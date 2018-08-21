Phillips 66 : Reports Compressor Problem at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Phillips 66 reported compressor problems and gas emissions Tuesday at its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

"The main feed compressor in unit 26.2 went down, resulting in process gases being routed to the refinery flare system," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Appropriate operational changes, including charge rate cuts during the two-hour time frame, were made to reduce flaring volume and restart the equipment."

It said the emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began Tuesday just after noon local time and were expected to last a couple of hours.

The 247,000-barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

