Phillips 66 : Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Beaumont Terminal NEDERLAND, TX SECOND QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL July 31, 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 1 Cautionary Statement This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Words and phrases such as "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is planned," "is scheduled," "is targeted," "believes," "continues," "intends," "will," "would," "objectives," "goals," "projects," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas prices, and petrochemical and refining margins; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; potential liability from litigation or for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; potential disruption of our operations due to accidents, weather events, including as a result of climate change, terrorism or cyberattacks; general economic and political developments including: armed hostilities; expropriation of assets; changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas or refined petroleum products pricing, regulation or taxation; and other political, economic and diplomatic developments, including those caused by public health issues and outbreaks; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting PSXP, as well as the ability of PSXP to successfully execute its growth plans; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of the presentation materials or in the "Investors" section of our website. Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 2 Executing the Strategy Sweeny Fractionators 2 and 3 Construction Site OLD OCEAN, TX Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 3 2Q 2020 Overview $MM (UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) Dock Construction at Beaumont Terminal NEDERLAND, TX Adjusted loss $ (324) Adjusted EPS1 (0.74) Operating cash flow 764 Adjusted capital spending2 901 Shareholder distributions3 393 Common shares outstanding at June 30 437 MM 1) Dollars per share Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 4 2) Capital expenditures and investments excluding $38 million of capital spending funded by certain joint venture partners Billings Refinery 3) Shareholder distributions represent dividends; share repurchases remained suspended Billings, Montana 2Q 2020 Adjusted Loss 2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM) 450 (215) (104) (324) 214 19 (466) (195) (27) 1Q 2020 Midstream Chemicals Refining Marketing Corporate Income Noncontrolling 2Q 2020 Adjusted & Specialties & Other Taxes Interests Adjusted Earnings Loss 245 89 (867) 293 (224) 190 (50) 2Q 2020 Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 5 2Q 2020 Midstream Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM) Impacted by reduced throughput volumes Started full operations on Gray Oak Pipeline Completed tie-in work at Sweeny Fracs 2 and 3 (70) 460 (96) (49) 245 1Q 2020 Transportation NGL & DCP 2Q 2020 Adjusted Other Midstream Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Pre-Tax Income 130 83 32 2Q 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 6 2Q 2020 Chemicals Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM) 103% O&P utilization Meeting strong polymer demand for food packaging and medical supplies Lower O&P margins 193 (87) (1) (16) 89 1Q 2020 Olefins & Specialties, Other 2Q 2020 Adjusted Polyolefins Aromatics & Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Styrenics Pre-Tax Income 106 11 (28) 2Q 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 7 2Q 2020 Refining Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss 2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM) 1Q 2020 Atlantic Gulf Central West 2Q 2020 Adjusted Basin / Coast Corridor Coast Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss Europe Pre-Tax Loss 75% crude utilization (401) 83% clean product yield (867) (24) $2.60/BBL realized margin (183) $38 MM turnaround costs 77 (336) (220) (356) (113) (178) 2Q 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 8 2Q 2020 Refining Margins - Market vs. Realized WORLDWIDE REFINING ($/BBL, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) (1.03) (0.95) (0.67) 7.47 (2.22) 2.60 2Q 2020 Configuration Secondary Feedstock Other 2Q 2020 Market Products Realized 3:2:1 Margin Avg Market Crude: $29.36 35% Market Capture Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 9 2Q 2020 Marketing & Specialties Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM) Lower global marketing volumes and margins Reimaged 313 branded sites worldwide Refined product exports of 160 MBPD (175) 488 (20) 293 1Q 2020 Marketing Specialties 2Q 2020 Adjusted & Other Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Pre-Tax Income 259 34 2Q 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 10 2Q 2020 Corporate & Other Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss 2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM) 1Q 2020 Net Interest Corporate 2Q 2020 Adjusted Expense Overhead Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss & Other Pre-Tax Loss (197) (224) (19) (8) Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 11 YTD 2020 Cash Flow $B 2.7 1.4 (1.8) (0.4) (1.2) (0.4) 1.6 December 31, CFO Working Debt Adjusted Shareholder Other 2019 (excluding Capital Capital Distributions Cash Working Spending2 Balance1 Capital) Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call Includes cash and cash equivalents Capital expenditures and investments excluding $61 million of capital spending funded by certain joint venture partners 1.9 June 30, 2020 Cash Balance1 12 3Q 2020 Outlook Global Olefins & Polyolefins utilization Mid-90% Refining crude utilization Market Conditions Refining turnaround expenses (pre-tax) $50 MM - $70 MM Corporate & Other costs (pre-tax) $220 MM - $230 MM Los Angeles Refinery WILMINGTON, CA Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 13 Phillips 66 Branded Marketing Site ST. LOUIS, MO Questions and Answers LOUIS, MO Appendix

(186) 1,379 (1,850) (60) 560 30 (324) (19) 2Q 2019 Adjusted Earnings Midstream Chemicals Refining Marketing & Specialties Corporate Income Noncontrolling 2Q 2020 & Other Taxes Interests Adjusted Loss 245 89 (867) 293 2Q 2020 Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (224) 190 (50) Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 23 2Q 2020 Midstream Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM) (115) 423 (60) (3) 245 2Q 2019 Transportation NGL & Other DCP 2Q 2020 Adjusted Midstream Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Pre-Tax Income 130 83 32 2Q 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 24 2Q 2020 Chemicals Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM) 275 (154) (23)(9) 89 2Q 2019 Olefins & Specialties, Other 2Q 2020 Adjusted Polyolefins Aromatics & Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Styrenics Pre-Tax Income 106 11 (28) 2Q 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 25 2Q 2020 Refining Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss 2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM) 983(478) (578) (867) (633) (161) 2Q 2019 Atlantic Gulf Central West Coast 2Q 2020 Adjusted Basin / Coast Corridor Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Europe Pre-Tax Loss (220) (356) (113) (178) 2Q 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 26 2Q 2020 Marketing & Specialties Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM) (35) (25) 353 293 2Q 2019 Marketing Specialties 2Q 2020 Adjusted & Other Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Pre-Tax Income 259 34 2Q 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 27 2Q 2020 Corporate & Other Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss 2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM) 2Q 2019 Net Interest Corporate 2Q 2020 Adjusted Expense Overhead Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss & Other Pre-Tax Loss (205) (224) (17) (2) Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 28 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Jun YTD 2Q 1Q Jun YTD 2Q Phillips 66 Consolidated Earnings (Loss) $ (2,637) (141) (2,496) 1,628 1,424 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Pending claims and settlements (37) - (37) (21) - Pension settlement expense 38 38 - - - Impairments 3,006 - 3,006 - - Impairments by equity affiliates 15 15 - - - Certain tax impacts (8) (8) - - - Asset dispositions (84) (84) - - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 72 20 52 - - Tax impact of adjustments1 (283) (208) (75) 4 - Other tax impacts 20 20 - (45) (45) Noncontrolling interests 24 24 - - - Adjusted Earnings (Loss) $ 126 (324) 450 1,566 1,379 Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock (dollars) $ (6.00) (0.33) (5.66) 3.55 3.12 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock (dollars)2 $ 0.28 (0.74) 1.02 3.42 3.02 We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 25%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance. 2) Q1 2020 and YTD 2020 are based on adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of 442,302 thousand and 440,653 thousand, respectively, and other periods are based on the same weighted-averageSecond Quarter 2020 Conference Call 29 diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is the same as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Jun YTD 2Q 1Q Jun YTD 2Q Midstream Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (378) 324 (702) 739 423 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Pension settlement expense 5 5 - - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 1 - 1 - - Impairments 1,161 - 1,161 - - Asset dispositions (84) (84) - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 705 245 460 739 423 Chemicals Pre-Tax Income $ 211 42 169 502 275 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 56 32 24 - - Impairments by equity affiliates 15 15 - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 282 89 193 502 275 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 30 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Jun YTD 2Q 1Q Jun YTD 2Q Refining Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (3,139) (878) (2,261) 785 983 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Pending claims and settlements - - - (21) - Pension settlement expense 26 26 - - - Impairments 1,845 - 1,845 - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments - (15) 15 - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (1,268) (867) (401) 764 983 Marketing & Specialties Pre-Tax Income $ 799 286 513 558 353 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 15 3 12 - - Pending claims and settlements (37) - (37) - - Pension settlement expense 4 4 - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 781 293 488 558 353 Corporate & Other Pre-Tax Loss $ (416) (219) (197) (415) (205) Pre-Tax Adjustments: Pension settlement expense 3 3 - - - Certain tax impacts (8) (8) - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss $ (421) (224) (197) (415) (205) Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 31 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Jun YTD 2Q 1Q Jun YTD 2Q Midstream - Transportation Pre-Tax Income $ 414 214 200 448 245 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Asset dispositions (84) (84) - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 330 130 200 448 245 Midstream - NGL & Other Pre-Tax Income $ 257 78 179 233 143 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Pension settlement expense 5 5 - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 262 83 179 233 143 Midstream - DCP Midstream Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (1,049) 32 (1,081) 58 35 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Impairments 1,161 - 1,161 - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 1 - 1 - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 113 32 81 58 35 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 32 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Jun YTD 2Q 1Q Jun YTD 2Q Chemicals - Olefins & Polyolefins Pre-Tax Income $ 247 70 177 479 260 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 37 21 16 - - Impairments by equity affiliates 15 15 - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 299 106 193 479 260 Chemicals - Specialties, Aromatics & Styrenics Pre-Tax Income $ 4 - 4 60 34 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 19 11 8 - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 23 11 12 60 34 Chemicals - Other Pre-Tax Loss $ (40) (28) (12) (37) (19) Pre-Tax Adjustments: None - - - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss $ (40) (28) (12) (37) (19) Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 33 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Jun YTD 2Q 1Q Jun YTD 2Q Refining - Atlantic Basin / Europe Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (864) (227) (637) 251 258 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Impairments 441 - 441 - - Pension settlement expense 7 7 - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (416) (220) (196) 251 258 Refining - Gulf Coast Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (1,208) (365) (843) 104 222 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Pension settlement expense 9 9 - - - Impairments 670 - 670 - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (529) (356) (173) 104 222 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 34 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Jun YTD 2Q 1Q Jun YTD 2Q Refining - Central Corridor Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (331) (104) (227) 597 520 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Pending claims and settlements - - - (21) - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments - (15) 15 - - Impairments 435 - 435 - - Pension settlement expense 6 6 - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ 110 (113) 223 576 520 Refining - West Coast Pre-Tax Loss $ (736) (182) (554) (167) (17) Pre-Tax Adjustments: Impairments 299 - 299 - - Pension settlement expense 4 4 - - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss $ (433) (178) (255) (167) (17) Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 35 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2020 2019 Jun YTD 2Q 1Q Jun YTD 2Q Marketing & Specialties - Marketing & Other Pre-Tax Income $ 726 255 471 432 294 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Pension settlement expense 4 4 - - - Pending claims and settlements (37) - (37) - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 693 259 434 432 294 Marketing & Specialties - Specialties Pre-Tax Income $ 73 31 42 126 59 Pre-Tax Adjustments: Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 15 3 12 - - Adjusted Pre-Tax Income $ 88 34 54 126 59 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 36 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars (Except as Indicated) 2Q 2020 Atlantic Basin/ Gulf Coast Central West Coast Worldwide Europe Corridor Realized Refining Margins Loss before income taxes $ (227) (365) (104) (182) (878) Plus: Taxes other than income taxes 15 25 14 22 76 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 49 75 33 63 220 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12 10 7 9 38 Operating expenses 190 277 120 216 803 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates 3 (1) 79 - 81 Other segment expense, net 3 - 3 1 7 Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates 16 - 92 - 108 Special items: Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments - - (35) - (35) Realized refining margins $ 61 21 209 129 420 Total processed inputs (thousands of barrels) 39,121 61,032 20,778 25,737 146,668 Adjusted total processed inputs (thousands of barrels)1 39,121 61,032 36,067 25,737 161,957 Loss before income taxes (dollars per barrel)2 $ (5.80) (5.98) (5.01) (7.07) (5.99) Realized refining margins (dollars per barrel)3 $ 1.53 0.36 5.78 5.05 2.60 Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate. Loss before income taxes divided by total processed inputs. Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts. Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 37 Non-GAAP Reconciliations 2020 June YTD Numerator ($MM) Net Loss $ (2,494) After-tax interest expense 180 GAAP ROCE loss (2,314) After-tax special items 2,739 Adjusted ROCE earnings $ 425 Denominator ($MM) GAAP average capital employed1 $ 38,337 2020 Annualized GAAP ROCE (12)% 2020 Annualized Adjusted ROCE 2 % Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 38 1) Capital employed is total equity plus total debt Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars (Except as Indicated) June 30, 2020 Phillips 66 Phillips 66 Phillips 66 Excluding Consolidated Partners1 Phillips 66 Partners Total Debt $ 14,446 3,707 10,739 Total Equity 23,295 2,550 20,745 Debt-to-Capital Ratio 38 % 34 % Total Cash $ 1,890 7 1,883 Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio 35 % 30 % Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 39 1) Phillips 66 Partners' third-party debt and Phillips 66's noncontrolling interest attributable to Phillips 66 Partners Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars 2Q 2020 Growth Sustaining Total Capital Expenditures and Investments Midstream $ 543 54 597 Refining 67 97 164 Marketing & Specialties 73 13 86 Corporate & Other 1 53 54 Adjusted Capital Spending 684 217 901 Capital Spending Funded by Certain Joint Venture Partners (Midstream) 38 - 38 Total $ 722 217 939 Millions of Dollars 2020 June YTD Growth Sustaining Total $ 1,072 105 1,177 165 244 409 89 22 111 2 102 104 1,328 473 1,801 61 - 61 $ 1,389 473 1,862 Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 40 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2Q 2020 Effective Tax Rates Loss before income taxes $ (445) Special items (19) Adjusted loss before income taxes $ (464) Income tax benefit $ (378) Special items 188 Adjusted income tax benefit $ (190) GAAP effective tax rate 84.9 % Adjusted effective tax rate 40.9 % Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call 41 Attachments Original document

