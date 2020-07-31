Phillips 66 : Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Words and phrases such as "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is planned," "is scheduled," "is targeted," "believes," "continues," "intends," "will," "would," "objectives," "goals," "projects," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas prices, and petrochemical and refining margins; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; potential liability from litigation or for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; potential disruption of our operations due to accidents, weather events, including as a result of climate change, terrorism or cyberattacks; general economic and political developments including: armed hostilities; expropriation of assets; changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas or refined petroleum products pricing, regulation or taxation; and other political, economic and diplomatic developments, including those caused by public health issues and outbreaks; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting PSXP, as well as the ability of PSXP to successfully execute its growth plans; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of the presentation materials or in the "Investors" section of our website.
Executing the Strategy
Sweeny Fractionators 2 and 3 Construction Site OLD OCEAN, TX
2Q 2020 Overview
$MM (UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)
Dock Construction at Beaumont Terminal
NEDERLAND, TX
Adjusted loss
$ (324)
Adjusted EPS1
(0.74)
Operating cash flow
764
Adjusted capital spending2
901
Shareholder distributions3
393
Common shares outstanding at June 30
437
MM
1)
Dollars per share
2)
Capital expenditures and investments excluding $38 million of capital spending funded by certain joint venture partners
Billings Refinery
3)
Shareholder distributions represent dividends; share repurchases remained suspended
Billings, Montana
2Q 2020 Adjusted Loss
2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM)
450
(215)
(104)
(324)
214
19
(466)
(195)
(27)
1Q 2020
Midstream
Chemicals
Refining
Marketing
Corporate
Income
Noncontrolling
2Q 2020
Adjusted
& Specialties
& Other
Taxes
Interests
Adjusted
Earnings
Loss
245
89
(867)
293
(224)
190
(50)
2Q 2020 Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
2Q 2020 Midstream Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM)
Impacted by reduced throughput volumes
Started full operations on Gray Oak Pipeline
Completed tie-in work at Sweeny Fracs 2 and 3
(70)
460
(96)
(49)
245
1Q 2020
Transportation
NGL &
DCP
2Q 2020
Adjusted
Other
Midstream
Adjusted
Pre-Tax Income
Pre-Tax Income
130
83
32
2Q 2020
2Q 2020 Chemicals Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM)
103% O&P utilization
Meeting strong polymer demand for food packaging and medical supplies
Market 3:2:1 - WTI / Gasoline Unl Sub Octane Group 3 / ULSD Group 3
2Q 2020 Refining Margins - Market vs. Realized
WEST COAST ($/BBL, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)
ANS: $30.37
(1.10)
(1.02)
72% crude utilization
(1.14)
9.69
(1.38)
5.05
52% market capture
2Q 2020
Configuration Secondary
Feedstock
Other
2Q 2020
Market
Products
Realized
3:2:1
Margin
Market 3:2:1 - ANS / Los Angeles CARBOB / Los Angeles No. 2 CARB
2Q 2020 Adjusted Loss
2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)
(186)
1,379
(1,850) (60)
56030 (324)
(19)
2Q 2019 Adjusted Earnings
Midstream
Chemicals
Refining
Marketing
& Specialties
Corporate
Income
Noncontrolling
2Q 2020
& Other
Taxes
Interests
Adjusted
Loss
245 89 (867) 293
2Q 2020 Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
(224)
190
(50)
2Q 2020 Midstream Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)
(115)
423
(60)
(3)
245
2Q 2019
Transportation
NGL & Other
DCP
2Q 2020
Adjusted
Midstream
Adjusted
Pre-Tax Income
Pre-Tax Income
130
83
32
2Q 2020
2Q 2020 Chemicals Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)
275
(154)
(23)(9)
89
2Q 2019
Olefins &
Specialties,
Other
2Q 2020
Adjusted
Polyolefins
Aromatics &
Adjusted
Pre-Tax Income
Styrenics
Pre-Tax Income
106
11
(28)
2Q 2020
2Q 2020 Refining Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss
2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)
983(478)
(578)
(867)
(633)
(161)
2Q 2019
Atlantic
Gulf
Central
West Coast
2Q 2020
Adjusted
Basin /
Coast
Corridor
Adjusted
Pre-Tax Income
Europe
Pre-Tax Loss
(220)
(356)
(113)
(178)
2Q 2020
2Q 2020 Marketing & Specialties Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)
(35)
(25)
353
293
2Q 2019
Marketing
Specialties
2Q 2020
Adjusted
& Other
Adjusted
Pre-Tax Income
Pre-Tax Income
259
34
2Q 2020
2Q 2020 Corporate & Other Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss
2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)
2Q 2019
Net Interest
Corporate
2Q 2020
Adjusted
Expense
Overhead
Adjusted
Pre-Tax Loss
& Other
Pre-Tax Loss
(205)
(224)
(17)
(2)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Jun YTD
2Q
1Q
Jun YTD
2Q
Phillips 66
Consolidated Earnings (Loss)
$
(2,637)
(141)
(2,496)
1,628
1,424
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Pending claims and settlements
(37)
-
(37)
(21)
-
Pension settlement expense
38
38
-
-
-
Impairments
3,006
-
3,006
-
-
Impairments by equity affiliates
15
15
-
-
-
Certain tax impacts
(8)
(8)
-
-
-
Asset dispositions
(84)
(84)
-
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
72
20
52
-
-
Tax impact of adjustments1
(283)
(208)
(75)
4
-
Other tax impacts
20
20
-
(45)
(45)
Noncontrolling interests
24
24
-
-
-
Adjusted Earnings (Loss)
$
126
(324)
450
1,566
1,379
Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock (dollars)
$
(6.00)
(0.33)
(5.66)
3.55
3.12
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock (dollars)2
$
0.28
(0.74)
1.02
3.42
3.02
We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 25%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.
2) Q1 2020 and YTD 2020 are based on adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of 442,302 thousand and 440,653 thousand, respectively, and other periods are based on the same weighted-averageSecond Quarter 2020 Conference Call
diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is the same as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Jun YTD
2Q
1Q
Jun YTD
2Q
Midstream
Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
(378)
324
(702)
739
423
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Pension settlement expense
5
5
-
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
1
-
1
-
-
Impairments
1,161
-
1,161
-
-
Asset dispositions
(84)
(84)
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
705
245
460
739
423
Chemicals
Pre-Tax Income
$
211
42
169
502
275
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
56
32
24
-
-
Impairments by equity affiliates
15
15
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
282
89
193
502
275
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Jun YTD
2Q
1Q
Jun YTD
2Q
Refining
Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
(3,139)
(878)
(2,261)
785
983
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Pending claims and settlements
-
-
-
(21)
-
Pension settlement expense
26
26
-
-
-
Impairments
1,845
-
1,845
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
-
(15)
15
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
(1,268)
(867)
(401)
764
983
Marketing & Specialties
Pre-Tax Income
$
799
286
513
558
353
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
15
3
12
-
-
Pending claims and settlements
(37)
-
(37)
-
-
Pension settlement expense
4
4
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
781
293
488
558
353
Corporate & Other
Pre-Tax Loss
$
(416)
(219)
(197)
(415)
(205)
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Pension settlement expense
3
3
-
-
-
Certain tax impacts
(8)
(8)
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss
$
(421)
(224)
(197)
(415)
(205)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Jun YTD
2Q
1Q
Jun YTD
2Q
Midstream - Transportation
Pre-Tax Income
$
414
214
200
448
245
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Asset dispositions
(84)
(84)
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
330
130
200
448
245
Midstream - NGL & Other
Pre-Tax Income
$
257
78
179
233
143
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Pension settlement expense
5
5
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
262
83
179
233
143
Midstream - DCP Midstream
Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
(1,049)
32
(1,081)
58
35
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Impairments
1,161
-
1,161
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
1
-
1
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
113
32
81
58
35
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Jun YTD
2Q
1Q
Jun YTD
2Q
Chemicals - Olefins & Polyolefins
Pre-Tax Income
$
247
70
177
479
260
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
37
21
16
-
-
Impairments by equity affiliates
15
15
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
299
106
193
479
260
Chemicals - Specialties, Aromatics & Styrenics
Pre-Tax Income
$
4
-
4
60
34
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
19
11
8
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
23
11
12
60
34
Chemicals - Other
Pre-Tax Loss
$
(40)
(28)
(12)
(37)
(19)
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
None
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss
$
(40)
(28)
(12)
(37)
(19)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Jun YTD
2Q
1Q
Jun YTD
2Q
Refining - Atlantic Basin / Europe
Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
(864)
(227)
(637)
251
258
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Impairments
441
-
441
-
-
Pension settlement expense
7
7
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
(416)
(220)
(196)
251
258
Refining - Gulf Coast
Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
(1,208)
(365)
(843)
104
222
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Pension settlement expense
9
9
-
-
-
Impairments
670
-
670
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
(529)
(356)
(173)
104
222
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Jun YTD
2Q
1Q
Jun YTD
2Q
Refining - Central Corridor
Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
(331)
(104)
(227)
597
520
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Pending claims and settlements
-
-
-
(21)
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
-
(15)
15
-
-
Impairments
435
-
435
-
-
Pension settlement expense
6
6
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)
$
110
(113)
223
576
520
Refining - West Coast
Pre-Tax Loss
$
(736)
(182)
(554)
(167)
(17)
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Impairments
299
-
299
-
-
Pension settlement expense
4
4
-
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss
$
(433)
(178)
(255)
(167)
(17)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
2020
2019
Jun YTD
2Q
1Q
Jun YTD
2Q
Marketing & Specialties - Marketing & Other
Pre-Tax Income
$
726
255
471
432
294
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Pension settlement expense
4
4
-
-
-
Pending claims and settlements
(37)
-
(37)
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
693
259
434
432
294
Marketing & Specialties - Specialties
Pre-Tax Income
$
73
31
42
126
59
Pre-Tax Adjustments:
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
15
3
12
-
-
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
$
88
34
54
126
59
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars (Except as Indicated)
2Q 2020
Atlantic Basin/
Gulf Coast
Central
West Coast
Worldwide
Europe
Corridor
Realized Refining Margins
Loss before income taxes
$
(227)
(365)
(104)
(182)
(878)
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes
15
25
14
22
76
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
49
75
33
63
220
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12
10
7
9
38
Operating expenses
190
277
120
216
803
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
3
(1)
79
-
81
Other segment expense, net
3
-
3
1
7
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates
16
-
92
-
108
Special items:
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
-
-
(35)
-
(35)
Realized refining margins
$
61
21
209
129
420
Total processed inputs (thousands of barrels)
39,121
61,032
20,778
25,737
146,668
Adjusted total processed inputs (thousands of barrels)1
39,121
61,032
36,067
25,737
161,957
Loss before income taxes (dollars per barrel)2
$
(5.80)
(5.98)
(5.01)
(7.07)
(5.99)
Realized refining margins (dollars per barrel)3
$
1.53
0.36
5.78
5.05
2.60
Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate.
Loss before income taxes divided by total processed inputs.
Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2020 June YTD
Numerator ($MM)
Net Loss
$
(2,494)
After-tax interest expense
180
GAAP ROCE loss
(2,314)
After-tax special items
2,739
Adjusted ROCE earnings
$
425
Denominator ($MM)
GAAP average capital employed1
$
38,337
2020 Annualized GAAP ROCE
(12)%
2020 Annualized Adjusted ROCE
2 %
1) Capital employed is total equity plus total debt
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars (Except as Indicated)
June 30, 2020
Phillips 66
Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Excluding
Consolidated
Partners1
Phillips 66 Partners
Total Debt
$
14,446
3,707
10,739
Total Equity
23,295
2,550
20,745
Debt-to-Capital Ratio
38 %
34 %
Total Cash
$
1,890
7
1,883
Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio
35 %
30 %
1) Phillips 66 Partners' third-party debt and Phillips 66's noncontrolling interest attributable to Phillips 66 Partners
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Millions of Dollars
2Q 2020
Growth
Sustaining
Total
Capital Expenditures and Investments
Midstream
$
543
54
597
Refining
67
97
164
Marketing & Specialties
73
13
86
Corporate & Other
1
53
54
Adjusted Capital Spending
684
217
901
Capital Spending Funded by Certain Joint Venture Partners (Midstream)
