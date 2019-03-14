Phillips 66 : Reports Flaring at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 on Thursday reported a flaring of gases after a planned tune-up at its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

"During start-up operations after planned maintenance, pressures in 29.2D-205 increased while quenching the coke drum," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The unit relieved to the flare for 46 minutes."

It said the emissions-flaring happened Wednesday, and included the release of 240 pounds of carbon monoxide and nearly 5,700 pounds of sulfur dioxide. " Operations personnel reduced and stopped quench water flow, returned the unit to normal conditions, and reset the relief valves," it said.

The 247,000-barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

