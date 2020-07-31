Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phillips 66 : Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 09:17pm EDT

Beaumont Terminal NEDERLAND, TX

SECOND QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL

July 31, 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

1

Cautionary Statement

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Words and phrases such as "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is planned," "is scheduled," "is targeted," "believes," "continues," "intends," "will," "would," "objectives," "goals," "projects," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas prices, and petrochemical and refining margins; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; potential liability from litigation or for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; potential disruption of our operations due to accidents, weather events, including as a result of climate change, terrorism or cyberattacks; general economic and political developments including: armed hostilities; expropriation of assets; changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas or refined petroleum products pricing, regulation or taxation; and other political, economic and diplomatic developments, including those caused by public health issues and outbreaks; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting PSXP, as well as the ability of PSXP to successfully execute its growth plans; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of the presentation materials or in the "Investors" section of our website.

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

2

Executing the Strategy

Sweeny Fractionators 2 and 3 Construction Site OLD OCEAN, TX

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

3

2Q 2020 Overview

$MM (UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

Dock Construction at Beaumont Terminal

NEDERLAND, TX

Adjusted loss

$ (324)

Adjusted EPS1

(0.74)

Operating cash flow

764

Adjusted capital spending2

901

Shareholder distributions3

393

Common shares outstanding at June 30

437

MM

1)

Dollars per share

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

4

2)

Capital expenditures and investments excluding $38 million of capital spending funded by certain joint venture partners

Billings Refinery

3)

Shareholder distributions represent dividends; share repurchases remained suspended

Billings, Montana

2Q 2020 Adjusted Loss

2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM)

450

(215)

(104)

(324)

214

19

(466)

(195)

(27)

1Q 2020

Midstream

Chemicals

Refining

Marketing

Corporate

Income

Noncontrolling

2Q 2020

Adjusted

& Specialties

& Other

Taxes

Interests

Adjusted

Earnings

Loss

245

89

(867)

293

(224)

190

(50)

2Q 2020 Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

5

2Q 2020 Midstream Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM)

Impacted by reduced throughput volumes

Started full operations on Gray Oak Pipeline

Completed tie-in work at Sweeny Fracs 2 and 3

(70)

460

(96)

(49)

245

1Q 2020

Transportation

NGL &

DCP

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Other

Midstream

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Income

Pre-Tax Income

130

83

32

2Q 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

6

2Q 2020 Chemicals Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM)

103% O&P utilization

Meeting strong polymer demand for food packaging and medical supplies

Lower O&P margins

193

(87)

(1)

(16)

89

1Q 2020

Olefins &

Specialties,

Other

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Polyolefins

Aromatics &

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Income

Styrenics

Pre-Tax Income

106

11

(28)

2Q 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

7

2Q 2020 Refining Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss

2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM)

1Q 2020

Atlantic

Gulf

Central

West

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Basin /

Coast

Corridor

Coast

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Loss

Europe

Pre-Tax Loss

75% crude utilization

(401)

83% clean product yield

(867)

(24)

$2.60/BBL realized margin

(183)

$38 MM turnaround costs

77

(336)

(220) (356) (113) (178)

2Q 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

8

2Q 2020 Refining Margins - Market vs. Realized

WORLDWIDE REFINING ($/BBL, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

(1.03)

(0.95)

(0.67)

7.47

(2.22)

2.60

2Q 2020

Configuration

Secondary

Feedstock

Other

2Q 2020

Market

Products

Realized

3:2:1

Margin

Avg Market Crude: $29.36

35% Market Capture

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

9

2Q 2020 Marketing & Specialties Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM)

Lower global marketing volumes and margins

Reimaged 313 branded sites worldwide

Refined product exports of 160 MBPD

(175)

488

(20)

293

1Q 2020

Marketing

Specialties

2Q 2020

Adjusted

& Other

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Income

Pre-Tax Income

259

34

2Q 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

10

2Q 2020 Corporate & Other Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss

2Q 2020 VS. 1Q 2020 ($MM)

1Q 2020

Net Interest

Corporate

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Expense

Overhead

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Loss

& Other

Pre-Tax Loss

(197)

(224)

(19)

(8)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

11

YTD 2020 Cash Flow

$B

2.7

1.4

(1.8)

(0.4)

(1.2)

(0.4)

1.6

December 31,

CFO

Working

Debt

Adjusted

Shareholder

Other

2019

(excluding

Capital

Capital

Distributions

Cash

Working

Spending2

Balance1

Capital)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

  1. Includes cash and cash equivalents
  2. Capital expenditures and investments excluding $61 million of capital spending funded by certain joint venture partners

1.9

June 30,

2020

Cash

Balance1

12

3Q 2020 Outlook

Global Olefins & Polyolefins utilization

Mid-90%

Refining crude utilization

Market Conditions

Refining turnaround expenses (pre-tax)

$50 MM - $70 MM

Corporate & Other costs (pre-tax)

$220 MM - $230 MM

Los Angeles Refinery WILMINGTON, CA

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

13

Phillips 66 Branded Marketing Site ST. LOUIS, MO

Questions

and Answers

Phillips 66 Branded Marketing Site ST. LOUIS, MO

Appendix

2020 Estimated Sensitivities

Midstream - DCP (net to Phillips 66)

Annual EBITDA $MM

10¢/Gal Increase in NGL price

9

10¢/MMBtu Increase in Natural Gas price

2

$1/BBL Increase in WTI price

1

Chemicals - CPChem (net to Phillips 66)

1¢/Lb Increase in Chain Margin (Ethylene, Polyethylene, NAO)

65

Worldwide Refining

$1/BBL Increase in Gasoline Margin

350

$1/BBL Increase in Distillate Margin

300

Impacts due to Actual Crude Feedstock Differing from Feedstock Assumed in Market Indicators:

$1/BBL Widening WTI / WCS Differential (WTI less WCS)

100

$1/BBL Widening LLS / Maya Differential (LLS less Maya)

75

$1/BBL Widening LLS / WTI Differential (LLS less WTI)

35

$1/BBL Widening WTI / WTS Differential (WTI less WTS)

30

10¢/MMBtu Increase in Natural Gas price

(15)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

16

Sensitivities shown above are independent and are only valid within a limited price range

2Q 2020 Cash Flow

$B

1.5

0.1

(0.9)

0.7

(0.4)

(0.3)

1.2

March 31,

CFO

Working

Debt

Adjusted

Shareholder

Other

2020

(excluding

Capital

Capital

Distributions

Cash

Working

Spending2

Balance1

Capital)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

  1. Includes cash and cash equivalents
  2. Capital expenditures and investments excluding $38 million of capital spending funded by certain joint venture partners

1.9

June 30,

2020

Cash

Balance1

17

Capital Structure

Consolidated PSX

Excluding PSXP

35%

38%

31%

34%

29%

30%

35%

27%

33%

25%

25%

22%

30%

27%

28%

23%

20%

22%

17%

14%

27.4

27.2

27.2

23.3

25.1

24.7

24.9

23.6

21.4

20.7

10.1

11.2

11.8

13.0

14.4

10.7

9.4

7.2

8.1

8.2

1.2

1.3

1.1

3.1

3.0

2.9

3.0

1.6

1.9

1.9

2017

2018

2019

1Q

2Q

2017

2018

2019

1Q

2Q

2020

2020

2020

2020

Equity $B

Debt $B

Cash & Cash Equivalents $B

Debt-to-Capital

Net Debt-to-Capital

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

18

2Q 2020 Refining Margins - Market vs. Realized

ATLANTIC BASIN / EUROPE ($/BBL, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

Brent: $29.20

75% crude utilization

17% market capture

0.43

(1.55)

8.90

(5.82)

(0.43)

1.53

2Q 2020

Configuration Secondary

Feedstock

Other

2Q 2020

Market

Products

Realized

3:2:1

Margin

Market 3:2:1 - Dated Brent / Gasoline 83.7 RBOB NYH / Diesel 15ppm NYH

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

19

2Q 2020 Refining Margins - Market vs. Realized

GULF COAST ($/BBL, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

LLS: $30.07

79% crude utilization

7% market capture

2.50

(0.84)

5.12

(1.95)

(4.47)

0.36

2Q 2020

Configuration Secondary

Feedstock

Other

2Q 2020

Market

Products

Realized

3:2:1

Margin

Market 3:2:1 - LLS / Gasoline 85 CBOB / Diesel 62 10ppm

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

20

2Q 2020 Refining Margins - Market vs. Realized

CENTRAL CORRIDOR ($/BBL, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

WTI: $27.80

(0.43)0.10

(0.80)

(1.01)

73% crude utilization

7.92

5.78

73% market capture

2Q 2020

Configuration Secondary

Feedstock

Other

2Q 2020

Market

Products

Realized

3:2:1

Margin

Market 3:2:1 - WTI / Gasoline Unl Sub Octane Group 3 / ULSD Group 3

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

21

2Q 2020 Refining Margins - Market vs. Realized

WEST COAST ($/BBL, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

ANS: $30.37

(1.10)

(1.02)

72% crude utilization

(1.14)

9.69

(1.38)

5.05

52% market capture

2Q 2020

Configuration Secondary

Feedstock

Other

2Q 2020

Market

Products

Realized

3:2:1

Margin

Market 3:2:1 - ANS / Los Angeles CARBOB / Los Angeles No. 2 CARB

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

22

2Q 2020 Adjusted Loss

2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)


  1. (186)

1,379

(1,850) (60)

560 30 (324)

(19)

2Q 2019 Adjusted Earnings

Midstream

Chemicals

Refining

Marketing

& Specialties

Corporate

Income

Noncontrolling

2Q 2020

& Other

Taxes

Interests

Adjusted

Loss

245 89 (867) 293

2Q 2020 Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

(224)

190

(50)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

23

2Q 2020 Midstream Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)

(115)

423

(60)

(3)

245

2Q 2019

Transportation

NGL & Other

DCP

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Midstream

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Income

Pre-Tax Income

130

83

32

2Q 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

24

2Q 2020 Chemicals Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)

275

(154)

(23)(9)

89

2Q 2019

Olefins &

Specialties,

Other

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Polyolefins

Aromatics &

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Income

Styrenics

Pre-Tax Income

106

11

(28)

2Q 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

25

2Q 2020 Refining Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss

2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)

983(478)

(578)

(867)

(633)

(161)

2Q 2019

Atlantic

Gulf

Central

West Coast

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Basin /

Coast

Corridor

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Income

Europe

Pre-Tax Loss

(220)

(356)

(113)

(178)

2Q 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

26

2Q 2020 Marketing & Specialties Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)

(35)

(25)

353

293

2Q 2019

Marketing

Specialties

2Q 2020

Adjusted

& Other

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Income

Pre-Tax Income

259

34

2Q 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

27

2Q 2020 Corporate & Other Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss

2Q 2020 VS. 2Q 2019 ($MM)

2Q 2019

Net Interest

Corporate

2Q 2020

Adjusted

Expense

Overhead

Adjusted

Pre-Tax Loss

& Other

Pre-Tax Loss

(205)

(224)

(17)

(2)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

28

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Jun YTD

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Phillips 66

Consolidated Earnings (Loss)

$

(2,637)

(141)

(2,496)

1,628

1,424

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Pending claims and settlements

(37)

-

(37)

(21)

-

Pension settlement expense

38

38

-

-

-

Impairments

3,006

-

3,006

-

-

Impairments by equity affiliates

15

15

-

-

-

Certain tax impacts

(8)

(8)

-

-

-

Asset dispositions

(84)

(84)

-

-

-

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

72

20

52

-

-

Tax impact of adjustments1

(283)

(208)

(75)

4

-

Other tax impacts

20

20

-

(45)

(45)

Noncontrolling interests

24

24

-

-

-

Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

$

126

(324)

450

1,566

1,379

Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock (dollars)

$

(6.00)

(0.33)

(5.66)

3.55

3.12

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock (dollars)2

$

0.28

(0.74)

1.02

3.42

3.02

  1. We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 25%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.

2) Q1 2020 and YTD 2020 are based on adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of 442,302 thousand and 440,653 thousand, respectively, and other periods are based on the same weighted-averageSecond Quarter 2020 Conference Call

29

diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is the same as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Jun YTD

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Midstream

Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(378)

324

(702)

739

423

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Pension settlement expense

5

5

-

-

-

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

1

-

1

-

-

Impairments

1,161

-

1,161

-

-

Asset dispositions

(84)

(84)

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

705

245

460

739

423

Chemicals

Pre-Tax Income

$

211

42

169

502

275

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

56

32

24

-

-

Impairments by equity affiliates

15

15

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

282

89

193

502

275

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

30

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Jun YTD

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Refining

Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(3,139)

(878)

(2,261)

785

983

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Pending claims and settlements

-

-

-

(21)

-

Pension settlement expense

26

26

-

-

-

Impairments

1,845

-

1,845

-

-

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

-

(15)

15

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(1,268)

(867)

(401)

764

983

Marketing & Specialties

Pre-Tax Income

$

799

286

513

558

353

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

15

3

12

-

-

Pending claims and settlements

(37)

-

(37)

-

-

Pension settlement expense

4

4

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

781

293

488

558

353

Corporate & Other

Pre-Tax Loss

$

(416)

(219)

(197)

(415)

(205)

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Pension settlement expense

3

3

-

-

-

Certain tax impacts

(8)

(8)

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss

$

(421)

(224)

(197)

(415)

(205)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

31

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Jun YTD

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Midstream - Transportation

Pre-Tax Income

$

414

214

200

448

245

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Asset dispositions

(84)

(84)

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

330

130

200

448

245

Midstream - NGL & Other

Pre-Tax Income

$

257

78

179

233

143

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Pension settlement expense

5

5

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

262

83

179

233

143

Midstream - DCP Midstream

Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(1,049)

32

(1,081)

58

35

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Impairments

1,161

-

1,161

-

-

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

1

-

1

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

113

32

81

58

35

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

32

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Jun YTD

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Chemicals - Olefins & Polyolefins

Pre-Tax Income

$

247

70

177

479

260

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

37

21

16

-

-

Impairments by equity affiliates

15

15

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

299

106

193

479

260

Chemicals - Specialties, Aromatics & Styrenics

Pre-Tax Income

$

4

-

4

60

34

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

19

11

8

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

23

11

12

60

34

Chemicals - Other

Pre-Tax Loss

$

(40)

(28)

(12)

(37)

(19)

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

None

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss

$

(40)

(28)

(12)

(37)

(19)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

33

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Jun YTD

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Refining - Atlantic Basin / Europe

Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(864)

(227)

(637)

251

258

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Impairments

441

-

441

-

-

Pension settlement expense

7

7

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(416)

(220)

(196)

251

258

Refining - Gulf Coast

Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(1,208)

(365)

(843)

104

222

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Pension settlement expense

9

9

-

-

-

Impairments

670

-

670

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(529)

(356)

(173)

104

222

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

34

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Jun YTD

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Refining - Central Corridor

Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(331)

(104)

(227)

597

520

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Pending claims and settlements

-

-

-

(21)

-

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

-

(15)

15

-

-

Impairments

435

-

435

-

-

Pension settlement expense

6

6

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

110

(113)

223

576

520

Refining - West Coast

Pre-Tax Loss

$

(736)

(182)

(554)

(167)

(17)

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Impairments

299

-

299

-

-

Pension settlement expense

4

4

-

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss

$

(433)

(178)

(255)

(167)

(17)

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

35

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2020

2019

Jun YTD

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Marketing & Specialties - Marketing & Other

Pre-Tax Income

$

726

255

471

432

294

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Pension settlement expense

4

4

-

-

-

Pending claims and settlements

(37)

-

(37)

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

693

259

434

432

294

Marketing & Specialties - Specialties

Pre-Tax Income

$

73

31

42

126

59

Pre-Tax Adjustments:

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

15

3

12

-

-

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income

$

88

34

54

126

59

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

36

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars (Except as Indicated)

2Q 2020

Atlantic Basin/

Gulf Coast

Central

West Coast

Worldwide

Europe

Corridor

Realized Refining Margins

Loss before income taxes

$

(227)

(365)

(104)

(182)

(878)

Plus:

Taxes other than income taxes

15

25

14

22

76

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

49

75

33

63

220

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12

10

7

9

38

Operating expenses

190

277

120

216

803

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

3

(1)

79

-

81

Other segment expense, net

3

-

3

1

7

Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates

16

-

92

-

108

Special items:

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

-

-

(35)

-

(35)

Realized refining margins

$

61

21

209

129

420

Total processed inputs (thousands of barrels)

39,121

61,032

20,778

25,737

146,668

Adjusted total processed inputs (thousands of barrels)1

39,121

61,032

36,067

25,737

161,957

Loss before income taxes (dollars per barrel)2

$

(5.80)

(5.98)

(5.01)

(7.07)

(5.99)

Realized refining margins (dollars per barrel)3

$

1.53

0.36

5.78

5.05

2.60

  1. Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate.
  2. Loss before income taxes divided by total processed inputs.
  3. Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

37

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2020 June YTD

Numerator ($MM)

Net Loss

$

(2,494)

After-tax interest expense

180

GAAP ROCE loss

(2,314)

After-tax special items

2,739

Adjusted ROCE earnings

$

425

Denominator ($MM)

GAAP average capital employed1

$

38,337

2020 Annualized GAAP ROCE

(12)%

2020 Annualized Adjusted ROCE

2 %

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

38

1) Capital employed is total equity plus total debt

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars (Except as Indicated)

June 30, 2020

Phillips 66

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Excluding

Consolidated

Partners1

Phillips 66 Partners

Total Debt

$

14,446

3,707

10,739

Total Equity

23,295

2,550

20,745

Debt-to-Capital Ratio

38 %

34 %

Total Cash

$

1,890

7

1,883

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio

35 %

30 %

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

39

1) Phillips 66 Partners' third-party debt and Phillips 66's noncontrolling interest attributable to Phillips 66 Partners

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

2Q 2020

Growth

Sustaining

Total

Capital Expenditures and Investments

Midstream

$

543

54

597

Refining

67

97

164

Marketing & Specialties

73

13

86

Corporate & Other

1

53

54

Adjusted Capital Spending

684

217

901

Capital Spending Funded by Certain Joint Venture Partners (Midstream)

38

-

38

Total

$

722

217

939

Millions of Dollars

2020 June YTD

Growth

Sustaining

Total

$

1,072

105

1,177

165

244

409

89

22

111

2

102

104

1,328

473

1,801

61

-

61

$

1,389

473

1,862

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

40

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2Q 2020

Effective Tax Rates

Loss before income taxes

$

(445)

Special items

(19)

Adjusted loss before income taxes

$

(464)

Income tax benefit

$

(378)

Special items

188

Adjusted income tax benefit

$

(190)

GAAP effective tax rate

84.9 %

Adjusted effective tax rate

40.9 %

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

41

Disclaimer

Phillips 66 Company published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 01:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
07/31PHILLIPS 66 : Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PU
07/31PHILLIPS 66 : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
07/31Phillips 66 Expects 2020 Adj. Capital Spending To Be About $2.9 Bln - Conf Ca..
RE
07/31PHILLIPS 66 : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/31PHILLIPS 66 : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/29PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Compressor Issue at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
07/28PHILLIPS 66 : half-yearly earnings release
07/23PHILLIPS 66 : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/22PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Flaring at Refinery in Southern California
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 834 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 355 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,7x
Yield 2020 5,79%
Capitalization 27 083 M 27 083 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 83,57 $
Last Close Price 62,02 $
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-44.33%27 550
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.53%178 773
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.70%177 035
BP PLC-41.66%74 275
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-29.21%65 593
NESTE OYJ26.02%35 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group