Phillips 66 to Begin FCCU-Related Maintenance at Borger Refinery in Texas

Phillips 66 (PSX) said it planned to begin maintenance work Monday evening to parts of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Borger refinery in Texas.

"Unit 40 FCCU is scheduled to upgrade the ammonia injection controls," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The FCCU is not scheduled to go down."

It said the tune-up work would last all week, ending Friday evening.

The 146,000-barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located in the Texas panhandle northeast of Amarillo.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com