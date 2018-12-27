Log in
Phillips 66 : Reports Power Issue at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

12/27/2018 | 01:57pm EST

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 (PXS) on Thursday reported a power problem that disrupted operations at its Sweeny refinery in Texas.

"An insulator on a third party transmission line failed, causing a power dip at the facility," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding that electrostatic precipitators, which are filtration devices, were affected.

"The electrostatic precipitators were reset and returned to normal operations as soon as possible."

It said the incident happened Wednesday night and lasted less than an hour.

The 247,000-barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILLIPS 66 -1.00% 83.25 Delayed Quote.-16.76%
WTI -3.31% 44.96 Delayed Quote.-29.36%
