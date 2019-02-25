Phillips 66 : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Executive Vice President of Refining Robert A.
Herman will speak to investors and securities analysts at the Bank of
America Merrill Lynch 2019 Refining Conference on Thursday, March 7,
2019, at 10:15 a.m. EST. Herman will discuss how the company is
executing its strategy, including continued commitment to growth through
disciplined capital allocation.
To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors,
and click on “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be
archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live
call. A transcript also will be available at a later date.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company.
With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and
Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and
markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's
master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered
in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and
operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $54 billion of assets as of Dec.
31, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com
or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005887/en/