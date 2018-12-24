Phillips 66 : Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas Refinery

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported above-normal gas emissions Monday at its refinery in Borger, Texas. The emissions-flaring of about 800 pounds of sulfur dioxide began Sunday night and continued into Monday morning, lasting more than five hours altogether, the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said an investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted. The 146,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

