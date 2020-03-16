Phillips 66 : Reports Operational Snag at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 reported an operational disruption over the weekend that led to above-normal gas emissions at its Sweeny refinery near Houston.

The refinery said in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that a restriction in a motor valve caused the gas-flaring, including 990 pounds of sulfur dioxide and other gases, that began Saturday and ended Sunday, lasting 15 hours.

"Operations conducted troubleshooting, discovered the restricted motor valve, and by-passed the valve," the refinery said. "The system returned to normal operation conditions."

The 247,000-barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is located in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com