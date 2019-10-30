Log in
Phillips 66 : to Host Investor Day

10/30/2019

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host an investor day in New York on Nov. 6, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EST., to provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives.

A live webcast of the meeting will be available. To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $59 billion of assets as of Sept. 30, 2019. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 104 B
EBIT 2019 5 493 M
Net income 2019 3 519 M
Debt 2019 9 236 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 52 861 M
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 123,52  $
Last Close Price 118,96  $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
James Brian Ferguson Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 6638.08%52 861
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.37%289 577
BP PLC-0.69%128 128
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES30.84%122 633
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.46%82 682
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.3.93%47 110
