Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Phillips 66 Reports Excessive Emissions-Flaring at Borger, Texas, Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:52am EST

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported above-normal flaring of gas emissions at its refinery in Borger, Texas.

"Emissions from the GOHDS ARH Flare exceeded 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide due to flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions ended Wednesday, lasting about 16 hours. "An investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted."

The 146,000-barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILLIPS 66 0.28% 118.43 Delayed Quote.37.47%
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP 0.42% 54.98 Delayed Quote.30.56%
WTI 0.12% 57.44 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
08:52aPhillips 66 Reports Excessive Emissions-Flaring at Borger, Texas, Refinery
DJ
11/12Chinese national pleads guilty in U.S. court to stealing Phillips 66 trade se..
RE
11/06Phillips 66 says capital spending could fall in 2020
RE
11/06PHILLIPS 66 COMPLETELY TRANSPARENT I : Ceo
RE
11/06PHILLIPS 66 : Hosts Investor Day
BU
11/05PHILLIPS 66 : Contributes to California Wildfires Relief Efforts
PU
11/04PHILLIPS 66 : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Spirit Insurance Company and Rad..
AQ
11/01AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Spirit Insurance Company and Radius Insuranc..
BU
10/30PHILLIPS 66 : to Host Investor Day
BU
10/29Marathon Petroleum To Shed Gas Stations -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 104 B
EBIT 2019 5 809 M
Net income 2019 3 528 M
Debt 2019 9 347 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 52 625 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 128,60  $
Last Close Price 118,43  $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 6637.47%52 625
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.89%291 100
BP PLC2.99%132 382
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.34%120 938
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-19.68%80 890
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.67%49 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group