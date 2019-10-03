Log in
Phillips 66 : Reports Equipment Issue, Emissions at Sweeny Refinery

0
10/03/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 (PSX) on Thursday reported a problem with equipment that led to above-normal gas emissions at its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

"Due to a malfunction in the Coker Unit Amine system, off gases were being moved across units," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. " Operations personnel immediately developed a plan to isolate the amine system and make necessary repairs."

It said the emissions happened Wednesday afternoon and lasted less than an hour.

The 247,000-barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

