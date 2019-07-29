Log in
PHILLIPS 66

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/26 04:02:06 pm
102.32 USD   +0.74%
08:24aPhillips 66 to Begin FCCU-Related Maintenance at Borger Refinery in Texas
DJ
07/26Phillips 66 Profit Increases -- Update
DJ
07/26PATRICK THOMAS : Phillips 66 Profit Increases
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Phillips 66 to Begin FCCU-Related Maintenance at Borger Refinery in Texas

07/29/2019 | 08:24am EDT

Phillips 66 (PSX) said it planned to begin maintenance work Monday evening to parts of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Borger refinery in Texas.

"Unit 40 FCCU is scheduled to upgrade the ammonia injection controls," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The FCCU is not scheduled to go down."

It said the tune-up work would last all week, ending Friday evening.

The 146,000-barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located in the Texas panhandle northeast of Amarillo.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILLIPS 66 0.74% 102.32 Delayed Quote.18.77%
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP -2.00% 52.87 Delayed Quote.25.55%
WTI 0.52% 56.27 Delayed Quote.23.30%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 110 B
EBIT 2019 5 524 M
Net income 2019 3 799 M
Debt 2019 9 208 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 45 895 M
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 116,25  $
Last Close Price 102,32  $
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 6618.77%45 895
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.71%316 528
BP PLC5.45%131 024
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES8.25%104 400
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)10.83%104 400
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.55%90 146
