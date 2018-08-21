Log in
08/21 09:29:54 pm
116.995 USD   +0.79%
PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Compressor Problem at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
08/20PHILLIPS 66 : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17PHILLIPS 66 : Feds sue Southern Illinois refinery for leaking hazard..
AQ
News 
News Summary

Phillips 66 : Reports Compressor Problem at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

0
08/21/2018 | 08:35pm CEST

Phillips 66 reported compressor problems and gas emissions Tuesday at its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

"The main feed compressor in unit 26.2 went down, resulting in process gases being routed to the refinery flare system," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Appropriate operational changes, including charge rate cuts during the two-hour time frame, were made to reduce flaring volume and restart the equipment."

It said the emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began Tuesday just after noon local time and were expected to last a couple of hours.

The 247,000-barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

--Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILLIPS 66 1.09% 117.29 Delayed Quote.14.76%
WTI 0.76% 65.86 Delayed Quote.9.45%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 116 B
EBIT 2018 5 531 M
Net income 2018 3 799 M
Debt 2018 10 009 M
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 14,51
P/E ratio 2019 12,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 53 594 M
Income Statement Evolution
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 6614.76%53 594
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.43%331 338
BP5.59%139 746
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP5.38%114 194
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES30.71%109 302
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.15.06%65 752
