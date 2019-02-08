Log in
PHILLIPS 66 (PSX)
Phillips 66 : quarterly profit beats on higher refining margins

02/08/2019 | 07:37am EST
The Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery is pictured in West Lake

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 posted a better-than-expected profit on Friday as a fall in Canadian crude prices boosted its refining margins, sending its shares up 6 percent in premarket trading.

Phillips 66 has benefited from the U.S. shale revolution that has added millions of barrels of light crude into the supply and a decline in Canadian crude price kept input costs lower.

The refiner's utilization rate, the percentage of the total equipment or refinery involved in processing crude, reached 99 percent.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $2.26 billion (1.75 billion pounds), or $4.87 per share, in the quarter, from $548 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The Houston, Texas-based company said its realized refining margins rose to $16.53 per barrel in the fourth quarter, from $8.98 per barrel a year earlier.

The company gained $2.74 billion from a change in U.S. tax law a year ago.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a profit of $3.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 6 898 M
Net income 2018 4 342 M
Debt 2018 9 936 M
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 9,79
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 42 304 M
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 666.49%42 304
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION10.37%316 181
BP10.35%143 402
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.09%114 724
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP13.66%102 681
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.13.77%51 582
