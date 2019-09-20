Log in
PHILLIPS 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
09/20 02:53:54 pm
103.615 USD   +0.52%
02:26pPHILLIPS 66 : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results
BU
09/03PHILLIPS 66 : Reports Emissions at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
08/19Phillips 66 Reports Flaring at Borger, Texas, Refinery
DJ
Phillips 66 : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results

09/20/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a conference call webcast at noon EDT on Friday, Oct. 25, to discuss the company’s third-quarter 2019 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,400 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $58 billion of assets as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 5 533 M
Net income 2019 3 737 M
Debt 2019 9 325 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,70x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 46 236 M
