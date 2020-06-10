Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phillips 66 : to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a conference call webcast at noon EDT on Friday, July 31, to discuss the company’s second-quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,600 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $53 billion of assets as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHILLIPS 66
03:16pPHILLIPS 66 : to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results
BU
05/29PHILLIPS 66 : Says Storm Caused Disruption at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
05/20PHILLIPS 66 : Uniper and Vitol's VPI Immingham enter MOU to develop decarbonisat..
AQ
05/19Oil and gas industry delays repairs amid virus lockdown
RE
05/15PHILLIPS 66 : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09Refiners Optimistic As Drivers Hit Road -- WSJ
DJ
05/08As States Reopen, Thirst for Gasoline Returns
DJ
05/06PHILLIPS 66 : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/06PHILLIPS 66 : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/06PHILLIPS 66 : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 836 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 387 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,4x
Yield 2020 4,22%
Capitalization 37 410 M 37 410 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 86,86 $
Last Close Price 85,67 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-23.10%37 410
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-21.55%226 294
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.84%120 750
BP PLC-25.14%90 506
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-23.03%70 037
PTT-10.80%35 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group