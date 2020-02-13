Log in
Phillips 66 : to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results

02/13/2020

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a conference call webcast at noon EDT on Wednesday, April 29, to discuss the company’s first-quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $59 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2020
