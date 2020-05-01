Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phillips 66 : Recommends Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today announced that it has been notified of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer dated April 27, 2020, made by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC Capital), a private Canadian investment company, to purchase up to 2 million shares of Phillips 66 common stock. TRC Capital’s unsolicited “mini-tender” offer price of $57.50 per share is approximately 5% below the $60.53 per share closing price of Phillips 66’s common stock on April 24, 2020, the last trading day prior to the commencement of the offer. Phillips 66 is not affiliated in any way with TRC Capital, the offer, or the offer documentation.

Phillips 66 recommends against shareholders tendering shares in response to this unsolicited offer, for the reasons described below.

TRC Capital has made many similar “mini-tender” offers for the shares of other companies. “Mini-tender” offers are designed to seek less than five percent of a company’s outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) because they are below the SEC’s threshold to provide such disclosure and procedural protections for investors.

The SEC has cautioned investors about “mini-tender” offers in an investor alert. The alert is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

Shareholders should consult their financial advisors and should exercise caution with respect to TRC Capital’s offer. Shareholders who have already tendered are advised that they may withdraw their shares as described in TRC Capital’s offer documentation prior to the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m. EDT on May 27, 2020.

Phillips 66 requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC Capital’s mini-tender offer related to shares of Phillips 66’s common stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,600 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $53 billion of assets as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
04:16pPHILLIPS 66 : Recommends Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporati..
BU
03:20pPHILLIPS 66 : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
09:18aPHILLIPS 66 : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07:36aPHILLIPS 66 : Swings to Loss in 1Q
DJ
07:16aPHILLIPS 66 : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:03aPHILLIPS 66 : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/14PHILLIPS 66 : Bolsters the Front Lines With $3 Million Commitment to Relief Effo..
BU
04/09PHILLIPS 66 : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/09PHILLIPS 66 : to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/07PHILLIPS 66 : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 188 M
EBIT 2020 2 644 M
Net income 2020 334 M
Debt 2020 12 705 M
Yield 2020 5,02%
P/E ratio 2020 97,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 32 037 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 80,52  $
Last Close Price 73,17  $
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-34.32%32 037
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-33.41%196 588
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.83%115 672
BP PLC-33.61%79 392
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.51%73 241
PTT1.43%31 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group