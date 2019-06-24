Phillips 66 : Reports SRU Emissions at Borger, Texas Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 (PSX) reported above-normal gas emissions Monday from a sulfur recovery unit at its refinery in Borger, Texas.

"A release of sulfur dioxide to air at #34 Sulfur Recovery Unit exceeded 500 pounds," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the event began Sunday night and ended Monday morning, lasting two hours. "An investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted."

The 146,000-barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located in the Texas panhandle northeast of Amarillo.

