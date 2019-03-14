Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Phillips 66 : Reports Flaring at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 on Thursday reported a flaring of gases after a planned tune-up at its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

"During start-up operations after planned maintenance, pressures in 29.2D-205 increased while quenching the coke drum," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The unit relieved to the flare for 46 minutes."

It said the emissions-flaring happened Wednesday, and included the release of 240 pounds of carbon monoxide and nearly 5,700 pounds of sulfur dioxide. " Operations personnel reduced and stopped quench water flow, returned the unit to normal conditions, and reset the relief valves," it said.

The 247,000-barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILLIPS 66 0.40% 98.47 Delayed Quote.13.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
08:33pPHILLIPS 66 : Reports Flaring at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
03/05Canon Solutions America Customers Attend the 2019 Canon Media & Analyst Event
AQ
03/01PHILLIPS 66 : New Director of General Aviation VCO Named By Phillips 66 Aviation
AQ
02/27PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Flaring at Borger, Texas Refinery
DJ
02/26PHILLIPS 66 : to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results
BU
02/25PHILLIPS 66 : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference
BU
02/22PHILLIPS 66 : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/21Canada's Cenovus bets on rail to move crude, fearing full pipelines
RE
02/15PHILLIPS 66 : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14Canada Can't Capitalize on Crude Shortfall Created by Venezuela Sanctions
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 144 M
Net income 2019 4 253 M
Debt 2019 8 709 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 10,67
P/E ratio 2020 8,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 44 618 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 6613.85%44 618
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.36%341 791
BP10.45%145 116
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.16%122 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.63%105 194
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.18%53 184
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.