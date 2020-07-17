Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phillips 66 : Reports Electricity Problem at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

07/17/2020 | 08:30am EDT

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 reported an electrical issue that forced it to reduce processing rates at its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

"A fault on a high voltage line caused a voltage dip across the plant," the refinery said in a filing Thursday night to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Refinery rates were reduced."

It said the incident also caused excessive emissions that lasted about eight hours and ended Thursday afternoon.

The 247,000-barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is located in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

