Phillips 66 : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Executive Vice President of Refining Robert A. Herman will speak to investors and securities analysts at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Refining Conference on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. EST. Herman will discuss how the company is executing its strategy, including continued commitment to growth through disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live call. A transcript also will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $54 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

