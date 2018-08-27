Log in
Phillips 66 : Reports Compressor Shutdown at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

08/27/2018 | 02:40pm CEST

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported the shutdown of a wet gas compressor and gas emissions over the weekend at its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

"Unit pressured up on the receipt of lighter-than-expected feed," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "This caused the Wet Gas Compressor to shut down and vent to the flare."

It said the emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began Saturday and lasted more than two hours.

"Operations personnel responded to restart compressor following the reintroduction of feed to the process unit," the refinery said.

The 247,000-barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

