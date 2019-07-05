Phillips 66 : Red Oak Pipeline Announces Supplemental Open Season

Red Oak Pipeline LLC announced today that it has launched a supplemental open season seeking additional crude oil transportation commitments for service from origins in Oklahoma and Texas to Gulf Coast destinations including Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Houston, and Beaumont, Texas.

Red Oak Pipeline LLC is a 50/50 joint venture of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and Plains All American Pipeline (Plains) (NYSE: PAA).

Prior to participating in the supplemental open season, interested parties must execute a confidentiality agreement to govern the receipt of the open season documentation. For a form of confidentiality agreement and additional information regarding the transportation service, please contact RedOakPipeline@p66.com.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $58 billion of assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. PAA is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.

