Phillips 66 : Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas Refinery

12/24/2018 | 06:13pm CET

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported above-normal gas emissions Monday at its refinery in Borger, Texas. The emissions-flaring of about 800 pounds of sulfur dioxide began Sunday night and continued into Monday morning, lasting more than five hours altogether, the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said an investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted. The 146,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 116 B
EBIT 2018 6 414 M
Net income 2018 4 264 M
Debt 2018 10 113 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 9,00
P/E ratio 2019 8,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 37 988 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-18.56%37 988
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-18.56%288 407
BP-5.26%125 722
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES19.57%99 409
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-8.16%97 439
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-21.28%43 187
