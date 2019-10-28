Log in
PHILLIPS 66    PSX

Phillips 66 : Reports Tripped Transformer at Sweeny Refinery In Texas

10/28/2019

Phillips 66 (PSX) on Monday reported a tripped transformer that led to above-normal emissions at its Sweeny refinery near Houston.

"During normal operations, a transformer tripped offline," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The loss of the transformer caused an electrostatic precipitator (the opacity control devices) to trip offline ... At this time, personnel are still troubleshooting the transformer sets to bring them online."

The excessive emissions began Sunday evening and ended Monday morning, it said, lasting about 11 hours.

The 247,000 barrel-a-day Sweeny refinery is located in Old Ocean, southwest of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

