxes 543 543 319 1,829 1,868 999 5,015 Less: adjusted income tax expense 24 24 66 370 385 236 1,057 Adjusted Net Income 519 519 253 1,459 1,483 763 3,958 Less: adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling 69 69 66 80 81 74 301 interests Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66 450 450 187 1,379 1,402 689 3,657 SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT 3 AND NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66 Millions of Dollars 2020 2019 Midstream 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD (1,161) (1,161) Impairments - - (853) - (853) Impairments by equity affiliates - - - - (47) - (47) Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments (1) (1) - - - - - Total Midstream (1,162) (1,162) - - (900) - (900) Chemicals Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments (24) (24) - - (42) (23) (65) Total Chemicals (24) (24) - - (42) (23) (65) Refining (1,845) (1,845) Impairments - - - - - Pending claims and settlements - - 21 - - - 21 Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments (15) (15) - - - - - Asset dispositions - - - - 17 - 17 Total Refining (1,860) (1,860) 21 - 17 - 38 Marketing and Specialties 37 37 - - - - - Pending claims and settlements Certain tax impacts - - - - - 90 90 Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments (12) (12) - - - - - Total Marketing and Specialties 25 25 - - - 90 90 Corporate and Other - - - - - - - Total Special Items (Pre-tax) (3,021) (3,021) 21 - (925) 67 (837) Less: Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (75) (75) 4 - (235) 17 (214) Tax impact of pre-tax special items* Other tax impacts - - - (45) - 3 (42) Total Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (75) (75) 4 (45) (235) 20 (256) Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - - - - - - - Total Phillips 66 Special Items (After-tax) (2,946) (2,946) 17 45 (690) 47 (581) We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 25%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance. SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY BUSINESS LINES/REGIONS Millions of Dollars 2020 2019 Midstream 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD - - - - - - - Transportation NGL and Other - - - - - - - DCP Midstream (1,162) (1,162) - - (900) - (900) Total Midstream (1,162) (1,162) - - (900) - (900) Refining (441) (441) - - 17 - 17 Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast (670) (670) - - - - - Central Corridor (450) (450) 21 - - - 21 West Coast (299) (299) - - - - - Total Refining (1,860) (1,860) 21 - 17 - 38 Marketing and Specialties 37 37 - - - 90 90 Marketing and Other Specialties (12) (12) - - - - - Total Marketing and Specialties 25 25 - - - 90 90 CASH FLOW INFORMATION 4 Millions of Dollars 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD (2,427) (2,427) 270 1,504 793 810 3,377 Net income (loss) Depreciation and amortization 342 342 331 334 336 340 1,341 Impairments 3,006 3,006 1 2 853 5 861 Accretion on discounted liabilities 6 6 6 5 6 6 23 Deferred income taxes (47) (47) 179 74 (138) 68 183 Undistributed equity earnings (4) (4) 95 (139) 19 (118) (143) Net gain on dispositions (1) (1) (1) - (18) (1) (20) Other (139) (139) 42 (101) (38) 113 16 Net working capital changes (519) (519) (1,401) 251 (151) 471 (830) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 217 217 (478) 1,930 1,662 1,694 4,808 Cash Flows From Investing Activities (923) (923) (1,097) (631) (867) (1,278) (3,873) Capital expenditures and investments Return of investments in equity affiliates 38 38 21 14 20 16 71 Proceeds from asset dispositions 1 1 82 1 1 2 86 Advances/loans-related parties (8) (8) - (95) - (3) (98) Collection of advances/loans-related parties - - - 95 - - 95 Other 15 15 (18) 42 - 7 31 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (877) (877) (1,012) (574) (846) (1,256) (3,688) Cash Flows From Financing Activities 1,199 1,199 725 135 898 25 1,783 Issuance of debt Repayment of debt (7) (7) (592) (5) (407) (303) (1,307) Issuance of common stock 6 6 8 1 6 17 32 Repurchase of common stock (443) (443) (344) (455) (439) (412) (1,650) Dividends paid on common stock (396) (396) (364) (406) (402) (398) (1,570) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (61) (61) (56) (61) (59) (65) (241) Net proceeds from issuance of Phillips 66 Partners LP common 2 2 32 10 91 40 173 units Other (24) (24) 307 (6) (19) (13) 269 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 276 276 (284) (787) (331) (1,109) (2,511) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash (9) (9) 8 (3) (36) 17 (14) Equivalents Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents (393) (393) (1,766) 566 449 (654) (1,405) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,614 1,614 3,019 1,253 1,819 2,268 3,019 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 1,221 1,221 1,253 1,819 2,268 1,614 1,614 CAPITAL PROGRAM Millions of Dollars 2020 2019 Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 580 580 419 359 524 567 1,869 Midstream Chemicals - - - - - - - Refining 245 245 194 197 254 356 1,001 Marketing and Specialties 25 25 19 23 34 298 374 Corporate and Other 50 50 43 52 55 56 206 Adjusted Capital Spending 900 900 675 631 867 1,277 3,450 Capital expenditures and investments funded by certain 23 23 422 - - 1 423 joint venture partners (Midstream) Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments 923 923 1,097 631 867 1,278 3,873 Proportional Share of Selected Equity Affiliates Capital Expenditures and Investments* DCP Midstream (Midstream) 46 46 150 128 77 117 472 CPChem (Chemicals) 126 126 103 72 77 130 382 WRB (Refining) 37 37 37 44 54 40 175 Selected Equity Affiliates 209 209 290 244 208 287 1,029 * Represents Phillips 66's portion of self-funded capital spending by DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) and WRB Refining LP (WRB). MIDSTREAM 5 Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 200 200 203 245 248 250 946 Transportation NGL and Other 179 179 90 143 169 120 522 DCP Midstream (1,081) (1,081) 23 35 (877) 35 (784) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (702) (702) 316 423 (460) 405 684 Adjusted EBITDA* 312 312 274 307 313 336 1,230 PSXP** Other Midstream 193 193 133 197 223 155 708 Transportation and NGL and Other 505 505 407 504 536 491 1,938 DCP Midstream 139 139 67 81 79 96 323 Adjusted EBITDA 644 644 474 585 615 587 2,261 See reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes to adjusted EBITDA.

Does not include certain PSXP adjustments made for PSXP stand-alone reporting purposes. Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates 98 Transportation 98 NGL and Other 51 51 DCP Midstream 80 80 Total 229 229 Depreciation and Amortization* 38 38 Transportation NGL and Other 39 39 DCP Midstream - - Total 77 77 * Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates. 103 124 128 128 483 51 53 51 48 203 23 34 (23) 34 68 177 211 156 210 754 36 37 40 39 152 37 38 38 39 152 - - - - - 73 75 78 78 304 Operating and SG&A Expenses* 188 188 Transportation NGL and Other 68 68 DCP Midstream - - Total 256 256 * Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates. Transportation Volumes (MB/D) 3,178 3,178 Pipelines* Terminals** 3,148 3,148 172 173 183 196 724 128 76 76 83 363 - - - - - 300 249 259 279 1,087 3,176 3,417 3,443 3,544 3,396 3,063 3,261 3,381 3,548 3,315 Pipelines represent the sum of volumes transported through each separately tariffed consolidated pipeline segment.

Terminals include Bayway and Ferndale crude oil rail rack volumes. PSX Other Volumes 198 198 NGL Fractionated (MB/D)* * Excludes DCP Midstream. 100% DCP Midstream, LLC Results Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners 50 50 Depreciation and Amortization 99 99 Operating and SG&A Expenses 202 202 Net Interest Expense* 78 78 * Net of interest income. Capital Expenditures and Investments 92 92 Selected DCP Operating Statistics 5.0 5.0 Wellhead Volume (Bcf/D) NGL Production (MB/D) 396 396 Weighted-Average NGL Price* 0.39 0.39 DCP Midstream ($/gal) 234 232 203 227 224 45 68 (47) 12 78 103 101 100 100 404 246 257 257 267 1,027 70 75 79 84 308 300 256 154 233 943 5.0 4.9 5.0 5.0 5.0 428 423 409 409 417 0.60 0.51 0.44 0.50 0.51 * Based on index prices from the Mont Belvieu market hub, which are weighted by NGL component mix. MLP Distributions* - - 69 70 - - 139 GP Distribution from PSXP to Phillips 66** LP Distribution from PSXP to Phillips 66 148 148 58 58 147 149 412 GP Distribution from DCP Midstream, LP to DCP - - 43 43 43 - 129 Midstream*** LP Distribution from DCP Midstream, LP to DCP Midstream*** **** **** 41 41 41 92 215 Cash distributions declared attributable to general partner interest, common unit ownership and incentive distribution rights (IDRs). These distributions are eliminated in the respective sponsors consolidated financial statements.

On August 1, 2019, PSXP eliminated its IDRs and 2% economic general partner interest, therefore, no distributions were made to the general partner interest after August 1, 2019.

Represents 100% of DCP Midstream's distributions from DCP Midstream, LP. On November 6, 2019, DCP Partners completed a transaction to eliminate all general partner economic interests in DCP Partners and IDRs, therefore, no distributions were made to the general partner interest after November 6, 2019. **** Pending DCP Midstream release. MIDSTREAM (continued) 6 Millions of Dollars 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Midstream Income (Loss) before Income 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA Income (loss) before income taxes (702) (702) 316 423 (460) 405 684 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 77 77 EBITDA (625) (625) Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Impairments 1,161 1,161 Impairments by equity affiliates - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 1 1 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 537 537 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): - - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 39 39 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation 68 68 and amortization Adjusted EBITDA 644 644 Adjusted EBITDA by Business Line 100% PSXP Results 227 227 Income before income taxes Plus: 28 28 Net interest expense Depreciation and amortization 30 30 EBITDA 285 285 Adjustments (pre-tax): - - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 9 9 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation 18 18 and amortization Adjusted EBITDA* 312 312 73 75 78 78 304 389 498 (382) 483 988 - - 853 - 853 - - 47 - 47 - - - - - 389 498 518 483 1,888 - - - - - 30 30 36 39 135 55 57 61 65 238 474 585 615 587 2,261 199 234 238 255 926 27 26 25 27 105 29 29 30 32 120 255 289 293 314 1,151 - - - - - 7 6 7 7 27 12 12 13 15 52 274 307 313 336 1,230 * Does not include certain PSXP adjustments made for PSXP stand-alone reporting purposes. MIDSTREAM (continued) 7 Millions of Dollars 2020 2019 Total Transportation and NGL and Other 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 379 379 293 388 417 370 1,468 Income before income taxes Plus: 77 77 73 75 78 78 304 Depreciation and amortization EBITDA* 456 456 366 463 495 448 1,772 Adjustments (pre-tax): - - - - - - - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 17 17 15 14 14 15 58 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation 32 32 26 27 27 28 108 and amortization Adjusted EBITDA* 505 505 407 504 536 491 1,938 * Includes PSXP results. Does not include certain PSXP adjustments made for PSXP stand-alone reporting purposes. DCP Midstream (1,081) (1,081) Income (loss) before income taxes Plus: - - None EBITDA (1,081) (1,081) Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): 1,161 1,161 Impairments Impairments by equity affiliates - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 1 1 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 81 81 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): - - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 22 22 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation 36 36 and amortization Adjusted EBITDA* 139 139 * Proportional share of selected equity affiliates is net of noncontrolling interests. 23 35 (877) 35 (784) - - - - - 23 35 (877) 35 (784) - - 853 - 853 - - 47 - 47 - - - - - 23 35 23 35 116 - - - - - 15 16 22 24 77 29 30 34 37 130 67 81 79 96 323 CHEMICALS 8 Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD Income before Income Taxes 169 169 227 275 227 150 879 Equity in Earnings of Affiliate 166 166 225 274 224 147 870 100% CPChem Results Net Income (Loss), excludes parent company income tax related to CPChem's earnings 354 354 434 525 417 262 1,638 Olefins and Polyolefins Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics 9 9 49 70 73 70 262 Corporate and Other (26) (26) (34) (36) (34) (36) (140) Total 337 337 449 559 456 296 1,760 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 360 360 446 536 430 266 1,678 Olefins and Polyolefins Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics 10 10 57 78 78 74 287 Corporate and Other (26) (26) (34) (36) (33) (36) (139) Total 344 344 469 578 475 304 1,826 Depreciation and Amortization 148 148 146 139 140 150 575 Net Interest Expense* 16 16 20 17 19 16 72 * Net of interest income. Investing Cash Flows-Outflows/(Inflows) 252 252 Capital Expenditures and Investments Advance Repayments from Equity Companies (21) (21) Return of Investments from Equity Companies (25) (25) Olefins and Polyolefins Capacity Utilization (%) 98 % 98 % Market Indicators* U.S. Industry Prices 19.65 19.65 Ethylene, Average Acquisition Contract (cents/lb) HDPE Blow Molding, Domestic Spot (cents/lb) 40.00 40.00 U.S. Industry Costs 8.99 8.99 Ethylene, Cash Cost Weighted Average Feed (cents/lb) HDPE Blow Molding, Total Cash Cost (cents/lb) 32.89 32.89 Ethylene to High-Density Polyethylene Chain Cash Margin 17.77 17.77 (cents/lb) * Source: IHS, Inc. Reconciliation of Chemicals Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA 169 169 Income before income taxes Plus: - - None EBITDA 169 169 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): 24 24 Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 193 193 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): 13 13 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 9 9 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation 103 103 and amortization Adjusted EBITDA 318 318 206 144 153 260 763 (26) (28) (9) - (63) - - - - - 98 % 95 % 97 % 97 % 97 % 22.44 19.14 23.86 25.24 22.67 52.67 51.08 45.42 41.17 47.58 16.43 11.89 9.46 11.81 12.30 35.46 31.97 36.68 38.15 35.56 23.23 26.36 23.14 16.45 22.39 227 275 227 150 879 - - - - - 227 275 227 150 879 - - 42 23 65 227 275 269 173 944 22 24 23 10 79 13 8 10 9 40 105 106 104 100 415 367 413 406 292 1,478 REFINING 9 Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD (637) (637) (7) 258 296 61 608 Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast (843) (843) (118) 222 184 76 364 Central Corridor (227) (227) 77 520 408 333 1,338 West Coast (554) (554) (150) (17) (32) (125) (324) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (2,261) (2,261) (198) 983 856 345 1,986 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes ($/BBL) (15.41) (15.41) (0.17) 5.04 5.93 1.16 3.11 Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast (13.16) (13.16) (1.80) 2.88 2.46 1.00 1.24 Central Corridor (9.72) (9.72) 3.22 19.81 15.26 12.61 12.95 West Coast (19.87) (19.87) (4.89) (0.52) (0.93) (3.89) (2.49) Worldwide (14.44) (14.44) (1.22) 5.25 4.60 1.84 2.75 Realized Refining Margins ($/BBL)* 2.38 2.38 7.76 10.85 11.48 7.06 9.33 Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast 6.76 6.76 5.44 8.20 8.34 7.45 7.42 Central Corridor 13.50 13.50 10.23 17.84 15.99 14.92 14.91 West Coast 4.80 4.80 6.25 9.94 10.11 10.22 9.18 Worldwide 7.11 7.11 7.23 11.37 11.18 9.50 9.91 See note on the use of non-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes to realized refining margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section. Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates (2) (2) Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast 1 1 Central Corridor (51) (51) West Coast - - Total (52) (52) Depreciation and Amortization* 51 51 Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast 71 71 Central Corridor 34 34 West Coast 65 65 Total 221 221 * Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates. Operating and SG&A Expenses* 207 207 Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast 499 499 Central Corridor 142 142 West Coast 293 293 Total 1,141 1,141 * Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates. Turnaround Expense, included in Operating and SG&A Expenses* 16 16 Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast 240 240 Central Corridor 15 15 West Coast 58 58 Total 329 329 * Excludes turnaround expense of all equity affiliates. Taxes Other than Income Taxes, excluding Excise Taxes 19 19 Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast 37 37 Central Corridor 17 17 West Coast 31 31 Total 104 104 Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax 1 1 Refining-Equity Affiliate Information (52) (52) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates Less: Share of equity affiliate gross margin included in Realized (156) (156) Refining Margin and other equity affiliate-related costs* Equity affiliate-related expenses not included in Realized (208) (208) Refining Margins Regional Totals (11) (11) Atlantic Basin/Europe Gulf Coast 2 2 Central Corridor (199) (199) Total (208) (208) (3) (3) (3) (2) (11) - (2) 1 (1) (2) 84 133 69 45 331 - - - - - 81 128 67 42 318 50 49 49 50 198 67 68 66 67 268 33 34 34 34 135 62 63 66 62 253 212 214 215 213 854 240 211 218 233 902 382 330 352 408 1,472 146 141 131 154 572 254 257 290 373 1,174 1,022 939 991 1,168 4,120 20 13 17 15 65 90 29 44 94 257 25 8 9 10 52 13 17 50 113 193 148 67 120 232 567 15 11 12 14 52 23 16 23 11 73 13 10 10 7 40 24 21 23 17 85 75 58 68 49 250 (5) (7) 10 2 - 81 128 67 42 318 (277) (309) (273) (237) (1,096) (196) (181) (206) (195) (778) (13) (14) (7) - (34) - (2) 1 (1) (2) (183) (165) (200) (194) (742) (196) (181) (206) (195) (778) * Other costs associated with equity affiliates which do not flow through equity earnings. REFINING (continued) 2020 Reconciliation of Refining Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD to Adjusted EBITDA ($ Millions) (2,261) (2,261) Income (loss) before income taxes Plus: 221 221 Depreciation and amortization EBITDA (2,040) (2,040) Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): 1,845 1,845 Impairments Pending claims and settlements - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 15 15 Asset dispositions - - EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items (180) (180) Other Adjustments (pre-tax): - - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest - - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation 78 78 and amortization Adjusted EBITDA (102) (102) Operating Statistics Atlantic Basin/Europe* 437 437 Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 454 454 Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 81 % 81 % Clean Product Yield (%) 83 % 83 % * Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany. Gulf Coast 645 645 Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 704 704 Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 84 % 84 % Clean Product Yield (%) 71 % 71 % Central Corridor* 471 471 Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 487 487 Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 89 % 89 % Clean Product Yield (%) 88 % 88 % * Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery. West Coast 279 279 Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 306 306 Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 77 % 77 % Clean Product Yield (%) 93 % 93 % Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity Affiliates 1,832 1,832 Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 1,951 1,951 Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 83 % 83 % Clean Product Yield (%) 82 % 82 % 10 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD (198) 983 856 345 1,986 212 214 215 213 854 14 1,197 1,071 558 2,840 - - - - - (21) - - - (21) - - - - - - - (17) - (17) (7) 1,197 1,054 558 2,802 - - 1 (1) - (1) (1) (1) - (3) 71 69 70 71 281 63 1,265 1,124 628 3,080 427 519 509 531 497 463 562 542 574 536 80 % 97 % 95 % 99 % 92 % 86 % 88 % 87 % 90 % 88 % 654 757 729 759 725 727 849 815 827 805 85 % 99 % 95 % 99 % 95 % 80 % 81 % 78 % 80 % 80 % 445 521 517 509 498 466 538 531 526 515 86 % 101 % 100 % 99 % 97 % 90 % 88 % 88 % 91 % 89 % 307 317 351 318 323 341 359 375 349 356 84 % 87 % 97 % 87 % 89 % 88 % 81 % 85 % 76 % 83 % 1,833 2,114 2,106 2,117 2,043 1,997 2,308 2,263 2,276 2,212 84 % 97 % 97 % 97 % 94 % 85 % 84 % 84 % 84 % 84 % REFINING (continued) 2020 Refined Petroleum Products Production (MB/D) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD Atlantic Basin/Europe* 191 191 Gasoline Distillates 174 174 Other 91 91 Total 456 456 * Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany. Gulf Coast 234 234 Gasoline Distillates 248 248 Other 221 221 Total 703 703 Central Corridor* 245 245 Gasoline Distillates 183 183 Other 60 60 Total 488 488 * Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery. West Coast 151 151 Gasoline Distillates 134 134 Other 21 21 Total 306 306 Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity Affiliates 821 821 Gasoline Distillates 739 739 Other 393 393 Total 1,953 1,953 Market Indicators* Crude and Crude Differentials ($/BBL) 45.97 45.97 WTI Brent 50.26 50.26 LLS 48.30 48.30 ANS 51.40 51.40 WTI less Maya 4.81 4.81 WTI less WCS (settlement differential) 20.53 20.53 Natural Gas ($/MMBtu) 1.88 1.88 Henry Hub Product Margins ($/BBL) Atlantic Basin/Europe 4.84 4.84 East Coast Gasoline less Brent East Coast Distillate less Brent 14.93 14.93 Gulf Coast 4.97 4.97 Gulf Coast Gasoline less LLS Gulf Coast Distillate less LLS 13.86 13.86 Central Corridor 7.70 7.70 Central Gasoline less WTI Central Distillate less WTI 17.34 17.34 West Coast 13.32 13.32 West Coast Gasoline less ANS West Coast Distillate less ANS 17.22 17.22 Worldwide Market Crack Spread ($/BBL)** 9.82 9.82 Based on daily spot prices, unless otherwise noted.

Weighted average based on Phillips 66 crude capacity. 2019 11 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 202 240 230 266 234 185 241 227 234 222 80 89 88 82 85 467 570 545 582 541 296 348 312 332 322 261 310 297 301 292 165 192 208 192 190 722 850 817 825 804 244 260 256 267 257 175 214 208 210 202 49 67 71 51 59 468 541 535 528 518 165 167 170 148 163 136 124 148 116 131 41 66 53 81 60 342 357 371 345 354 907 1,015 968 1,013 976 757 889 880 861 847 335 414 420 406 394 1,999 2,318 2,268 2,280 2,217 54.87 59.80 56.44 56.98 57.02 63.20 68.82 61.94 63.25 64.30 62.40 66.92 60.64 60.79 62.69 64.50 68.18 63.07 64.41 65.04 (3.91) (2.26) (0.20) 4.06 (0.58) 12.29 10.67 12.24 15.83 12.76 2.89 2.51 2.33 2.35 2.52 1.79 12.06 11.84 6.44 8.03 18.05 14.27 17.43 18.66 17.10 1.58 8.18 8.24 5.48 5.87 16.41 14.28 17.22 17.62 16.38 9.72 18.71 15.28 10.75 13.61 24.92 22.49 21.39 22.29 22.77 11.83 23.50 19.48 16.85 17.92 16.20 21.10 18.38 21.49 19.29 9.77 15.24 14.60 12.45 13.01 MARKETING AND SPECIALTIES 12 Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Income before Income Taxes 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 471 471 Marketing and Other Specialties 42 42 Income before Income Taxes 513 513 Income before Income Taxes ($/BBL) U.S. 1.79 1.79 International 6.58 6.58 Realized Marketing Fuel Margins ($/BBL)* U.S. 2.08 2.08 International 8.53 8.53 See note on the use of non-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income before income taxes to realized marketing fuel margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section. Other Realized Margins and Revenues not included in Marketing Fuel Margins* Marketing and Other 117 117 Specialties 81 81 Total 198 198 * Excludes gain on dispositions and excise taxes on sales of refined petroleum products. Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Marketing and Other 22 22 Specialties - - Total 22 22 Depreciation and Amortization* Marketing and Other 20 20 Specialties 5 5 Total 25 25 * Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates. Operating and SG&A Expenses* Marketing and Other 211 211 Specialties 31 31 Total 242 242 * Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates. Refined Petroleum Products Sales (MB/D) U.S. Marketing Gasoline 984 984 Distillates 854 854 Other - - Total 1,838 1,838 International Marketing Gasoline 82 82 Distillates 183 183 Other 20 20 Total 285 285 Worldwide Marketing Gasoline 1,066 1,066 Distillates 1,037 1,037 Other 20 20 Total 2,123 2,123 Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax 1 1 Reconciliation of Marketing and Specialties Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA Income before income taxes 513 513 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 25 25 EBITDA 538 538 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): (37) (37) Pending claims and settlements Certain tax impacts - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 12 12 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 513 513 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): - - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 6 6 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation 7 7 and amortization Adjusted EBITDA 526 526 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 138 294 440 327 1,199 67 59 58 50 234 205 353 498 377 1,433 0.60 1.09 1.66 1.42 1.22 2.25 4.81 5.19 2.01 3.58 1.06 1.53 2.11 1.51 1.57 3.80 6.03 6.37 3.35 4.90 131 143 168 233 675 100 93 83 74 350 231 236 251 307 1,025 22 28 31 45 126 11 7 21 20 59 33 35 52 65 185 21 21 21 22 85 5 4 4 5 18 26 25 25 27 103 261 297 300 340 1,198 36 36 39 38 149 297 333 339 378 1,347 1,063 1,151 1,132 1,213 1,141 759 898 914 1,106 920 - - - - - 1,822 2,049 2,046 2,319 2,061 88 89 90 89 89 181 187 185 183 184 18 19 16 20 18 287 295 291 292 291 1,151 1,240 1,222 1,302 1,230 940 1,085 1,099 1,289 1,104 18 19 16 20 18 2,109 2,344 2,337 2,611 2,352 2 (1) - (1) - 205 353 498 377 1,433 26 25 25 27 103 231 378 523 404 1,536 - - - - - - - - (90) (90) - - - - - 231 378 523 314 1,446 - - - - - 1 2 1 2 6 3 2 3 3 11 235 382 527 319 1,463 CORPORATE AND OTHER 13 Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD Loss before Income Taxes (197) (197) (210) (205) (178) (211) (804) Detail of Loss before Income Taxes (103) (103) (108) (105) (98) (104) (415) Net interest expense Corporate overhead and other (94) (94) (102) (100) (80) (107) (389) Total (197) (197) (210) (205) (178) (211) (804) Net Interest Expense (137) (137) (132) (133) (131) (139) (535) Interest expense Capitalized interest 26 26 13 18 22 24 77 Interest income 8 8 11 10 11 11 43 Total (103) (103) (108) (105) (98) (104) (415) Reconciliation of Corporate and Other Loss before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA (197) (197) (210) (205) (178) (211) (804) Loss before income taxes Plus: 103 103 108 105 98 104 415 Net interest expense Depreciation and amortization 19 19 20 20 18 22 80 EBITDA (75) (75) (82) (80) (62) (85) (309) Adjustments (pre-tax): - - - - - - - None Adjusted EBITDA (75) (75) Foreign Currency Losses Pre-Tax (2) (2) Phillips 66 Total Company Debt 12,963 12,963 Total Debt Debt-to-Capital Ratio (%) 35 % 35 % Total Equity 23,639 23,639 (82) (80) (62) (85) (309) (1) (2) (1) (1) (5) 11,298 11,439 11,925 11,763 11,763 30 % 30 % 31 % 30 % 30 % 26,745 27,306 27,092 27,169 27,169 RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66 Millions of Dollars 2020 2019 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD Net income (loss) (2,427) (2,427) 270 1,504 793 810 3,377 Plus: (51) (51) 70 325 150 256 801 Income tax expense (benefit) Net interest expense 103 103 108 105 98 104 415 Depreciation and amortization 342 342 331 334 336 340 1,341 Phillips 66 EBITDA (2,033) (2,033) 779 2,268 1,377 1,510 5,934 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): 3,006 3,006 - - 853 - 853 Impairments Impairments by equity affiliates - - - - 47 - 47 Pending claims and settlements (37) (37) (21) - - - (21) Certain tax impacts - - - - - (90) (90) Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 52 52 - - 42 23 65 Asset dispositions - - - - (17) - (17) Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 988 988 758 2,268 2,302 1,443 6,771 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): 13 13 22 24 24 9 79 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 54 54 43 39 46 50 178 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation 256 256 234 234 238 239 945 and amortization EBITDA attributable to Phillips 66 noncontrolling interests (94) (94) (89) (102) (105) (95) (391) Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA 1,217 1,217 968 2,463 2,505 1,646 7,582 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information-This earnings release supplemental data includes the terms "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "realized refining margin per barrel," "realized marketing fuel margin per barrel," and "adjusted capital spending." These are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included to help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods, to help facilitate comparisons with other companies in our industry and to help facilitate determination of enterprise value. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are net income for consolidated company information and income before income taxes for segment information. Reconciliations of net income (loss) and income (loss) before income taxes to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Realized refining margin per barrel is calculated on a similar basis as industry crack spreads and we believe it provides a useful measure of how well we performed relative to benchmark industry margins. Realized marketing fuel margin per barrel demonstrates the value uplift our marketing operations provide by optimizing the placement and ultimate sale of our refineries' fuel production. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to both realized margin per barrel measures is income before income taxes per barrel. Reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes per barrel to realized refining margin and realized marketing fuel margin are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Adjusted capital spending is a non-GAAP financial measure that demonstrates the portion of total consolidated capital expenditures and investments funded by Phillips 66. The GAAP financial measure most comparable to adjusted capital spending is capital expenditures and investments. A reconciliation of capital expenditures and investments to adjusted capital spending is included in this earnings release supplemental data. Adjusted effective tax rate demonstrates the effective tax rate with the consideration of the tax effect on special items. The GAAP financial measure most comparable to adjusted effective tax rate is effective tax rate. A reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate is included in this earnings release supplemental data. REALIZED MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 14 RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 ATLANTIC BASIN/EUROPE 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD (637) (637) (7) 258 296 61 608 Income (loss) before income taxes Plus: 19 19 15 11 12 14 52 Taxes other than income taxes Depreciation, amortization and impairments 492 492 50 49 49 50 198 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13 13 7 10 10 12 39 Operating expenses 194 194 233 201 208 221 863 Equity in losses of affiliates 2 2 3 3 3 2 11 Other segment (income) expense, net (2) (2) 6 4 (24) (2) (16) Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates 16 16 17 19 19 14 69 Realized refining margins 97 97 324 555 573 372 1,824 Total processed inputs (MB) 41,335 41,335 41,682 51,172 49,895 52,757 195,506 Adjusted total processed inputs (MB) 41,335 41,335 41,682 51,172 49,895 52,757 195,506 Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)** (15.41) (15.41) (0.17) 5.04 5.93 1.16 3.11 Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 2.38 2.38 7.76 10.85 11.48 7.06 9.33 GULF COAST (843) (843) Income (loss) before income taxes Plus: 37 37 Taxes other than income taxes Depreciation, amortization and impairments 741 741 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7 7 Operating expenses 492 492 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (1) (1) Other segment (income) expense, net 1 1 Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by - - equity affiliates Realized refining margins 434 434 Total processed inputs (MB) 64,066 64,066 Adjusted total processed inputs (MB) 64,066 64,066 Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)** (13.16) (13.16) Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 6.76 6.76 (118) 222 184 76 364 23 16 23 11 73 67 68 66 70 271 (2) 8 7 10 23 384 322 345 398 1,449 - 2 (1) 1 2 1 (5) 1 - (3) - - - - - 355 633 625 566 2,179 65,434 77,186 74,936 76,110 293,666 65,434 77,186 74,936 76,110 293,666 (1.80) 2.88 2.46 1.00 1.24 5.44 8.20 8.34 7.45 7.42 CENTRAL CORRIDOR (227) (227) 77 520 408 333 1,338 Income (loss) before income taxes Plus: 17 17 13 10 10 7 40 Taxes other than income taxes Depreciation, amortization and impairments 469 469 33 34 34 34 135 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6 6 1 7 6 8 22 Operating expenses 136 136 145 134 125 146 550 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates 51 51 (84) (133) (69) (45) (331) Other segment (income) expense, net (3) (3) (2) 4 (3) 1 - Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by 113 113 267 298 269 239 1,073 equity affiliates Special items: - - (21) - - - (21) Pending claims and settlements Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 35 35 - - - - - Realized refining margins 597 597 429 874 780 723 2,806 Total processed inputs (MB) 23,345 23,345 23,893 26,244 26,740 26,417 103,294 Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)* 44,291 44,291 41,896 48,932 48,853 48,364 188,045 Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)** (9.72) (9.72) 3.22 19.81 15.26 12.61 12.95 Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 13.50 13.50 10.23 17.84 15.99 14.92 14.91 RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS (continued) 15 Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 WEST COAST 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD (554) (554) (150) (17) (32) (125) (324) Loss before income taxes Plus: 31 31 24 21 23 17 85 Taxes other than income taxes Depreciation, amortization and impairments 364 364 62 63 66 62 253 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10 10 5 8 8 10 31 Operating expenses 283 283 249 249 282 363 1,143 Other segment expense, net 1 1 2 1 1 1 5 Realized refining margins 135 135 192 325 348 328 1,193 Total processed inputs (MB) 27,877 27,877 30,703 32,697 34,498 32,116 130,014 Adjusted total processed inputs (MB) 27,877 27,877 30,703 32,697 34,498 32,116 130,014 Loss before income taxes ($/BBL)** (19.87) (19.87) (4.89) (0.52) (0.93) (3.89) (2.49) Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 4.80 4.80 6.25 9.94 10.11 10.22 9.18 WORLDWIDE (2,261) (2,261) (198) 983 856 345 1,986 Income (loss) before income taxes Plus: 104 104 75 58 68 49 250 Taxes other than income taxes Depreciation, amortization and impairments 2,066 2,066 212 214 215 216 857 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36 36 11 33 31 40 115 Operating expenses 1,105 1,105 1,011 906 960 1,128 4,005 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates 52 52 (81) (128) (67) (42) (318) Other segment (income) expense, net (3) (3) 7 4 (25) - (14) Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by 129 129 284 317 288 253 1,142 equity affiliates Special items: - - (21) - - - (21) Pending claims and settlements Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 35 35 - - - - - Realized refining margins 1,263 1,263 1,300 2,387 2,326 1,989 8,002 Total processed inputs (MB) 156,623 156,623 161,712 187,299 186,069 187,400 722,480 Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)* 177,569 177,569 179,715 209,987 208,182 209,347 807,231 Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)** (14.44) (14.44) (1.22) 5.25 4.60 1.84 2.75 Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 7.11 7.11 7.23 11.37 11.18 9.50 9.91 Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate.

Income (loss) before income taxes divided by total processed inputs.

Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts. RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED MARKETING FUEL MARGINS 16 Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 UNITED STATES 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 299 299 98 203 312 303 916 Income before income taxes Plus: 2 2 2 3 3 (3) 5 Taxes other than income taxes Depreciation and amortization 3 3 2 3 2 3 10 Selling, general and administrative expenses 127 127 155 183 184 221 743 Equity in earnings of affiliates - - (1) (3) (3) (20) (27) Other operating revenues* (84) (84) (82) (103) (101) (93) (379) Other segment income - - - - - - - Special items: - - - - - (90) (90) Certain tax impacts Realized marketing fuel margins 347 347 174 286 397 321 1,178 Total fuel sales volumes (MB) 167,178 167,178 164,058 186,488 188,172 213,346 752,064 Income before income taxes ($/BBL) 1.79 1.79 0.60 1.09 1.66 1.42 1.22 Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)** 2.08 2.08 1.06 1.53 2.11 1.51 1.57 INTERNATIONAL 171 171 Income before income taxes Plus: 1 1 Taxes other than income taxes Depreciation and amortization 17 17 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63 63 Equity in earnings of affiliates (22) (22) Other operating revenues* 2 2 Other segment (income) expense, net - - Marketing margins 232 232 Less: margin for nonfuel related sales 10 10 Realized marketing fuel margins 222 222 Total fuel sales volumes (MB) 25,979 25,979 Income before income taxes ($/BBL) 6.58 6.58 Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)** 8.53 8.53 * Includes other nonfuel revenues. 58 129 139 54 380 2 1 2 1 6 16 16 16 17 65 62 61 61 65 249 (22) (25) (27) (25) (99) (6) (9) (10) (12) (37) (2) 1 1 1 1 108 174 182 101 565 10 12 11 11 44 98 162 171 90 521 25,796 26,837 26,796 26,834 106,263 2.25 4.81 5.19 2.01 3.58 3.80 6.03 6.37 3.35 4.90 Realized marketing fuel margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized marketing fuel margin amounts, in dollars, divided by sales volumes, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts. ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION RECONCILIATION OF EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated 2020 2019 EFFECTIVE TAX RATES 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD (2,478) (2,478) Income (loss) before income taxes Special items 3,021 3,021 Adjusted income before income taxes 543 543 Income tax expense (benefit) (51) (51) Special items 75 75 Adjusted income tax expense 24 24 Effective tax rate (%) 2.1 % 2.1 % Adjusted effective tax rate (%) 4.4 % 4.4 % 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 340 1,829 943 1,066 4,178 (21) - 925 (67) 837 319 1,829 1,868 999 5,015 70 325 150 256 801 (4) 45 235 (20) 256 66 370 385 236 1,057 % 17.8 % 15.9 % 24.0 % 19.2 % % 20.2 % 20.6 % 23.6 % 21.1 % Attachments Original document

