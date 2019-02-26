Phillips 66 : to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a conference call
webcast at noon EDT on Tuesday, April 30, to discuss the company’s
first-quarter 2019 financial results, which will be released earlier
that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.
To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors,
and click on “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be
archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live
call, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company.
With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and
Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and
markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's
master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered
in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and
operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $54 billion of assets as of Dec.
31, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com
or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006037/en/