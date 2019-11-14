Phillips 66 Reports Excessive Emissions-Flaring at Borger, Texas, Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported above-normal flaring of gas emissions at its refinery in Borger, Texas.

"Emissions from the GOHDS ARH Flare exceeded 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide due to flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions ended Wednesday, lasting about 16 hours. "An investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted."

The 146,000-barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

